Major Gun Find in Jamaica | 19 Guns 470 Bullets – January 12 2021

Suh di new year come dung!!!
😯 😯 😯
Find them and lock them up and dash away the keys
Dead with laugh
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Such a wicked act
Excellent job JCF.thnks for eliminating the streets of these illegal weapons…keep up the good work…
👍 this is what they should have been doing all along the way search every thing that comes through the airport and seaport Peter pay fo Paul and Paul pay fo all
See dem things yah a come innah the island and if u people dem send u little food inna barrel weh dem minimum wage pay can’t buy a supermarket dem wah kill u wid tax.
Why the police didnt wait for them to collect it and then lock them up 🤔
Because they are so unprofessional
Because them know who it did ago a big MP
There is have to be a mastermind each and every time in the news you hear about these things and within two or three days it goes cold nothing more
Here we go again each and every time there is a court case it never ready the file is not ready the file cannot be found ups and down ups and down
Good work. Don’t ease up though, consistency 🙏🏽
Dr Chang need to stop talking and ack they need to have strict rules on guns charges they need to give them very long prison time 30 years the lowest
Exactly a pure joke sentences.
Thats why it’s continue no serious consequence
In America one man all a get 120 years fi murder
@Night Fam26
7:02
5
7:31 7:32
Thanks for bringing us the news, Giovani. Be safe out there everyone.
Gj
J
Horace chang is a big waste of time when it come on to crime
Di man is useless
Muta Ellis….
Totally agree with you💯% that minister of national security is a Big waste of time ….
The crime situation in Jamaica has reach alarm in level long time ago security Minister😔😡😡
Good work officers, but plz dont let those gun get in d wrong hands still, or else they will be on d street in no time. Not everyone in d force is loyal and reliable
Never in history from police finding guns at wharf any one arrested.Lord help us…
It’s so unfortunate that only when babies and the elderly dies most people speak on it or pays any attention
The killer them a give away them life like them can come back tomorw and them need to give me some of there life so I can get to add to mine and a good for them😂😂
Whosoever was coming to collect the barrel, was tipped off, criminals have their links all around.