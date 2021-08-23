Lockdown turns Kingston into Ghost town | Covid Record Broken | TVJ Midday News – August 23 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
31 comments
Still cannot beat the gun men .!!!
Until we view this pestilence as a terrible bacteria that it truly is we will continue losing valuable lives. Let’s be open-minded and listen to Singapore . There is always room for new knowledge.
Cases going up despite a no movement day
This has been tried around the world. They don’t work, but to cause crowds bunching up, bigger crowds during days not in lockdown.
Because people already took home the virus.
@Louise Forbes from clustering up to buy supplies and clustering up to look transportation
@Andrew Archer It’s a policy to encourage further spread, while at the same time claim the opposite. People fall for it all the time. Psychological/behavioral warfare tactics
It’s so funny that it’s always the little man getting punished when the bug fish Upton untouchable
Stop taking orders from evil America and stop taking their vaccines. They just want your land.
Land smh this world yah inna deep deep problem
Goat must want the soldier them draw him weh and curry him
Glad for the laugh bcoz bowy time serious
Kmt everyday kmt everyday kmt
Just Kingston? Isn’t the Whole Island Dead Out Just Like How Ya’ll Want It Done Plan Unno Ting What’s Nose Gad Doing Shipping His Drug/Gun Shipments In Peace
If they get more pfizer or moderna jacans will be rushing to get it.. there is no trust in others.
Oh Lord destroy the counsel of the wicked and confound their plans so that they cannot carry out their evil agenda against your people. You alone are worthy.
Only we the people can save we self by saying no and dont comply but right now Jamaicans get weak and them priorities set on things weh don’t mek sense
Amen!
Amen
Amen sis well said to God be all glory
Oh Lord please destroy COVID-19 and set your people free
Crime is still the real pandemic. Even during no movement kmt.
If The airport open what yuh expect? persons taking The vaccine and it going up must The vaccine and foreigner’s passing it on
so why The case going up if movement slow up?
Except for this goat
Utterly RUBBISH ALL OF A SUDDEN SPIKES , THIS AGENDA , THERE AGENDA IS UP AND RUNNING FULL STEAM AHEAD .
The ministry seems to be doing new maths, how many hospitals spaces does Jamaica has ? Speak truth
99% of you chatting on here have nothing constructive or with substance to say. Only fussing, cussing
and fighting. No wonder the country is in crisis, you all proof of that fact.
So we de a we yaad and covid still a spread? Lawd gad
Dream Weekend
Can’t you people get the PHIZER VACCINE why do you guys only have
one option…need more options please