#Senate #Filibuster #Congress
Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn Pushes For The Removal Of The Filibuster
The Republicans have no intention of passing anything that will give Democrats a win. If McConnell can carve out a part of the filibuster for appointing Justices, there is nothing wrong with carving out a part of the filibuster for Constitutional matters like the right to vote.
Truth!
It’s pretty clear that Manchin and Synema aren’t impacted by the opinion of Democratic voters.
Manchin went to Texas to a GOP fundraiser this weekend, who does he represent?
Why is mainstream media not covering this more? It’s huge news.
Most of his constituents are republicans. He’s in a Republikkkan state. Still not sure why he’s going to one of their fundraisers though
For the sake of our democracy, let’s get that done.
the gentleman began with what’s next by saying, well thank you very much for letting me respond to this, again!!
so the futility of going the route that’s already failed on an issue this important means there now needs to be another tack. with that tack being to expand the court, period!!
look biden’s a moderate in a crisis, and in fact his association with obama got him the presidency more than anything else. but still moderation in a crisis is only going to go so far. which leads to next steps that put forceful actions into play, into play once and for all!!
so expand the court or say hello to fascism, that’s it!!
He will never get it because of Manchin
Rep. Clyburn is very intelligent. Sure hope people start listening to him more. Very experienced.