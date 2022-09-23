64 comments

  1. “I cannot forecast to you the action of Russia.
    It is a riddle wrapped inside a mystery inside an enigma.”
    -Winston Churchill

    1. how respectful britain and the US are towards sovereign nations and UN treaties when it is in their interest. utterly amazing

    3. Yeah, well… “Russian national intrests” has NEVER been a part of russian decision making… if by that you mean what’s best for russians. The reason is and has been the personal intrest(s) of who ever happens to be in power.

    5. ​@Ari Lehtiniemi the simple truth is many russians don`t care as long as the nation win conflicts, and they have food on the table. they can collectively blame themselves for the system they live under

    4. @beverridge J’adore la brutale intervention française au milieu de toute cette pommade étrangère 😎😂

    1. I’m bilingual in French and English (being French-American), and I think his English is fantastic. He has an accent obviously but his command of the language is stellar. I’ve noticed him using the wrong word here and there but it really doesn’t hinder an Anglophone’s comprehension of his message, so props to him. Definitely my president, along with Mr. Biden

  4. This is the first time I heard President Macron to speak in English. I’m very impressed because he was able to explained his view clearly. 👍

    5. @Ambitious Adventure Club That old man save America from the wrecking ball of the traitor Donald Trump. Joe Biden has earned our respect. Biden is a better president than a near majority of Americans deserve.

  5. Macron is spot on many issues discussed. He was not trying to blame people’s standpoint but to understand the rationale behind their perspective with respect; I must say I was very impressed with President MACRON in this interview, he was logical, and his use of English is almost Perfect. Great interview; I enjoyed it.

    1. I think he meant to say Putin resentment caused ukraine invasion, Russians don’t want this they’re protesting by the thousands, and want this killer overthrown.

    2. Trying to understand the aggressor occupier and not understand Ukrainian suffering and daily killing of innocent lives appeases only Putin.

    4. I agree with your comments.
      I wish to draw attention to the careful dance he is doing considering he and Merkel were slow walked by putler for a looong time, and were warned repeatedly by their friends, yet continued to believe in Nordstream II etc., and their abilities to move the dial on the kremlin playbook.

    1. He mentioned about the 2014 Minsk Agreement. The war could’ve been avoided if the Minsk Agreement was handled properly at that time by all countries, especially the US.

  10. When half of your energy income depends on one authoritarian country. Really how that could go wrong?! Politicians needs to pass an IQ test.

  11. As a russian I can easily explain everything. 1)Why did he start the war (at 24th of Feb)? There was a lot of reasons. Putin, as a dictator and terrorist, trying to hold the power at all costs. He did a lot of crimes before to get and hold the power(100+ crimes, you can check it).Russia is the poor country and people who were brainwashed think, that even if they live poor life “president” will settle everything outside of the country. Also, Putin’s regime built on simple principe: don’t think about politics and you will be ok. Everybody who was against this dictatorship was either imprisoned or killed. So that was the option. But he was miss-informed. Before the invasion his inner circle (for some reason, maybe even sabotage) told him that it will be ok. He made the system where you need to tell only good info to your boss (in any level of power). So maybe they were only trying to save their job. But anyway. He was miss-informed.
    2)Why did he announce mobilization and referendum at 21 Sep? The thing is that his inner circle fascists don really respect him anymore. So he needs to prove that he is “leader of the pride” still. Maybe he was even afraid of humiliation. So he was forced to announce mobilization. It was popular decision between “fascists”.
    What about referendum? It can be bluff that if Ukraine continues counterattack he will respond will soldiers or even with nuclear weapon (its bluff obviously) but still. He has no options anymore. Only go deeply inside the was and continue it until he will or he will be humiliated. I would say now he “fights for his life”.

  12. President Macron – a very good example of how a leader should be and act. Speaking clearly and directly to the point. Glad to have him as a friend in Europe.

    1. No he is an appeaser of Russia that sacrifices principles for “peace” and the problem is you should never give in to bullies like Putin, they will just continue to bully. Also I rather die with my head high and on my feet than on my knees having broken my principles…if nuclear war comes let it come…

  13. I am very impressed with Macron here. He sees the importance of dealing with this crisis without rhetoric, one of Europe’s best leaders currently.

  15. Excellent interview, my respect for Macron has certainly increased. I just hope that his support for Ukraine and their right to sovereignty translates to more military hardware to them.

    2. Yes, Macron said it’s a cause, not an excuse or a good reason. Plus, Putin has always been vocal about Russian demographics, and Russian making more children, and his great country being depopulated: Covid killed hundreds of thousands in Russia, and destroyed 15 years of efforts and achievements by Putin to raise births and life expectancy.

    4. But if u had dispute over neighbour playing music too loud all the time and you could not walk to his door to tell him to shut it then at one point it becames so unbearable and you just go and kick the door in.

      PS! It is not analog of the Russia/Ukraine conflict but analog for the human interaction… or lack of.

      Slava Ukraini!

    5. @Matu1 I still wouldn’t batter them. I would go through official legal processes. You can’t just knock someone’s door down or commit a crime or invade your neighbour’s home. We are clearly on the same side in all of this so not sure why you are bringing this up but anyhoo that’s what I would do. Now if someone invaded my house in the early hours they would be wearing their teeth as a necklace but no I wouldn’t break someone’s door down.

  17. A Tribute to Ukraine 

    The Fight

    Where were you 
    when the walls came crumbling down.
    Fearing for our lives
    In our home towns.

    Where children once played 
    Laughter was everywhere
    We now find graves 
    Seems like only…we care.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    If we lose.
    If this was our last fight.
    I promise you
    We didn’t run and hide.

    Only one way to live
    Head high and full of pride
    What we would give
    Our blood and tears we cried.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    A burst of lightning 
    coming from the morning sky
    confuses all 
    We will not run and hide.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s…..

    And then,
    There’s one thing that remains.
    Fight until the death 
    Fight for our Ukraine. 

    But now, 
    Our prayers were not met
    By those who stood by
    By those who would forget. .

    By Humble Driver

    thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube

  19. One of the most refreshing and phenomenal interviews! The talk was honest and the situation is laid out simply and succinctly.

  20. Very interesting interview. Would like to see more interviews like this with foreign leaders. Americans need a broader perspective.

