Postmaster General Louis DeJoy committed to handling election mail efficiently at a Senate hearing but also stated there is "no intention" to return the mail sorting machines that have already been removed from post offices. NBC News' Geoff Bennett has details. Aired on 8/21/2020.

Louis DeJoy: There Is 'No Intention' To Return Removed Mail Sorting Machines | Craig Melvin | MSNBC