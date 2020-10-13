Major Pipeline Breaks Along Arthur Wint Drive – October 12 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
WHAT IS WRONG WITH JAMAICA
LOOK AT THAT WASTED WATER!!
EVERYTHING IS 80 YEARS OLD!
DISGRACE! PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE
GOT THEIR CONTAINERS TO CATCH SOME OF THAT WATER!
WATER IS FAR TO IMPORTANT TO A PLACE LIKE JAMAICA THAT CLAIM
THERE IS NOT ENOUGH TO GO AROUND THE ISLAND! CLEARLY
NOT TRUE! THOSE PIPES SHOULD HAVE BEEN FIXED YEARS AGO!!
WHO IS IN CHARGE?? WHO’S
SPENDING THE TAXS PAYERS MONEY!!!???