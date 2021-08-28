Louisiana governor holds press conference to discuss Hurricane Ida | USA TODAY

Ida hurtled closer to the Gulf Coast on Saturday, a treacherous storm that could lash Louisiana within 24 hours as a Category 4 hurricane – 16 years to the day that Katrina delivered its devastating blow.
RELATED:
The system, fueled by exceptionally warm waters in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, was expected to quickly intensify Saturday and could make a direct hit on the state Sunday afternoon or evening with possible life-threatening storm surge, fierce flooding and catastrophic 140-mph winds, forecasters warned.
“Today is it,” Jamie Rhome, acting deputy director of the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami, said Saturday. “If you’re in coastal Louisiana and Mississippi, you really, really have to get going because today is it in terms of protecting life and property.”
Many appeared to be heeding the warning: Traffic clogged routes westward early Saturday, particularly out of New Orleans, and gas stations were bustling.
47 comments
I am so sorry for these people and what they are facing once again.
Yeah
All their need now is our prayers
You would think they would move to higher ground, can’t fix stupid can you?
@Nanker Phelge
That’s not a nice thing to say, Hurricane’s r an act of God not anyone’s fault for staying where their homes are.
@Millie Owens
You are right
@Nanker Phelge
No
LORD JESUS PLEASE PROTECT EACH AND EVERY SOUL IN THE PATH OF THIS STORM. IN CHRIST JESUS HOLY NAME I PRAY
@sup guys Derek MorePlatesMoreDatesdotcom
Well actually he does in the cases where people have respect unto him such as the case of the three Hebrew children in the fire and Daniel in the Lion’s Den however you’re also right in that he won’t because Proverbs chapter one says that because people refuse his correction he will also laugh at their calamities.
-examine yourself.. from your comment
I get the impression that you’re a sinner who’s unrepented or maybe one of these non-believing ingrates and you also will not Escape at your appointed time.
Today the day of salvation
@Expect The Bow oh im no atheist my friend but im just saying. I’ve prayed for many terrible things to be avoided, miracles if you will, and I haven’t been able to get God to help those whom needed helping in that moment
We are in different times than we have known. People have been saying that for ever. Don’t think in your lifetime it will be the end days. It probably won’t. Be good. Help. Pray. We are here because it’s heard!
@sup guys Derek MorePlatesMoreDatesdotcom misery loves misery. We aren’t a blob on the side of the road because we have a spirit giving us life for a quick minute. Like a trip to the DMV. Are you worthy to drive a car or just to stupid? That’s their test.
Well JESUS Christ is still LORD GOD rebuke them all INVOLVED in the real insurrection against humanity and United States of America which is the Fraud Election Planndemic used to muzzle truth and destroy grandma and grandpa! Children are exposing the treasonous in the video from John McAfee on Telegram app!
see yourself! Hurry
EVACUATE
That kind of rain should take care of any airborne sneezes. Open er up. China of the south!
From suburban Chicago I hope for your safety, security , and future your well being. You are not forgotten because of miles.
Don’t evacuate until the leftist elites have had their chance to leave.
Do they have to wear mask through the evacuation?
Yes
What is it about New Orleans that hurricanes despise so much?
Maybe it’s because the whole town is below sea level.
Witchcraft. Them people are into it hard-core in Louisiana.
The poverty probably
Is this the same mayor during Katrina……
No. He went to prison!!! Seriously!
No that was Clarence Ray Nagin Jr. and was convicted of embezzlement.
Hope people watch over Thier pets praying for you
“Orange man….global warming…..orange man…Russia Russia…global warming…orange man…russia…fault……”
Troy says it’s a bigun get da gun.
Wtf bro shameless thing never see this this not dance
Every One needs to stop joking about this, Hurricane’s are nothing to play with, I went through Katrina plus 2 more right after Katrina!
Did they tell the people of LA this was going to happen sooner? Because this is the day before… I’ve been reading about this going to happen for 6 days. Are they really only telling people about it one day before it happens?
May Louisiana not lose one life due to this Hurricane and may all family members be accounted for once the storm ends.
Our prayers for Louisiana State to be safe &. Security.
May God Bless LA.