Recent Post
- ‘I’m kind of lazy.’ Why We Aren’t Going Back to the Movies
- Ronan Farrow on his reporting behind the possible Trump indictment
- Listen to attorneys’ differing accounts of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski accident
- See how Russians and Chinese residents are reacting differently to a Putin and Xi alliance
- “It’s disgusting” tourist complains as Paris garbage pile-up continues
39 comments
Ok Gwyneth, you MUST have enough money for a better lawyer than this guy! 😂😂😂
He didn’t deny he said sorry tho. 🤣
Came for this comment
Lol
My thoughts exactly lol
My thoughts exactly! Sounded like he didn’t practice this story once. Just making it up as he went.🤣🤣🤣
I don’t know which story is true, but as someone who has gotten into these kinds of legal issues before, the one part that rings true to me is when immediately after the incident the perpetrator boldfaced lies and says “you ran into me!” That has been pulled on me more than once and it’s absolutely infuriating.
sounds like a karen
This could have all been avoided if she just would’ve wore her iron man suit.
Yeah because he would’ve died from crush injuries.
*worn her Ironman suit
@January my apologies language God. Please don’t strike me down 😩
good lord.. are there any adults on youtube anymore?
The story and injuries, that guy sustained, is much more credible, than whatever b.s, her attorney, was trying to say! I really want to see a re-creation, of how her attorney is describing what had happened.
The guy would have had to fall off a ski lift to break 4 ribs unless he was 90 years old. Something stinks here.
Wouldn’t a good dab of Goop cure those injuries?
The second attorney sounds like he’s making it up as he goes
I was thinking the same thing! He’s all, “She…uhhh…heard…err, saw…uhhh…skis between her skis. The first thing she thought was ‘am I being assaulted?’ and then she…uhhh…”. 🙄
It’s like she found that lawyer on Wish.
If you have been on a ski hill, it sounds like another day at the office. Deep pockets suit, if you worry about injury, you should not be out there. Stay out of the middle, stop on the edge, assess traffic before going to the next segment. If she did that, she probably could have avoided this, it sounds like a traffic collision, the uphill skier has the responsibility. Relative skill would determine who is telling the truth and who ran into someone in traffic, I assume her skill is high if the other guy’s skill is not, I would assume he ran into her. And you know you are not being attacked, they can’t tell who you are with a helmet and goggles, yet again some armature is running into you.
Only one of them could’ve been downhill from the other. That’s the good innocent party. You’re not supposed to stop randomly if you can help it, but you’re definitely required to do your best to avoid hitting someone downhill from you. And if one person is too hurt to go on, you both stay put until ski patrol comes.
First account was credible, the second was not .
Ive run into or flown off of everything on a ski slope and managed to never truck over another human being. The few times ive found a person wrecked on a hill, I also stuck around long enough for the ski patrol to arrive.
Excellent points Yep!Yep! Her taking off is definitely a telling sign.
Seems like the second one is doing far more manipulation of the picture he’s trying to paint.
I’m very confused. I understand how the collision could’ve happened if Gwenyth was
the one that ran into the guy from behind, but her attorney’s account of what happened made little to no sense. It sounds like she’s claiming the guy was behind her, his skis interlocked hers and they fell sideways (well. he fell sideways) but somehow Gwenyth fell on top of the guy that was behind her. How? If the ski’s were interlocked causing them both to lose their balance and he basically took her down with him (as implied by her lawyer) then she should have fallen on her side in front of him. If anything, he should’ve fallen on top of her. She fell on him so logistically doesn’t that mean she had to be behind him and if she was behind him then wouldn’t that also mean that she was the one that crashed into him? Also, he was clearly more injured. Gwyneth was unscathed. That really only makes sense if she crashed into him at a higher speed. If this interaction was as slow as her lawyer claims then how did this guy end up with broken ribs and a concussion? This account really isn’t adding up for me. I also think inserting the language about her thinking she was being assaulted and the guy grunting was purely to paint him as a creep and remind the jury of the dangers women face daily. It feels almost like she was hinting at a metoo moment without actually coming right out and saying it. Finally her lawyer saying the man apologized because Gwenyth said he was at fault doesn’t mean she was telling the truth. The argument he doesn’t deny apologizing but he doesn’t remember it (cuz he had a concussion) is also ludicrous. He has a witness. It’s possible that witness told him after the fact that she hit him & then blamed him so he realized he shouldn’t have apologized, but he could’ve said sorry just because he has manners. That’s not an admission of guilt. If someone bumps into me I still say sorry. It’s just being polite. IMO, Gwenyth is to blame (based on her story just not adding up) & she should lose this case & be glad this guy reduced the amount he’s asking for. If it’s determined she lied & blamed him then I hope he gets more through punitive damages. That’s just gross to do if that’s the case.
I’ve gone cross eyed 🤪
Exactly the point. Paltrow’s argument makes no sense because it couldn’t have happened the way her lawyer described. Given her lack of injuries and his documented ones.
She was the one to hit the skier who was lower down on the hill and landed on him because he had the broken ribs and concussion and a witness who can account for what happened. And she behaved like a rich a$$hole when it happened. So all punitive damages to Sanderson – if the other witnesses and evidence bear up under examination.
You are not confused at all. You have your mind made up regardless of the facts. Both sides of the story have it that Paltrow had stopped. Have you ever tried to look backwards up a hill while moving on skis. It can’t be done. In her version the guy came up from behind her and their skis got entangled with her falling on him. Probably backwards. Want to know what doesn’t make sense. Paltrow turning her head back to look at her children, and then moving down the hill at enough speed to catch another skier from behind.
If Sanderson is face down in the snow, with a concussion and broken ribs, supposedly unconscious, how is the alleged conversation even happening? If see was looking at her kids, did they see what happened? Paltrow’s story sounds questionable.
*If she
Excellent points for cross-examination of that story MK Self….
I cannot tell you just how much I don’t believe Paltrow’s account.
older people will agree with you.. mcu stans will not.
The guy was injured and she took off. If you have an accident on the slopes you yell and tell someone to get the ski patrol and you should help the one injured. She did not. I believe the lawyer for the man. 4 broken ribs and a head injury and she leaves the screen? You can’t fake those injuries. The hospital has the records.
A ski accident goes to trial? What’s wrong with people?!
For all the comments questioning why she didn’t hire a better lawyer, you’ve overlooked one key detail. Her story just isn’t credible; no one is going to believe it. This is probably the best lawyer that didn’t refuse to take her case. Heck, I bet even this guy doesn’t believe it, but took the case anyway because he can now say that he’s represented a Hollywood celebrity and jack up his fee.
That’s the thing with Americans – they think that someone saying I’m sorry is an admission of guilt. If that were really true, in Canada we’d all be in jail.
She honestly couldn’t throw the guy a 100k for his pain and suffering as rich as she is. Especially if he was hurt. Obviously she is far better off but I get why she wouldn’t want to if she did nothing wrong! Even if it was an accident!
I think I figured out a major conclusion.
Second attorney has never skied in his life.