Major Increase of Covid-19 Cases in Jamaica – February 5 2021

TOPICS:
Major Increase of Covid-19 Cases in Jamaica - February 5 2021 1

February 6, 2021

 

35 Comments on "Major Increase of Covid-19 Cases in Jamaica – February 5 2021"

  1. Strxwberry Cxpcake | February 5, 2021 at 1:45 PM | Reply

    Covid needs to leave this house now and go live on its own…it ain’t a teen anymore😭😭😭

  2. Vennessa McFarlane | February 5, 2021 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    Lord have mercy on us 🙏🙏.

  3. Isoline Adamson | February 5, 2021 at 1:49 PM | Reply

    So why should people take some thing that is going to make them sick

    • Coz J | February 5, 2021 at 2:26 PM | Reply

      I think to benefit the drug company which make the vaccine, profit

    • Cher | February 5, 2021 at 2:33 PM | Reply

      Every single medication and vaccine we take have POSSIBLE side effects…they’re speaking about possible effects here. They’re saying there is a minute chance one gets sick upon taking it like with other meds and vaccine. If they didn’t say it then persons would claim they’re hiding stuff

    • Kenlar Thompson | February 5, 2021 at 2:42 PM | Reply

      @Cher thanks 👍.you couldn’t have explained it better 👍..smh🤦

    • Serega Nochvin | February 5, 2021 at 3:44 PM | Reply

      @Coz J profit and power))

  4. RITA LYN | February 5, 2021 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    Mr. Rattray you spoke the thing right.
    Government and corruption are closely linked. TRUE, TRUE, TRUE

  5. Kimk Edwards | February 5, 2021 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    This man don’t easy you alone take it people don’t fool anymore everything Jamaicans take up on themselves Jamaicans believe in God

  6. Paula McLean | February 5, 2021 at 2:32 PM | Reply

    News boy u too lie COVID-19 not killing PEOPLE is the gunmen..

    • Kenlar Thompson | February 5, 2021 at 2:35 PM | Reply

      So your saying there is nothing name covid-19?🤔..what a goof 🤦

    • Arden Guy | February 5, 2021 at 4:11 PM | Reply

      Because it dont reach ur door step yet

    • Jesus save | February 5, 2021 at 5:22 PM | Reply

      Read my comment on RENETO Adams 😂

    • Dawn Palmer | February 5, 2021 at 5:28 PM | Reply

      You’re just looking for attention. Keep on being in denial, I guess it’s the same “gunmen” that has been killing the thousands overseas as well.

    • reel gena real yute | February 5, 2021 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      @Dawn Palmer you don’t realize what’s really happening by now? You can definitely know all the people who are spirituality DEAD”! It’s a spiritual warfare’ taking place right now between good and EVIL 😈’ And EVIL is leading. when you take this vax’ you will never make conscious decisions, WE BLACK PEOPLE ALWAYS WANT TO TRUST THESE DEVILS’ AND THEY ALWAYS SEE AND USE US, AS EXPERIMENTS!! Our vax is going to be different from every other race!! The knee in FLOYD’S neck and many more’ tells you how much they HATE us as Black’s. Wise up’ REVELATION tells us about these time’s you CAN’T BUY OR SELL WITHOUT THE MARK!! Even a blind man can see this coming!!

  7. Elet Hinds | February 5, 2021 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    Vaccine is quite unnecessary, all people need 2 wear their masks n the other necessary requirements.

  8. Tony Clarke | February 5, 2021 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    They are not fixing those roads because no tourist is travelling on them, waste Government dont like to take care of their citizen first🤔

  9. Kadya Heslop | February 5, 2021 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  10. Ramon Kelly | February 5, 2021 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    How is the vaccine is safe and trials usually take years….. So because of the emergency approval we must trust it…. What if its 5 years down the road the symptoms show it self…… MI WUSS NAH TEK NUH VACCINE IF MI CAAN SUE FI GET USD

  11. Enid Lee | February 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    Tell the minister to take the vaccine omģ

  12. Nerine Edwards | February 5, 2021 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    Extremely safe and highly effective. But I bet u and ur family will not b in line for it..

  13. law Samuels | February 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    Government must provide bright red overall or big stripes black and white for prisoners in Jamaica and not taking clothing from families outside the institution they must feel like prisoners not a boarding school they at.

  14. Shavani Stewart | February 5, 2021 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    Then why take it then u selling the people if they are not held responsible we at the mercy of God

  15. Tony Clarke | February 5, 2021 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    If the Vaccines Companies will not accept responsibility in case of death or serious illness cause by their so call (safe) Vaccines what is that telling us? How is so much people missing such a huge red flag?

  16. Sophia Gibson | February 5, 2021 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    The people dem tired a the lie now

  17. Cos Burrell | February 5, 2021 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    If the vaccine is so safe why are they saying that they won’t be held responsible for any adverse effects?

  18. Gaza nation White | February 5, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    You see what I can’t understand these fools keep talking about vaccines is okay how the hell does these people come up with this vaccine so fast nine months omg

  19. Nicole Boyd | February 5, 2021 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    So all off a sudden so many casses now tru vaccine a come,hertless government,god help us

  20. I -inspired ax | February 5, 2021 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    Jamaica is not a laboratory we are not lab rats or geanepigs

