  1. Integrity and commitment to an oath for the office .. she is an example of what we should expect from our representatives.

    1. Total opposites. We have Liz risking her own career for the good of our nation. Trump risking other people’s lives and our Democracy for the good of his career. Smh

    2. @Trump Hilter they all say the same thing, until the judge start talking about basketball numbers.

  3. History books, documentaries, movies will all be written about a Senator that stepped up boldly when she was called upon to do what is right and good.
    This isn’t about Republicans or Democrats for me, this is about an American’s call to action, and her willingness to take on a moment of crisis in American history that is bigger than us all, in a time when we needed it most.
    I salute you Representative Liz Cheney.
    There is no win or loss in her career that can ever diminish her work in quite literally saving our country, or so we hope. In time passing, her Herculean efforts will be recognized by all. Let’s just pray that we will never again see the likes of a 45 ever again.

    EDIT: Initially wrote “Senator” instead of Representative. Thank you to those that pointed it out. I’m embarrassed, but I’ll live.

    4. @Jeremiah Kenoyer And if the state of Wyoming votes her out, it will show the rest of the USA how little they value integrity & the Constitution! Gun rights & AR15’s are not the same!

    3. @BIG CITY
      I don’t remember anybody mentioning obama….I was referring only to this sham of a hearing full of Hate, Haters & Lies! (Is that clear enough for ya? or are you gonna twist that too?)

    1. After reading three comments I realize these are all from a Bot Machine, when will Elon Fix Youtube.

    3. Repent to Jesus Christ “Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God—this is your true and proper worship.”
      ‭‭Romans‬ ‭12:1‬ ‭NIV‬‬
      M

    4. @Repent and believe in Jesus Christ you better repent. I heard from a little birdie that you have been worshiping the beast at a secret alter in your basement and even sacrificed a litter of puppies to him.

  6. I don’t agree with her on most topics, but to see her put the country before party, is astounding. She is honest.

  7. Liz Cheney has totally earned my respect. She has shown her true love & concern for Our Country to the nth degree. History will reflect her true patriotism; those ‘trashing’ her for doing the right thing will be remembered for their treason.

  8. The tragedy is that there are so few Republican’s today with the moral backbone, courage, and fealty to the truth and the Constitution that Rep Liz Cheney so admirably demonstrates.

  9. Liz is the real deal. Nothing devious or dishonest about her. America needs many more like her in the future. She is fully aware of the extent of corruption in American politics and has the strength to stand up to bullies

    1. As Trump pushed for stimulus checks and unemployment to help those during covid; Liz Cheney voted against stim checks and unemployment as people suffered. She’s a horrible person and will lose badly in November. Trump will have the last laugh and might even be our next president if his health holds up.

    5. @888strummer She voted against raising them from 600 to 2000. You need to be accurate or you are simply lying. Now, you seem to want trump again which is disturbing and makes you a horrible person as you seem to forget he wants to be president for life and almost was successful in the coup attempt on 1/6. Had he succeeded, our constitution would be null and void because our US Constitution does not support a coup to stay in power (which you’d know if you were an American). Have a great day wherever you are.

    1. @David Fromberg Yes, a true democracy is where a nation is governed by a majority of popular voters. And America does not operate in this fashion even though we do have elections with voters. In this nation, a minority has the same political voice as the majority; hence, not a true democracy. The Electoral College is a process, not a place. The Founding Fathers established it in the Constitution, in part, as a compromise between the election of the President by a vote in Congress and the election of the President by a popular vote of qualified citizens. The Electoral College process consists of the selection of the electors, the meeting of the electors where they vote for President and Vice President, and the counting of the electoral votes by Congress. Hence, a constitutional Republic and not a Democracy.

    2. @Noreb yes, when it comes to the Republicans, evil often eats of itself, just like the sith lords in star wars.

  11. She is an honorable woman. She needs to be re-elected and we need more moral and ethical people like her in politics. 🇺🇸

    3. @Lawn Chair I would like to move to Wyoming. Have you ever seen Wyoming? beautiful country. Not a lot of work there though…depending on what kind of work someone is looking for. Wyoming is mostly farming, ranching, or oil drilling. And Biden has put a stop to oil drilling in this nation so there you go. But Wyoming is still beautiful contry. I would recommend people go to Wyoming for a visit and see for themselves. Oh! And the wind kicks up really strongly in Wyoming sometimes.

    4. @Dominic Civitano what a silly thing to say. I suppose none of us “has a future” but she’ll certainly be remembered for being on the correct side of history. More so than her father and especially more than the failed ex-president.
      She’s certainly unique when it comes to Republicans 🤔

  13. “I’m going to choose the constitution and the truth every single day” Wow, a truly great American hero, if only we could have more representatives and senators with this kind of courage and integrity. Thank you Liz. I wish I was from Wyoming to be able to vote for her.

  14. Wish Liz would run for president, she has courage, honesty and believes in the Constitution and the rights guaranteed thereunder.

  15. I have incredible amount of respect for her. I didn’t care much for her father, but her and McCain are my Republican heroes! 👏🏽👏🏽

    2. Same here Will, I despised her father & Rumsfeld for fabricating lies to start a war that cost so many lives, sent men & women home broken (physically & mentally) & financially! Never thought I would appreciate anything from Liz Cheney, but how can anyone not applaud her?

    4. @Sandra Walter Agree with everything you said! She has definitely show bravery and character in the last 5yrs that I doubt her father would EVER have. I’ve got to applaud that woman! 👏🏽

  16. I am neither a Republican or Democrat, I am in the “Common Sense” party. Liz Cheney would get my vote.

  17. I’m a True, Blue Democrat right here. I do not agree with republiCON politics….. However, I have Mad respect for Liz Cheney for her complete oath to democracy, the constitution, and the TRUTH.

  18. Some of her views are despicable, but when it comes to defending the United States from a domestic enemy, she’s a hero.

    1. Looking from the UK, I 100% agree with you. Cass Hutchinson is also honourable. If Cheney isn’t re-elected then the whole USA is in trouble. Trump is either insane or a liar.

