Major Gun Find in Jamaica | 19 Guns 470 Bullets – January 12 2021

TOPICS:
Major Gun Find in Jamaica | 19 Guns 470 Bullets - January 12 2021 1

January 13, 2021

 

30 Comments on "Major Gun Find in Jamaica | 19 Guns 470 Bullets – January 12 2021"

  1. BigLife AhTellYuh | January 12, 2021 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    Suh di new year come dung!!!
    😯 😯 😯

  2. Joy Reynolds | January 12, 2021 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    Find them and lock them up and dash away the keys

  3. Kadya Heslop | January 12, 2021 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  4. Natarine Reid | January 12, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    Such a wicked act

  5. black beauty 695# willis | January 12, 2021 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    Excellent job JCF.thnks for eliminating the streets of these illegal weapons…keep up the good work…

  6. Adna Robinson | January 12, 2021 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    👍 this is what they should have been doing all along the way search every thing that comes through the airport and seaport Peter pay fo Paul and Paul pay fo all

  7. Damion lewis | January 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    See dem things yah a come innah the island and if u people dem send u little food inna barrel weh dem minimum wage pay can’t buy a supermarket dem wah kill u wid tax.

  8. Omar Carter | January 12, 2021 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    Why the police didnt wait for them to collect it and then lock them up 🤔

  9. Dennis Jones | January 12, 2021 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    There is have to be a mastermind each and every time in the news you hear about these things and within two or three days it goes cold nothing more

  10. Dennis Jones | January 12, 2021 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    Here we go again each and every time there is a court case it never ready the file is not ready the file cannot be found ups and down ups and down

  11. Klay Staccs | January 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    Good work. Don’t ease up though, consistency 🙏🏽

  12. Joy Mccubbin | January 12, 2021 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    Dr Chang need to stop talking and ack they need to have strict rules on guns charges they need to give them very long prison time 30 years the lowest

  13. Dawn Palmer | January 12, 2021 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    Thanks for bringing us the news, Giovani. Be safe out there everyone.

  14. Muta Ellis | January 12, 2021 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    Horace chang is a big waste of time when it come on to crime

  15. Faith Mercy | January 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    The crime situation in Jamaica has reach alarm in level long time ago security Minister😔😡😡

  16. Nadeen Arnold | January 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    Good work officers, but plz dont let those gun get in d wrong hands still, or else they will be on d street in no time. Not everyone in d force is loyal and reliable

  17. Novelette Anderson | January 12, 2021 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    Never in history from police finding guns at wharf any one arrested.Lord help us…

  18. Coniel Black | January 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    It’s so unfortunate that only when babies and the elderly dies most people speak on it or pays any attention

  19. Shanique campbell | January 12, 2021 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    The killer them a give away them life like them can come back tomorw and them need to give me some of there life so I can get to add to mine and a good for them😂😂

  20. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 12, 2021 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    Whosoever was coming to collect the barrel, was tipped off, criminals have their links all around.

