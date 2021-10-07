Lupus Patients Urged to take the Covid Vaccine | TVJ News – Oct 6 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
12 comments
Please leave the people alone
nothing can save us,we all will die at some point in time.
What you mean please? I had a good friend that had lupus and Covid killed her !
@Page One Don’t take the vaccine trust in the LORD!!!!
@Page One the vaccine does not prevent a person from catching the virus
@Page One please is just my expression on the stupidity,I’m sorry about your love one but death is unstoppable nothing can save us not even Jesus because he too is man made, all the saviour we need is inside of all of us but the slave masters told us otherwise in oder to weaken us to control us.
@Page One COVID DID NOT KILL YOUR FRIEND !!! WAY BEFORE COVID EXISTED PEOPLE WERE ALREADY DYING FROM DISEASES RELATED TO LUPUS
How much did they pay her to say that
Ahh bwoy it seems vaccind is the only way now kmt sick and tiyad of it.
Jesus is the way the truth and the life
Anyways guys… don’t take the mark. bible says you’ll be eternally condemned..
Smh nothing like what she saying
repent Jesus christ is coming, repent before it’s too late, Jesus loves you