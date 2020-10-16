Local Gov’t Election Postponed – October 16 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
So the credibility of the government wasn’t important when the General Elections were called and held? Kmdt..
It nuh look suh…but mi glad dem nah ave election
@Normaline Thompson ditto
The first sensible dicision mi hear from government
The general under bed Election call over night when we all went to bed, only to wake up the next morning and it’s Election day! Everybody eye open this time Dem can’t pull it off!!!
Bill gate money finish them no have no money fi buy vote
@Mackada Myers thank u.
You should have postponed the General elections! That’s what caused the spread!😥
Talk true
Exactly. Him did too hungry fi more power.
Amen
Hope Golding does not follow Davis’ footsteps with issuing you know what in the constituency.
hey there… blessings.. this is great.. you guys have no idea how bless you are.. life there is great.. your country is perfect.. if the people stop the nonsense.. like sir p said.. change the narrative/mindset/culture.. WOW..i can’t wait to move there.. just wanna say you and your fellow youtubers like spearing fishing/wild lie jamaica/ras are doing a fantastic job show the beauty of your country.. keep up the good work stay safe.. more life…..
That’s crazy! Aren’t there security guards at the gates? The hospital needs to take responsibility. The workers don’t check on patients? My God! We’re really behind in health care in Jamaica.
We are behind in everything including our terrible mindset
Never postpone general election but local government can post pone
THE WORST IS YET TO COME !!
Gwaan go read yuh bible and shut up
Thank you TVJ
I think the government could put a hand band on each patient at the hospital so if anyone seeing them leaving would know.
People like you would take the mark of the beast
Look at mi Fren Min Miller
👇👇👇👇👇
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Oh really
May the best woman or man win.
So they open up the country because they want the money form the economy but now the corona a spreads dem of fe use the money to fright the corona (dat nuh win win dat a lose lose ) and corona a kill off we Elders dem
The place must free up just like America
None lisa and golding none is my choice… But Golding is the more better one for the LEADER OF THE PNP.
😳OH😳BOY🇯🇲😭😭😭🇯🇲
Parottee dist., In Black River is a mosquitoe breeding site. We can’t go outside to wash or feed our animals because of mosquitoes. The place need to be fogged immediately please. Covid19 and now dengue .. what next?????