MacLeod apologizes over alleged confrontation with Ottawa Senators owner

TOPICS:
July 6, 2019

 

Michel Boyer reports on an alleged confrontation between Ont. cabinet minister Lisa MacLeod and Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melynk.

7 Comments on "MacLeod apologizes over alleged confrontation with Ottawa Senators owner"

  1. Diego Iapaolo | July 5, 2019 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    Can you at least get the caption right it’s not the Senators coach it’s the Sens owner!

  2. Brett Hagey | July 5, 2019 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    I know drunks. That sounds pretty ‘Angry Drunk” to me.

  3. Manfred Buchholz | July 5, 2019 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    LIS A OPENED HER SIZE THIRTEEN PIE HOLE AGAIN WHAT ELSE IS NEW

  4. GoodGooglyMoogie Thatthangisjuicy | July 5, 2019 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    Sounds like she was projecting her own issues on Eugene

    without Eugene the Senators would leave Ottawa

  5. ȘȚɄƑƑɎǾɄ1oo | July 5, 2019 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    An entitled politician? Say it isn’t so

  6. Blue sky | July 5, 2019 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    Do we all know what the alleged means? Seems like people do not know.

  7. Pseudo Nym | July 6, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

    Macleod acts like a loudmouth shrew and never seems to shut up long enough to listen to anyone. Yep wish this was on video or if we had audio of that. We elected a bar room bafoon who’s grossly under qualified. What kind of people did you expect him to appoint? A goat herder for an ed minister and …..this.

