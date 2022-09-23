Recent Post
64 comments
“I cannot forecast to you the action of Russia.
It is a riddle wrapped inside a mystery inside an enigma.”
-Winston Churchill
how respectful britain and the US are towards sovereign nations and UN treaties when it is in their interest. utterly amazing
That made sense both then and now.
Yeah, well… “Russian national intrests” has NEVER been a part of russian decision making… if by that you mean what’s best for russians. The reason is and has been the personal intrest(s) of who ever happens to be in power.
@Muttley perhaps he has gone insane? I agree with you I’m simply asking if maybe he’s gone crazy.
@Ari Lehtiniemi the simple truth is many russians don`t care as long as the nation win conflicts, and they have food on the table. they can collectively blame themselves for the system they live under
I love that Macron’s accent is French and British at the same time.
@Hoenir I have been taught both varieties in Austria. But I chose to use British English.
My fourth great grandfather was French my other fourth great grandfather was British proud of my roots
Russia is in Europe
@beverridge J’adore la brutale intervention française au milieu de toute cette pommade étrangère 😎😂
@NomXhosa Pekani You’ve left your brain in the ladies room closed to the washbasin. #TrumpLevel
I never heard Macron speak English before. He is allegedly self-conscious about it, but I think he did a good job.
I’m bilingual in French and English (being French-American), and I think his English is fantastic. He has an accent obviously but his command of the language is stellar. I’ve noticed him using the wrong word here and there but it really doesn’t hinder an Anglophone’s comprehension of his message, so props to him. Definitely my president, along with Mr. Biden
😂он учился в сша 😂
@Sara McColligan Garfield, perhaps?
some people embrace Education hard work i bet you he speaks other languages also.
@DCFunBud you might be right. I’m ok w being wrong.
This is the first time I heard President Macron to speak in English. I’m very impressed because he was able to explained his view clearly. 👍
@abocas And west have this idea everyone should be speaking English
He sucks 🤦🏼♀️..hello from France
@t0urniquet It was actually quite rare for a French president to speak any kind of english until Macron
Ну и познания у вас 😂он в сша учился!
@Ambitious Adventure Club That old man save America from the wrecking ball of the traitor Donald Trump. Joe Biden has earned our respect. Biden is a better president than a near majority of Americans deserve.
Macron is spot on many issues discussed. He was not trying to blame people’s standpoint but to understand the rationale behind their perspective with respect; I must say I was very impressed with President MACRON in this interview, he was logical, and his use of English is almost Perfect. Great interview; I enjoyed it.
I think he meant to say Putin resentment caused ukraine invasion, Russians don’t want this they’re protesting by the thousands, and want this killer overthrown.
Trying to understand the aggressor occupier and not understand Ukrainian suffering and daily killing of innocent lives appeases only Putin.
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
I agree with your comments.
I wish to draw attention to the careful dance he is doing considering he and Merkel were slow walked by putler for a looong time, and were warned repeatedly by their friends, yet continued to believe in Nordstream II etc., and their abilities to move the dial on the kremlin playbook.
Interesting point he keeps making about respect , I’m impressed with that concept
Finally someone with common sense.
Thanks for the interview with Macron, Jake. I learned a lot.
He mentioned about the 2014 Minsk Agreement. The war could’ve been avoided if the Minsk Agreement was handled properly at that time by all countries, especially the US.
Refreshing to view a longer discussion with a politician over a complex and dynamic topic.
Great interview! One of my favorite politicians in Europe.
When half of your energy income depends on one authoritarian country. Really how that could go wrong?! Politicians needs to pass an IQ test.
As a russian I can easily explain everything. 1)Why did he start the war (at 24th of Feb)? There was a lot of reasons. Putin, as a dictator and terrorist, trying to hold the power at all costs. He did a lot of crimes before to get and hold the power(100+ crimes, you can check it).Russia is the poor country and people who were brainwashed think, that even if they live poor life “president” will settle everything outside of the country. Also, Putin’s regime built on simple principe: don’t think about politics and you will be ok. Everybody who was against this dictatorship was either imprisoned or killed. So that was the option. But he was miss-informed. Before the invasion his inner circle (for some reason, maybe even sabotage) told him that it will be ok. He made the system where you need to tell only good info to your boss (in any level of power). So maybe they were only trying to save their job. But anyway. He was miss-informed.
2)Why did he announce mobilization and referendum at 21 Sep? The thing is that his inner circle fascists don really respect him anymore. So he needs to prove that he is “leader of the pride” still. Maybe he was even afraid of humiliation. So he was forced to announce mobilization. It was popular decision between “fascists”.
What about referendum? It can be bluff that if Ukraine continues counterattack he will respond will soldiers or even with nuclear weapon (its bluff obviously) but still. He has no options anymore. Only go deeply inside the was and continue it until he will or he will be humiliated. I would say now he “fights for his life”.
President Macron – a very good example of how a leader should be and act. Speaking clearly and directly to the point. Glad to have him as a friend in Europe.
No he is an appeaser of Russia that sacrifices principles for “peace” and the problem is you should never give in to bullies like Putin, they will just continue to bully. Also I rather die with my head high and on my feet than on my knees having broken my principles…if nuclear war comes let it come…
he does seem to represent everything good about France
I am very impressed with Macron here. He sees the importance of dealing with this crisis without rhetoric, one of Europe’s best leaders currently.
This French dude is smart. I’m impressed
I’m impressed to see an American impressed by our president lol : )
@Casper Selka Indeed !
@Casper Selka Avec mes compliments !
During the war against Britain, the French helped the U.S. win that war.
He is one of the French elite with a superior education.
Excellent interview, my respect for Macron has certainly increased. I just hope that his support for Ukraine and their right to sovereignty translates to more military hardware to them.
I came out of Covid feeling isolated, very isolated, but never felt the need to batter my next door neighbour.
Yes, Macron said it’s a cause, not an excuse or a good reason. Plus, Putin has always been vocal about Russian demographics, and Russian making more children, and his great country being depopulated: Covid killed hundreds of thousands in Russia, and destroyed 15 years of efforts and achievements by Putin to raise births and life expectancy.
Lol 😂
But if u had dispute over neighbour playing music too loud all the time and you could not walk to his door to tell him to shut it then at one point it becames so unbearable and you just go and kick the door in.
PS! It is not analog of the Russia/Ukraine conflict but analog for the human interaction… or lack of.
Slava Ukraini!
@Matu1 I still wouldn’t batter them. I would go through official legal processes. You can’t just knock someone’s door down or commit a crime or invade your neighbour’s home. We are clearly on the same side in all of this so not sure why you are bringing this up but anyhoo that’s what I would do. Now if someone invaded my house in the early hours they would be wearing their teeth as a necklace but no I wouldn’t break someone’s door down.
He’s a leader, and He understands the situation.
One of the most refreshing and phenomenal interviews! The talk was honest and the situation is laid out simply and succinctly.
A light in the darkness. Exceptional individuals. Fantastic interview. Encore.
Very interesting interview. Would like to see more interviews like this with foreign leaders. Americans need a broader perspective.