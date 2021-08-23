Lockdown turns Kingston into Ghost town | Covid Record Broken | TVJ Midday News - August 23 2021 1

Lockdown turns Kingston into Ghost town | Covid Record Broken | TVJ Midday News – August 23 2021

31 comments

 

  2. Until we view this pestilence as a terrible bacteria that it truly is we will continue losing valuable lives. Let’s be open-minded and listen to Singapore . There is always room for new knowledge.

    Reply

    1. This has been tried around the world. They don’t work, but to cause crowds bunching up, bigger crowds during days not in lockdown.

      Reply

    4. @Andrew Archer It’s a policy to encourage further spread, while at the same time claim the opposite. People fall for it all the time. Psychological/behavioral warfare tactics

      Reply

  4. It’s so funny that it’s always the little man getting punished when the bug fish Upton untouchable

    Reply

  7. Just Kingston? Isn’t the Whole Island Dead Out Just Like How Ya’ll Want It Done Plan Unno Ting What’s Nose Gad Doing Shipping His Drug/Gun Shipments In Peace

    Reply

  9. Oh Lord destroy the counsel of the wicked and confound their plans so that they cannot carry out their evil agenda against your people. You alone are worthy.

    Reply

    1. Only we the people can save we self by saying no and dont comply but right now Jamaicans get weak and them priorities set on things weh don’t mek sense

      Reply

  11. If The airport open what yuh expect? persons taking The vaccine and it going up must The vaccine and foreigner’s passing it on so why The case going up if movement slow up?

    Reply

  13. Utterly RUBBISH ALL OF A SUDDEN SPIKES , THIS AGENDA , THERE AGENDA IS UP AND RUNNING FULL STEAM AHEAD .

    Reply

  14. The ministry seems to be doing new maths, how many hospitals spaces does Jamaica has ? Speak truth

    Reply

  15. 99% of you chatting on here have nothing constructive or with substance to say. Only fussing, cussing and fighting. No wonder the country is in crisis, you all proof of that fact.

    Reply

  18. Can’t you people get the PHIZER VACCINE why do you guys only have
    one option…need more options please

    Reply

