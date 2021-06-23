Long Lines & Angry Senior Citizens at Vaccination Site in Jamaica | TVJ Midday News - June 23 2021 1

Long Lines & Angry Senior Citizens at Vaccination Site in Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – June 23 2021

26 comments

 

    3. Jamaica needs to get back to normal and if getting the vaccine helps then get it. Unu no hear so unu ago feel. Everybody want to party without getting the COVID-19 vaccine and then run to hospital for help when them can’t breathe.

  6. Prime minister Andrew holness doesn’t care about the Jamaican people, it’s all about the money

  9. AND OF COURSE THE PM AND GOVT WILL TAKE THE CREDIT FOR REOPENNING BUT WILL ONLY BLAME THE PEOPLE ALONE IF THINGS GET OUT OF CONTROL FOR SURE.

  10. One question I would like to ask how is it that after 8 to 12 weeks people are going to get the second dosages if vaccines is that ok I think it should be 2 to three weeks max from the first to the second what the he’ll is going on in janaica . I remember they gave out vaccine that is out dated to people does the government really care about the people there it’s really yearly sad

    1. Dem dry eye, straight face just wicked and lie suh plus them greed Sicking what a bunch a crooks like dem Massa! Mankind Just Get Up an Plan Wickedness Against Each Other. Wi waan Bullet Proof Vest cause gunshot a kill wi more dan covid!

  12. Doctors andrew naw gi unu no more money fi keep the scam up ,unu go look wuk lol anju ATM lock lol

  15. Holness lock down the industry before the pandemic but jus because he was criticized for the double standard he do a knee jerk reaction

  16. I am at lost to see people still bigging up Holness, for what? What has he done good since he is in power? Smh

