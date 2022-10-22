Skip to content
33 comments
Knowing this information how are any of these officials allowed to remain in positions of authority?
@Krissykriss what happened sweetie? You stopped responding? Are you seriously considering my advice about getting into p o r n?…
They were elected.
He’s in violation of his Constitutional duties. Fire him.
These people should not be in any position concerning our elections
It’s true, nothing to worry about though the dominion machines are still being used in the majority 😉
The ones messing with the voting process got to be put in jail.
As to deter the other crazies from even trying to disrupt the democratic sustem.
“Democrat system”
Are there no laws in the USA to stop this voter intimidation?
@Tomas Pita the bias is evident in what they don’t tell you in order to persuade, not what they do tell you. (Most media on both sides are guilty of this).
@Tomas Pita I am assuming you have listened to the whole phone call to be so informed. There are so many people out there that take things out of context because of sound bites. I see it on both sides all the time. It causes such unnecessary division and makes people who are normally smart look stupid. Don’t you agree?
Lmfao
For real?
Shame on Garland.
He’s supposed to be setting an example.
Pathetic!
Interesting to see if there is a single Democrat cast vote in that county…
What people believe is getting more and more absurd.
What is being *_done_* is getting more and more absurd.
@Construimus Batuimus Jan 6th tops the charts.
“The calls coming from inside the house!”
yeah the HOUSE of representitives
These are people who cannot accept reality, and so bend reality to fit their narratives. Classic narcissism. Ignorance is not bliss, it’s dangerous!!
In Canada we don’t have to register as Liberal, Conservative, NDP Green Party etc. We make up our minds depending on the representative.
Most states in the US are the same.
This why it’s so important to vote these crooks out. VOTE, VOTE 2022
But when they win, the machines worked perfectly
Difference being we won’t try to prevent audits.
This is a nightmare in broad daylight. Sound the alarms!
Red wave incoming 🌊🌊🌊🌊
Thank the beings that exist–CNN convinces me to NOT believe my ears and eyes and simply watch all that CNN tells-
It doesn’t take a damn rocket scientist to figure out the solution. Make the punishment so harsh that everybody is afraid to do the crime😂
Sigh. When is the Party of National Security going to start worrying about their QAnon problem?
Vote blue in every election and every post.
Got to get these people out of our choices.
He should be removed from office this is totally ridiculous.
This is exactly what concerns me the most. There’s not going to be any way to know if people do what Flynn, Bannon etc want.