Local Gov’t Election Postponed – October 16 2020

TOPICS:
Local Gov't Election Postponed - October 16 2020 1

October 16, 2020

 

31 Comments on "Local Gov’t Election Postponed – October 16 2020"

  1. Sean Wallace | October 16, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    So the credibility of the government wasn’t important when the General Elections were called and held? Kmdt..

  2. Normaline Thompson | October 16, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    The first sensible dicision mi hear from government

  3. Dean Daley | October 16, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    The general under bed Election call over night when we all went to bed, only to wake up the next morning and it’s Election day! Everybody eye open this time Dem can’t pull it off!!!

  4. Louise Forbes | October 16, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    You should have postponed the General elections! That’s what caused the spread!😥

  5. Elfreda Carty | October 16, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    Hope Golding does not follow Davis’ footsteps with issuing you know what in the constituency.

  6. GLEN CAMPBELL | October 16, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    hey there… blessings.. this is great.. you guys have no idea how bless you are.. life there is great.. your country is perfect.. if the people stop the nonsense.. like sir p said.. change the narrative/mindset/culture.. WOW..i can’t wait to move there.. just wanna say you and your fellow youtubers like spearing fishing/wild lie jamaica/ras are doing a fantastic job show the beauty of your country.. keep up the good work stay safe.. more life…..

  7. Elfreda Carty | October 16, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    That’s crazy! Aren’t there security guards at the gates? The hospital needs to take responsibility. The workers don’t check on patients? My God! We’re really behind in health care in Jamaica.

  8. Nicola Robinson | October 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Never postpone general election but local government can post pone

  9. Empress V | October 16, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    THE WORST IS YET TO COME !!

  10. Corinne Matheson | October 16, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    Thank you TVJ

  11. shane rangers | October 16, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    I think the government could put a hand band on each patient at the hospital so if anyone seeing them leaving would know.

  12. Monique Mahon | October 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    Look at mi Fren Min Miller

  13. Dennis Jones | October 16, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    👇👇👇👇👇

  14. Kadya Heslop | October 16, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  15. Maureen Hunter | October 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    Oh really

  16. Marline Jenkins | October 16, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    May the best woman or man win.

  17. Winston Pryce | October 16, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    So they open up the country because they want the money form the economy but now the corona a spreads dem of fe use the money to fright the corona (dat nuh win win dat a lose lose ) and corona a kill off we Elders dem

  18. Mathew Owens | October 16, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    None lisa and golding none is my choice… But Golding is the more better one for the LEADER OF THE PNP.

  19. Dazzle | October 16, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    😳OH😳BOY🇯🇲😭😭😭🇯🇲

  20. Allicia Foster | October 16, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    Parottee dist., In Black River is a mosquitoe breeding site. We can’t go outside to wash or feed our animals because of mosquitoes. The place need to be fogged immediately please. Covid19 and now dengue .. what next?????

