Postmaster General Louis DeJoy committed to handling election mail efficiently at a Senate hearing but also stated there is "no intention" to return the mail sorting machines that have already been removed from post offices. NBC News' Geoff Bennett has details. Aired on 8/21/2020.
Louis DeJoy: There Is 'No Intention' To Return Removed Mail Sorting Machines | Craig Melvin | MSNBC
Dejoy and Trump should still be criminally charged for tampering with mail.
@First Last Omg, Putin’s trolls are multiplying! Sorry, no one’s mind is going to be influenced by you.
@Alexandra Daniele Don’t have to be. You along with the democrats are doing it for us Americans. Sorry you love illegals and riots. Have fun crying soon.
@The Blade I refer you to the WSJ headline that pretty much sums it up:
_”Postal Package Deliveries ‘Bogged Down’ With Delays, Backlogs”_
*_”Heavy parcel volume during coronavirus lockdowns, staffing shortages are straining mail delivery networks”_* [WSJ]
Package shipping has increased significantly due to c-virus and letter mail has sharply dropped (hence the switch from sorters to more room to sort pkgs), and the manpower with c-virus precautions and workers not showing up (plus all that obstruction, as usual, by the Union) doesn’t help.
Whereas we refer *you,* George, to *history:*
https://theweek.com/articles/767184/how-george-bush-broke-post-office
“Tell the truth and shame the Devil(s)…” 🤨
@CynAnne1 Yes, that fits your myopic partisan politics story just fine, but it doesn’t address non-partisan manpower shortages due to coronavirus and union-mindsets, nor does it solve the changing demands of the market (i.e. the shift from decreasing letter mail to increasing packages, magnified by the pandemic).
You’re no more informed than some conspiracy-spouting Trump acolyte.
Those machines are the American peoples….RETURN THEM
They are not toasters. You can’t just plug them back in. It will take months, not hours or days.
Obama removed 16,000 boxes. Hypocritical much ???
@Hunter Sykes Did his removals BACKUP USPS by 16% ? Nope.
@newton2013 who told you that CNN?? The post office is going down now that Amazons fleet is up and running but I don’t expect a liberal to understand business or common sense
@Hunter Sykes You should have watched DeJoy’s testimony. He came into USPS and productivity CRASHED within a month.
He is supposedly a logistics expert.
There are two options, he is Incompetent, or he did it on purpose. This was all made clear at the hearing.
DeJoy will be in DeJail soon.
A DeLicious thought…let’s ‘roast’ all of #45✳’s finagling ‘friends’.
🍖😏🍗
@CynAnne1 let’s roast 45 first.
The people are not STUPID. Say what you will, but at least Biden will be PRESIDENT not a would-be TYRANT-in-CHIEF. Trump is nothing more than a demagogue like all the others that the USA has fought for a hundred years, and here’s the evidence:
1. Utilizes Hitler’s big lie” strategy: misinformation, exaggerations, half-truths and fabrications.
2. Attempts to undermine the fair election process, and sow seeds of doubt as to its accuracy.
3. Surrounds himself with cronies and yes men and rewards “loyalty” to HIM not the to the nation (Stone, DeJoy), while punishing his enemies (Cohen).
4. Disdains experts, scientists and intellectuals.
5. Divides Americans by fomenting FEAR and HATRED esp. for people who are different (immigrants, other races and religions.)
6. Calls the free press “the enemy of the people.”
7. He’s petty, vindictive, and self-aggrandizing. (Goodyear ?!)
@Pensa Simpson – Welll…
We’re *still* hoping for having #45✳ festooned with fireworks, loaded into a cannon and *shot over the Potomac river,* while Beyonce and a choir sing “America the Beautiful”…make it a PPV event and donate the proceeds to charity.
A ‘win-win’ for the *entire civilised world,* really. 🎉😁🎉
If Donald Trump loses the election inNovember on January 19th to Joy will be on a plane to some country with good healthcare and no extradition treaty
TAMPERING With Another Election. DeJoy Lied Before Congress.
And laughs at everyone, he should be imprisoned
You mean like Comey , Hillary ? Their lies matter !
@Janet Clough those people are fools like you . so yes laughing was appropriate
@Hunter Sykes 😱
@Janet Clough your a total liberal moron. I’ll be laughing soon when Trump wins
DeJoy needs to be charged. LOCK HIM UP!
Yes lock him up, he is a villain
There is a long list of them!!
Trump used the most illegal and disguised tools using media during 2016 elections, and now doing the same in different ways.
Per my investigation, Trump is master in creating propaganda & conspiracy theories to scare & brainwash his uneducated voters, divide the nation, and then highlight himself as the only savior & hero against the fake news and the mess he himself created!
Dejoy should do time for this.
So should Trump.
Louis Dejoy should be dismissed immediately.
Chicken wing love affair with blue cheese The new liberal logic: Put people in prison for DOING THEIR JOBS!!!
Here are some more interesting FACTS for you:
FACT: It is ROUTINE for the Post Office to remove mailboxes and machinery that is either no longer/rarely used or obsolete or to temporarily remove them for repair/refurbishing.
FACT: During the OBAMA Administration, “nationally the number of collection boxes declined by more than 12,000 in the past five years,” an August 2016 report said. The same report revealed that in a 17-month period during Obama’s second term, hundreds of mailboxes were removed without following the appropriate process, as “322 out-of-service boxes were permanently removed from the street without Eastern Area approval or public notification to customers.”
“At the same time, that report and another from September 2017 show that there are good reasons for eliminating mailboxes, such as underuse, and that even more mailboxes should have been removed over the years, which would have saved the government hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. The five-year total of 12,000 removed mailboxes jumped to 14,000 in the 2017 report.”
Oh, what’s that? MSNBC didn’t share these FACTS with you did they?
NO ONE SAID A WORD!!!!!! NOT Liberals or Conservatives!!! Yet, a few rarely used boxes are taken away when Trump is President and Liberals LOSE THEIR MINDS!!!! And, as always, here is the link to the FACTS:
https://www.uspsoig.gov/sites/default/files/document-library-files/2016/DR-AR-16-007.pdf
You can HATE Trump all you want but you cannot refute the FACTS!!!! Once again, confirmation that liberals are ‘loving and tolerant’, IS A MYTH!!
I am pleased to inform you that EVERYTHING I post is verifiable FACT! Because I do the research, I do not have to rely on calling people names. I post FACTS to: 1) reveal truth that you will NEVER see posted by MSNBC and 2) to refute lies. I support NO politician or political party since they are all evil, power-hungry and corrupt leeches living of the taxpayer dollar.
halfpiint The new liberal logic: Put people in prison for DOING THEIR JOBS!!!
Here are some more interesting FACTS for you:
FACT: It is ROUTINE for the Post Office to remove mailboxes and machinery that is either no longer/rarely used or obsolete or to temporarily remove them for repair/refurbishing.
FACT: During the OBAMA Administration, “nationally the number of collection boxes declined by more than 12,000 in the past five years,” an August 2016 report said. The same report revealed that in a 17-month period during Obama’s second term, hundreds of mailboxes were removed without following the appropriate process, as “322 out-of-service boxes were permanently removed from the street without Eastern Area approval or public notification to customers.”
“At the same time, that report and another from September 2017 show that there are good reasons for eliminating mailboxes, such as underuse, and that even more mailboxes should have been removed over the years, which would have saved the government hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. The five-year total of 12,000 removed mailboxes jumped to 14,000 in the 2017 report.”
Oh, what’s that? MSNBC didn’t share these FACTS with you did they?
NO ONE SAID A WORD!!!!!! NOT Liberals or Conservatives!!! Yet, a few rarely used boxes are taken away when Trump is President and Liberals LOSE THEIR MINDS!!!! And, as always, here is the link to the FACTS:
https://www.uspsoig.gov/sites/default/files/document-library-files/2016/DR-AR-16-007.pdf
You can HATE Trump all you want but you cannot refute the FACTS!!!! Once again, confirmation that liberals are ‘loving and tolerant’, IS A MYTH!!
I am pleased to inform you that EVERYTHING I post is verifiable FACT! Because I do the research, I do not have to rely on calling people names. I post FACTS to: 1) reveal truth that you will NEVER see posted by MSNBC and 2) to refute lies. I support NO politician or political party since they are all evil, power-hungry and corrupt leeches living of the taxpayer dollar.
@V – Spam-posting S was so busy spam-posting, he even insulted a long nose(d), like-minded person… 😏
“Sad!” 🤣
@Computer User Yikes….that will be ugly
I hope dejoy brings a jug of ice water it will be a long day….
@al18631963 Yes if I go in your mailbox and open your mail destroy it and you catch me, I will go to lockup charged and have to go to federal court.Depending on what I did will be a misdemeanor or felony. This goes with anyone because the post office is part of the constitution. Dejoy if caught will spend time in prison.
Stop threatening to charge this clown and do it. The damage is done. It’s like watching a murderer after he kills someone and saying, “Oh, he’s backing off” and not charging him for murder. He IS guilty of slowing the mail system to make sure voters can’t vote.
@real american Yes but how many? We will see the new catastrophe that the corrupt Trump administration is creating.
@Coldtoes Susan Collins.
They are so weak it’s ridiculous. Like you say he should be dealt with immediately
It’s a federal crime William Barr will not go after it. It is his job to protect the administration not enforce the law
@Cortez312 Cortez312 Your ignorance is to much to warrant a response .
You would not understand.
Louis Dejoy has $70m invested in companies that compete w/the Postal Service”.. Conflict of interest to say the least.
real american The post office is secure enough for millions of Americans to send taxes to the IRS every year, secure enough for the government to send out $1200 stimulus checks, secure enough to send credit cards, drivers licenses, and passports…… but not secure enough for ballots. Got it
This would explain why the president loves the poorly educated.
@real american – https://www.citizensforethics.org/press-release/louis-dejoy-conflicts-of-interest-letter/
@Apache , It was secure enough. Take a look at what is happening in California. The fact that this is happening right before the election, and that DeJoy owns companies that compete with the Post Office is another blatant coup by Trump and his Cronies. The fact that we don’t trust this “president” has to do with the constant lies and Scandals and the number of criminal investigations within the White House under him. Your hero is a slime ball.
Derry Taylor I know and see the corruption, I was pointing out how secure the postal service is when it comes to other things. Trust me, he’s no hero of mine. My granddaughter has more intelligence than this president
A corrupt mega-donor committing crimes for the Russian tool – SAME THING THAT HAPPENED IN UKRAINE AND GOT TRUMP IMPEACHED.
@Ricky Spanish PRISON2020
@timber_beast Nah, Hillary is just fine.
@Ricky Spanish SDNY
@timber_beast – We’re wagering that #45✳’s kids and cadre have been gulping Xanax by the handful, *praying* that SDNY *isn’t* outside their door…with arrest warrants in hand. 📑👋💸
The postmaster general is not qualified to do his job, he is trump’s puppet
@Fabi Grossi , The ones whom were ” Qualified” abandoned ship. Check out that who’s who.☠
criminal enterprise in the people’s house
Building a multi million dollar logistics company doesn’t qualify ??? You all are morons .
@Claude Boone you mean opinion , do you not know the difference ??
Not good enough Dejoy replace the sorting Machines or face court for Tampering with Election Mail.
They’re gone. scrapped.
5 YEARS DELAYING THE MAIL PER 600 REMOVED USPS MAIL SORTERS 3000 YEARS DONALD TRUMP PARDON’S SHOOT ONSITE!!!!
You can’t just plug them back in. It will take months, not hours or days.
So now he got caught an now we have to beg him to put things back as they were 😈😈😈
A Trump appointee has decided that the postal service needs to be “fixed” during a pandemic and right before an election. If that’s not setting off alarm bells for some people I don’t know what will.
more denials. what a surprise. if its obvious they need those machines. they’re not his, put them where they are needed. not a request !!
Sorry you all won’t be able to mass mail out ballots because you know your voters are, lazay
NOTHING will set off alarm bells in the heads of trump supporters, they simply follow whatever their Chosen One tells them….
He doesn’t have the authority to do it so who told him to ?
It makes me wonder about our checks and balances…I am so sick of all these dirty tricks, that no one is stopping.
Trump is our new Sgt. Schultz; ” He knows nothing ” Never told anyone to do anything ..
They shouldn’t be asking whether DeJoy intends bringing back sorting machines, they should be demanding he puts them back..
@Ben Frank Oh BS. The USPS handles 472 MILLION pieces of mail PER DAY – let’s just say maybe half of the eligible voters mail in their ballots – that’s 160 M pieces over a period of about a month (ballots going out & back) – a 1.1% bump, even if it’s mostly back-ended towards the last week that’s hardly a “crush.” And, of course, voter turnout is usually less than 60%, so cut it all back by almost half. Hope logic isn’t required in your day job, Ben.
Donald Trump hates live animals shipped by The United States Postal Service. So, Trump killed them all this week. Those containers of mostly dead animals are next to the ones with rotting fruit and vegetables and diabetes supplies. MAGA!!!!!!!!!
Imagine being in a prison population as Trump Trash with the name, “DeJoy”.
camjamsdad you are living proof that when ignorance begins that it has no boundaries.
@Ben Frank Rather than scaremongering gullible Dems with conspiracy theories like a hare-brained Leftist Trumpette, do a little research and stop looking for the conclusions _you want to find._ If you don’t believe me (I can’t imagine why you wouldn’t…), take if from the PBS NewsHour on tonight’s episode. Hari S. interviews Audrey Kline of the National Vote at Home Institute, who states at the beginning, *_”…if EVERYONE were to vote a mail ballot on the same day, is still just not enough to overwhelm the system.”_* (about 45 secs into this clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ae7ufFhdeX0
Dejoy has glaring conflicts of interest and is committing election fraud and mail tampering… remove him and hold him accountable.
@Rick Roth let us all bow our heads… and wish that Postal Worker steady hands!!!
DEJOY practice bending over and touching your toes.
@Rick Roth From your mouth to Gods ears.
Sue him and go after all of his assets ! That will teach people like him a lesson
Precisely
This hearing was a waste of time. Bring sorting machines back.
Trump is blackmailing Post office to force Congress approve 2nd stimulus funds. PERIOD. And this is how he spends the funds:
My investigation report on how Trump spent $3 TRILLION ($3,000,000,000,000) 1st pandemic stimulus funds that his administration received to combat coronavirus (including $100s of billions for testing, masks and other PPE). Yet 177K deaths, 5.6M infected and 50M jobless!
Please read to see who got the most of $3 Trillion and for what.
@Hai Coai Noodles? Seriously?
@for paws Agreed
DeJoy was lying when he said they were not needed.
Carriemchardy Carrie Not even a good lie. Who believes this?? He acts like postal workers personally begged him to remove something that makes their job easier/faster.
@Ambria Ashley Exactly, also any good boss would have a back up, or have run logistics for these changes at a minimum. He knew exactly what to do and how to do it, to affect deliveries.
This sounds like DeJoy lied under oath multiple times.
He sure did. Glenn Kirchner has a good video out.
@mike bronicki Dems know that.
@Terri Freeman I just watched it. He does great videos.
@Meadmaker 452 I don’t care about that. I was supposed to receive FROZEN Arepas a couple of days ago, and guess what? They’re not here. They probably went bad, and I am FURIOUS!
This guy was a mess!!
You don’t make a major change like he did during an election year a few months before the election!!!!
Sure you do, if you don’t want ballots delivered or people to be allowed to vote. Destroy mail service, close polling stations, place thugs outside to deter and discourage voting.
This is nothing new. I work at a plant and for years the post office has been making big random changes and never tell us. Every plant is different but most of our machines have already been returned and when ballots come in they have always gotten 1st priority so they aren’t going to be delayed. Mail has been more delayed recently because so many ppl calling in sick because of covid and taking advantage and the post office for years has never hired enough staffing
He was claiming that the decisions to remove mailboxes and sorting machines was decided before he got there! Liar.
Yeah don’t agree with the decisions of him and buying all the Amazon stock after he took the job seems like a big conflict of interest
Gwen30 unless you’re trying to help trump
i just don’t understand how removing these sorting devices saves money ,, this was trump trying to make problems with election…
IF the machines were really not needed then that would be extra space to use for something else, ofcourse I’m not in a position to know if they were needed or not or if there were other genuine benefits for that decision. Funny thing, those machines were seen as a negative by postal carriers back in the day since it took jobs away.
Another Trump’s brainwashing Americans. As if his supporters were not dumb enough. Really believed everything he said.
It saves money because those sorting machines require electricity and computers and technical skills to operate. If we get humans to sort the mail rather than a machine we create jobs which is something we all want right now right?
@Caged At that point it wouldn’t save money, you would spend more on human labor which is why those machines came into existance.
@Shakura But Trump and DeJoy said it was to save money. They, of course, lied to their teeth.