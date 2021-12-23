Limit Travel this Christmas | Be Aware of Your Surroundings | TVJ Midday News - Dec 23 2021 1

Limit Travel this Christmas | Be Aware of Your Surroundings | TVJ Midday News – Dec 23 2021

31 comments

    1. If ur tired fi hear God don’t answer to these comments or talk anyone who is a believer of Christ simple and easy

    2. @Alicia Pinnock if good people would act instead of stop and hoping for this illusionary figure to save them, the world would a better. Christianity is the worst religion btw.

    4. This is exactly what God who is shun by a wicked world is doing: sitting high n mighty watching a wicked world self destruct.

    5. @Tinbeef is because of foolish people like you and the one who gives you a thumbs why God Almighty as stand off and allow the Wicked to do what they want in this wicked world . JUDGMENT JUDGMENT JUDGMENT, i would suggest you and your friend repent.

    2. Those films are exactly what people are going to be dealing with soon. Fallen angels are flying all over the place, movies producers show what’s in the pipeline for real

  12. Was in the Eastern Caribbean recently when I heard a radio announcer being dismayed that over 75% of the Jamaican population was unvaccinated! With that amount of people unprotected, I am fearful that this Omicron variant will be rampant! 

    I have noticed that when ever there are bad statistics, Jamaica is usually ranked near the top. Seriously! Just like in Sub Sahara Africa.

  13. It alright fi we fullup inna store……but not with family…..goweh na mashup the family structure…family together.

  15. What? I’ve never been out there on any CHRISTMAS EVE doing no form of shopping, I’m one person who always starts early from October buying some things like my 1/4 dozen sheet’s and window curtains!. Then leave out early like 6:am in the morning go to market and wholesale then get home and don’t have to encounter the LARGE CROWD I NEVER LIKE THAT.

  20. Mr.Nosence dip into the Funds and help those needing support!! Are the LFT FREE? Government restricting the unvaccinated!!! Mr.Nosence how much you getting from the UK Government? Or was being part of the Queens Privey Council a gesture. So the UK Queen/Government still having a whisper in your ear??? Another reason you wont become a Republic Country

