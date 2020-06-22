Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Patrick Gaspard of Open Society Foundation join Morning Joe to discuss coronavirus infection rates as parts of the state reopen and the importance of wearing masks. Mayor Garcetti and Gaspard also discuss policing. Aired on 06/22/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Los Angeles Mayor: Let's Fix Policing And Make It Better | Morning Joe | MSNBC