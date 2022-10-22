33 comments

    1. @Krissykriss what happened sweetie? You stopped responding? Are you seriously considering my advice about getting into p o r n?…

      Reply

    1. It’s true, nothing to worry about though the dominion machines are still being used in the majority 😉

      Reply

  4. The ones messing with the voting process got to be put in jail.
    As to deter the other crazies from even trying to disrupt the democratic sustem.

    Reply

    1. @Tomas Pita the bias is evident in what they don’t tell you in order to persuade, not what they do tell you. (Most media on both sides are guilty of this).

      Reply

    2. @Tomas Pita  I am assuming you have listened to the whole phone call to be so informed. There are so many people out there that take things out of context because of sound bites. I see it on both sides all the time. It causes such unnecessary division and makes people who are normally smart look stupid. Don’t you agree?

      Reply

  10. These are people who cannot accept reality, and so bend reality to fit their narratives. Classic narcissism. Ignorance is not bliss, it’s dangerous!!

    Reply

  11. In Canada we don’t have to register as Liberal, Conservative, NDP Green Party etc. We make up our minds depending on the representative.

    Reply

  15. Thank the beings that exist–CNN convinces me to NOT believe my ears and eyes and simply watch all that CNN tells-

    Reply

  16. It doesn’t take a damn rocket scientist to figure out the solution. Make the punishment so harsh that everybody is afraid to do the crime😂

    Reply

  20. This is exactly what concerns me the most. There’s not going to be any way to know if people do what Flynn, Bannon etc want.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.