Little girl with spina bifida walks on her own | Humankind

These parents were unsure if their little girl would ever walk. Now they can't keep up with her. 💕RELATED VIDEO » Five-year-old rings end of treatment bell:
London, who was born with spina bifida, first defied the odds by walking on her own. Now she's running, dancing and more.
👏🏿 👏🏿 👏🏿 👏🏿 👏🏿 get your walk on 😀
Awesome!👏🏼😊❤️
To the kind American people that’s reading this. You are unique and likable, stay happy and safe during this pandemic, bless You.
I am from China, my dream is to reach 10k ,I been struggling to get there.
So cuteee
So precious god bless this little angel🙏🙏🙏
Mankind is more inclusive than offended people want o think.
She is soooooo proud of herself for walking. Bless her little heart.💓
God is the greatest and humankind just have to believe and have faith. Good luck and continued success to this family and all others like them
So awesome, thank you for sharing your family blessing.
I love this being shared! My first born also has spina bifida and we didn’t know if she would walk. She took her first steps at thirteen months. She is now seventeen and no one even realizes she has this condition. I pray this little girl is as blessed as my Melody.