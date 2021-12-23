Limit Travel this Christmas | Be Aware of Your Surroundings | TVJ Midday News – Dec 23 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
31 comments
No fearmongering TVJ the peoples worst enemy
Brilliant
Stop fear-mongering
God is or only hope
If ur tired fi hear God don’t answer to these comments or talk anyone who is a believer of Christ simple and easy
@Alicia Pinnock if good people would act instead of stop and hoping for this illusionary figure to save them, the world would a better. Christianity is the worst religion btw.
@SMALL ENTERTAINMENT Matthew 7 verse 1 : Do not judge, or you too will be judged
This is exactly what God who is shun by a wicked world is doing: sitting high n mighty watching a wicked world self destruct.
@Tinbeef is because of foolish people like you and the one who gives you a thumbs
why God Almighty as stand off and allow the Wicked to do what they want in this wicked world . JUDGMENT JUDGMENT JUDGMENT, i would suggest you and your friend repent.
This is like horricane season one ofter the other
Lie lie lie
Pleasure gratification for me is sex , and I will not limit this ..that my stress reliever. Lol.
Lol.
Those films are exactly what people are going to be dealing with soon. Fallen angels are flying all over the place, movies producers show what’s in the pipeline for real
The double Whopper start taking effect so just got your popcorn and watch the show .
Brilliant
Oh no!!! satan you will not have your way.
Tell him Sharon
Mek yu prime minister come support you and buy yu goods .
What the Prime what he will enjoy his Christmas with his family and friends
we don’t care
Delay travel people, because we could keel over on the plane or boat, best stay at home, more tranquil.
Why are we reporting dearhs from the virus from 4 months ago, 11 deaths August to December? Stop it.
Was in the Eastern Caribbean recently when I heard a radio announcer being dismayed that over 75% of the Jamaican population was unvaccinated! With that amount of people unprotected, I am fearful that this Omicron variant will be rampant!
I have noticed that when ever there are bad statistics, Jamaica is usually ranked near the top. Seriously! Just like in Sub Sahara Africa.
It alright fi we fullup inna store……but not with family…..goweh na mashup the family structure…family together.
People don’t have any money. Things rough!!
What? I’ve never been out there on any CHRISTMAS EVE doing no form of shopping, I’m one person who always starts early from October buying some things like my 1/4 dozen sheet’s and window curtains!. Then leave out early like 6:am in the morning go to market and wholesale then get home and don’t have to encounter the LARGE CROWD I NEVER LIKE THAT.
So the double whopper not working time to get the triple whopper
Hope its lovely and irie in ja
Check meat shop tomorrow ramp
This sounds like you’re talking about a different part of Jamaica . This doesn’t go for the majority .
Mr.Nosence dip into the Funds and help those needing support!! Are the LFT FREE? Government restricting the unvaccinated!!! Mr.Nosence how much you getting from the UK Government? Or was being part of the Queens Privey Council a gesture. So the UK Queen/Government still having a whisper in your ear??? Another reason you wont become a Republic Country