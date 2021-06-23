Long Lines & Angry Senior Citizens at Vaccination Site in Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – June 23 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
26 comments
A so many people want the death jab
Duppy dem
Rushing to get poisoned
Jamaica needs to get back to normal and if getting the vaccine helps then get it. Unu no hear so unu ago feel. Everybody want to party without getting the COVID-19 vaccine and then run to hospital for help when them can’t breathe.
No more lockdowns no more protocols just free up the place cause poor people a suffer
Duppy know who to frighten
You all talking BS
Plot twist
Prime minister Andrew holness doesn’t care about the Jamaican people, it’s all about the money
Well. Stopping. Having. Large. Crowd
Nothing but a set of fool bout give thanks to andrew so ooh easy fi buy out
AND OF COURSE THE PM AND GOVT WILL TAKE THE CREDIT FOR REOPENNING BUT WILL ONLY BLAME THE PEOPLE ALONE IF THINGS GET OUT OF CONTROL FOR SURE.
One question I would like to ask how is it that after 8 to 12 weeks people are going to get the second dosages if vaccines is that ok I think it should be 2 to three weeks max from the first to the second what the he’ll is going on in janaica . I remember they gave out vaccine that is out dated to people does the government really care about the people there it’s really yearly sad
did you get the one that is outdated?
“I think…” Are you an expert in the field? Stop spreading misinformation
Liad gal and bwoy media a gwey unu fi gwey
Dem dry eye, straight face just wicked and lie suh plus them greed Sicking what a bunch a crooks like dem Massa! Mankind Just Get Up an Plan Wickedness Against Each Other. Wi waan Bullet Proof Vest cause gunshot a kill wi more dan covid!
Then don’t watch sir; it’s that simple
Doctors andrew naw gi unu no more money fi keep the scam up ,unu go look wuk lol anju ATM lock lol
Imagine that!!
Freedom at last,one Love
Until..…
Holness lock down the industry before the pandemic but jus because he was criticized for the double standard he do a knee jerk reaction
I am at lost to see people still bigging up Holness, for what? What has he done good since he is in power? Smh
Do what you have to do to keep Jamaica safe!!!