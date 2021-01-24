Little girl overcomes all odds to walk | Humankind

January 24, 2021

 

"She's unstoppable." Toddler born with spina bifida does what doctors thought she never would. 💪
Ava Reyes was born with spina bifida. Doctors told her parents she'd either be paralyzed or never walk. Now, she's unstoppable.

21 Comments on "Little girl overcomes all odds to walk | Humankind"

  1. Lifewit Nette | January 24, 2021 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    She is so cute 😍😍😍😍

  2. Michel Dees | January 24, 2021 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    She’s so adorable!💚🧚🏻‍♀️☘

  3. TAMBORAZO REVOLUCION SHOW | January 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    She’s a little angel 😇😇😇 God bless you mija.

  4. King Vix | January 24, 2021 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    Simply amazing

  5. Donna Yamanashi | January 24, 2021 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    Very very good 😃

  6. Brooklyn Finest | January 24, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    Great Job Sunshine🙏🏽

  7. Buckeye Fangirl19 | January 24, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    God bless her heart. She is beautiful and already a strong independent lady❤️😃

  8. Tracey Mcgowan | January 24, 2021 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    BEAUTIFUL ❤

  9. linda wild | January 24, 2021 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    She is so beautiful and courageous!

  10. linda wild | January 24, 2021 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    Ava is so amazing and adorable!GOD BLESS HER AND YOUR FAMILY!

  11. Earnest Young | January 24, 2021 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Thank you Mama I’m here I love you

  12. Donush | January 24, 2021 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    Prayers for Your Daughter. My Son Is 29 and has Spina Bifida Acoulta.

  13. Andy Cruz | January 24, 2021 at 2:27 PM | Reply

    Bless her heart stay strong

  14. Jim Doe | January 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM | Reply

    What a little punkin! She’s doing quite well. ❤

  15. STAR GAMBIT | January 24, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    ❤️🕵️ Only love ❤️💐

  16. B Lewis | January 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    So great 💓

  17. Amanda | January 24, 2021 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    That is the most adorable baby I’ve ever seen! She is doin’ it! Good job Mama. 🤩

  18. Brendalynn Ogo Taisague DeCastro | January 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    Bless her heart ❤ she’s truly an angel 😇 walking amongst us 🙏🏽

  19. Michael Zaug | January 24, 2021 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    So proud of her

  20. big frank | January 24, 2021 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    You go young lady we love you 🚔😷

