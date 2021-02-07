Louis Vuitton’s ‘Jamaican Stripe’ Backlash: TVJ Daytime Live – February 5 2021

February 7, 2021

 

Trusted News
28 Comments on "Louis Vuitton’s ‘Jamaican Stripe’ Backlash: TVJ Daytime Live – February 5 2021"

  1. comedy king EN'T | February 6, 2021 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    😂😅dem need to stop

  2. SN SN | February 6, 2021 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    These people get from bad to worse.

  3. Dancehallmojo Music reviews | February 6, 2021 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Lol 😂 lv Jamaican

  4. Akilah And The Bee | February 6, 2021 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    No mistake here. They know the colors very well. It . It’s a provocation . Save your energy for the issues at hand locally.

    • REPUBLIC OF JAMAICA | February 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM | Reply

      🗣️😑🤔🤔 WETHER WE HAVE OTHER ISSUES OR NOT THAT DOESNT MEAN THAT THE MISTAKE HASN’T BEEN MADE OR IT COULD BE A MARKETING TRICK EITHER WAY THAT’S WHAT SPECIFIC PLATFORMS ARE MADE FOR TO ATTACK SPECIFIC SUBJECTS.

    • UNITED TITANS TV | February 6, 2021 at 1:23 PM | Reply

      @REPUBLIC OF JAMAICA 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇪🇬 EXACTLY

  5. Andreas Schwarzer | February 6, 2021 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    😏🤢🔥😂

  6. AZANYAH. BEN BENJAMIN | February 6, 2021 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    Jamaica strips…. Wow …. All now I still me still a feel the lick. Them that my grandparents felt …. Bwoy white bwoy that duppy told you wrong

  7. tamara money | February 6, 2021 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    Dem use the name jamaican so thats the brand

  8. tamara money | February 6, 2021 at 1:32 PM | Reply

    White yardie is jamaican he has a right to talk enuh. ‘ out of many one people ‘ . Low de youth meck im talk man

  9. djblingazworld | February 6, 2021 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    7 eleven in the USA selling what tell called Jamaican patty for years.🙄🙄🙄

  10. Lisa Bing | February 6, 2021 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    Cultural appropriation, poorly done.

  11. The true Lovely Lady | February 6, 2021 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    I think it’s fly

  12. COSMIC Wisdom999 | February 6, 2021 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    Maybe not everyone knows the Jamaica colors because I wore a Rasta color earrings to work and a guy said me ” you are wearing the Jamaican colors” that how us Jamaicans think so highly of ourselves(something of that nature) and I had to tell him it’s Jamaican flag…I said the Jamaican looks nothing like this… lol

  13. simple rebel | February 6, 2021 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Yes 80% yes yes

  14. King Spotlight | February 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM | Reply

    The only ironic thing here is *White Yardie* is a light skin *Black man* ……🤔

  15. milli b | February 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    Virgil Abloh is the cause of this…he is of african descent born in America 🙄…he is the artistic director 🙄

  16. Mark Hudson | February 6, 2021 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    Brand Jamaica as been registered , copyright and protected under international copyright laws ,so any business or company use our name Jamaica or our flag affixed on it’s product we should and most be compensate

  17. Mikhail Johnson | February 6, 2021 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    Very rude

  18. Latoya Williams | February 6, 2021 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    It’s wasn’t a mistake. It’s good publicity. Don’t people get it by now.

  19. Deh Deh | February 6, 2021 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    Jamaica’s flag color is so unique it is the only flag in the world that does not have the colors red, blue or white.

  20. El Jamaiquino | February 6, 2021 at 11:59 PM | Reply

    White Yardie was actually born in the UK 🇬🇧 however left when he was an infant and grow up in Black River, Jamaica 🇯🇲 up until he was 17 years old and returned back to UK. He’s British-Jamaican citizen.

