Little girl with spina bifida walks on her own | Humankind

These parents were unsure if their little girl would ever walk. Now they can't keep up with her. 💕RELATED VIDEO » Five-year-old rings end of treatment bell:

London, who was born with spina bifida, first defied the odds by walking on her own. Now she's running, dancing and more.

