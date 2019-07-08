Lisa MacLeod’s apology for tirade ‘simply not enough’: analyst

July 8, 2019

 

Mount Royal University's Lori Williams discusses if Doug Ford should kick Lisa MacLeod out of his cabinet after the minister's latest gaff.

#cdnpoli #onpoli

41 Comments on "Lisa MacLeod’s apology for tirade ‘simply not enough’: analyst"

  1. ȘȚɄƑƑɎǾɄ1oo | July 7, 2019 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    A forced apology is not an apology and Ford is illustrating he can neither pick the right people nor handle the wrong ones once he discovers they’re idiots.
    Think about what she did and the kind of mind that would do that. Says a lot. Every time this is in the news Ford loses votes, and he should.

  2. Eeyore | July 7, 2019 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    Lisa MacLeod acted very unprofessional. If Ford had any control over his people he would dismiss her immediately.

    • Gillian Archibald | July 7, 2019 at 6:27 PM | Reply

      Kinda like how Trudeau does with all his criminal cabinet members …. right?

    • Richard C | July 7, 2019 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      Eeyore Ford can’t even control himself. Go figure.

    • Gillian Archibald | July 7, 2019 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @Richard C Eeyore …. Richard, you’re showing your ignorance. That kind of name calling isn’t acceptable for man to call a woman …. and it’s not acceptable for you to call anyone else derogatory names.

    • Richard C | July 7, 2019 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      Gillian Archibald Plz inform me of this derogatory name?

  3. top norm | July 7, 2019 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    … get a mit, get into the game. only you and your liberals in Toronto believe this crap about Ford. nice deflection making it about Ford to Sheer to the fall election… your OPED’s are chowing your bias. way to sell out.  how long till you close comments… Comrad TV

  4. robin hansler | July 7, 2019 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    No leadership here, Lisa M. should be dismissed from her position.

  5. Kirk Brown | July 7, 2019 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    Much ado about nothing.

  6. Dave Parkinson | July 7, 2019 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    “A simple thing like a buck a beer goes a long way…” 🍺

  7. Mark Eves | July 7, 2019 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    It’s Not as bad, as Thanking protesters for their DONATION, like Trudeau did, but hey, you hardly reported that, by the way, GENOCIDE, by omissions, Trudeau is continuing this, by ignoring the 50 plus potshops operating outside of Belleville ontario, on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, none of them are licensed, nor legal. This Just in, Trudeau Out

  8. wiliam primrose | July 7, 2019 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    WHERE IS WALDO FORD?

  9. Raffaele Gaudio | July 7, 2019 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    The propaganda machine is smearing patriots Canadians are no fools October is around the corner the silent majority will win

  10. Mike Bossy | July 7, 2019 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    She should not have apologized at all. Grow some skin FFS

  11. Racerprose | July 7, 2019 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    If this was Justin, Cons would ask him to resign. Seems Cons think they are immune.

  12. Living the Life | July 7, 2019 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    So what are they going on about? What did the woman say? Whey is Ford being called down?

  13. Susan Auger | July 7, 2019 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    Scheer is the liability

  14. Richard C | July 7, 2019 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    She is appalling.

  15. The Daily Life Of Jay | July 7, 2019 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    This is so canadian haha

  16. Karen Dworkin | July 7, 2019 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    Unreal lots of people I speak to from Ontario love Ford

  17. Vim Hill | July 8, 2019 at 12:30 AM | Reply

    who are these women, are they news reporters or political enemies of the people involved

  18. dtvqa | July 8, 2019 at 2:10 AM | Reply

    Doug Ford & Lisa MacLeod are a waste of tax payer’s dollars. Go away already. What a nightmare.

  19. Diego Iapaolo | July 8, 2019 at 7:25 AM | Reply

    Your coverage is a joke! Why didn’t you grill or demand the same thing of Wynne or McGuinty for the gas plants. Your bias is disgraceful and it will and has backfired on you.

  20. Art Dent | July 8, 2019 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    A popularity contest between two VERY unpopular people, with Dimwit Dougie hiding under his rock, as ordered by Scheer and the CPC. Dougie is proving congenitally unable to keep a low profile, even when hiding under a rock.

