Major Increase of Covid-19 Cases in Jamaica – February 5 2021

Covid needs to leave this house now and go live on its own…it ain’t a teen anymore😭😭😭
Hahahaha
Lord have mercy on us 🙏🙏.
Nuh mercy fi d wicked
So why should people take some thing that is going to make them sick
I think to benefit the drug company which make the vaccine, profit
Every single medication and vaccine we take have POSSIBLE side effects…they’re speaking about possible effects here. They’re saying there is a minute chance one gets sick upon taking it like with other meds and vaccine. If they didn’t say it then persons would claim they’re hiding stuff
@Cher thanks 👍.you couldn’t have explained it better 👍..smh🤦
@Coz J profit and power))
Mr. Rattray you spoke the thing right.
Government and corruption are closely linked. TRUE, TRUE, TRUE
This man don’t easy you alone take it people don’t fool anymore everything Jamaicans take up on themselves Jamaicans believe in God
Him look like him dead aready
Them ago try pay citizens fi tek it
News boy u too lie COVID-19 not killing PEOPLE is the gunmen..
So your saying there is nothing name covid-19?🤔..what a goof 🤦
Because it dont reach ur door step yet
Read my comment on RENETO Adams 😂
You’re just looking for attention. Keep on being in denial, I guess it’s the same “gunmen” that has been killing the thousands overseas as well.
@Dawn Palmer you don’t realize what’s really happening by now? You can definitely know all the people who are spirituality DEAD”! It’s a spiritual warfare’ taking place right now between good and EVIL 😈’ And EVIL is leading. when you take this vax’ you will never make conscious decisions, WE BLACK PEOPLE ALWAYS WANT TO TRUST THESE DEVILS’ AND THEY ALWAYS SEE AND USE US, AS EXPERIMENTS!! Our vax is going to be different from every other race!! The knee in FLOYD’S neck and many more’ tells you how much they HATE us as Black’s. Wise up’ REVELATION tells us about these time’s you CAN’T BUY OR SELL WITHOUT THE MARK!! Even a blind man can see this coming!!
Vaccine is quite unnecessary, all people need 2 wear their masks n the other necessary requirements.
People dem lie vaccine no good people can take natural remedies
wearing a mask cannt protect you from virus, see the size of it.
They are not fixing those roads because no tourist is travelling on them, waste Government dont like to take care of their citizen first🤔
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
How is the vaccine is safe and trials usually take years….. So because of the emergency approval we must trust it…. What if its 5 years down the road the symptoms show it self…… MI WUSS NAH TEK NUH VACCINE IF MI CAAN SUE FI GET USD
Tell the minister to take the vaccine omģ
Extremely safe and highly effective. But I bet u and ur family will not b in line for it..
Government must provide bright red overall or big stripes black and white for prisoners in Jamaica and not taking clothing from families outside the institution they must feel like prisoners not a boarding school they at.
Then why take it then u selling the people if they are not held responsible we at the mercy of God
If the Vaccines Companies will not accept responsibility in case of death or serious illness cause by their so call (safe) Vaccines what is that telling us? How is so much people missing such a huge red flag?
The people dem tired a the lie now
If the vaccine is so safe why are they saying that they won’t be held responsible for any adverse effects?
You see what I can’t understand these fools keep talking about vaccines is okay how the hell does these people come up with this vaccine so fast nine months omg
So all off a sudden so many casses now tru vaccine a come,hertless government,god help us
Jamaica is not a laboratory we are not lab rats or geanepigs