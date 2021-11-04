Lowered flags “just a small piece in the puzzle”: FSIN Chief

No comments

 

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron speaks about ongoing controversy surrounding the raising of lowered flags ahead of Remembrance Day.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.