Man at Trump rally appears to make hand gesture commonly used by white supremacists | USA TODAY

White supremacist hand gesture seen at Trump rally in Florida.
At a Trump rally in Florida, a man appears to have displayed a hand gesture that the Anti-Defamation League calls a hate symbol used by white supremacists and other far-right extremists.
Trolling 😂😂😂
Dumb. His life’s probably going to go down hill.
So
Trump my President one more time.,
Hired by Crooked Hillary
“Appears” Folks are not blind, the man clearly made the gesture! Stop with the BS headline
The okay symbol as a white supremacy sign is literally a joke made up on 4chan. I assure you it’s nothing more. Back when critical race theory was starting in universities the running joke among many people was that the theory could make anything racist. So comical fools on the internet got news reporters to spread an internet meme that the okay symbol spells WP for white power. The idiot in the video is just trying to get attention… it worked. Ideally the lesson from this is to be aware of how the news frames our thoughts before we have them. The okay symbol is still just the okay symbol. The crazy drama over this old internet meme is lasting quite a while. I’m sure you feel a pull towards excited and enraged at the sight of that because I know would be too had I not known the backstory. I don’t think a lot of people these days take the time to communicate properly to one another. I hope I helped a little. ☮️
Tameshia USA TODAY got their Puppet hand right up your *where the sun dont shine* .
Great reporting on 0 evidence
Thats not even the “okay” sign. His fingers are spread apart which could mean hes trying to say “white power” and i think hes only doing it to make trump look bad. Trumps supporters disavow that bs.
4chan will sort it out.
Yea sure they do 😂👌
He didn’t just “appear” to make a hand gesture, he DID make the hand gesture.
Sure did. The OK hand gesture…stop being played by the media. Geez
USA today, YOU CAN’T THE TRUMP TRAIN.
OH NO IM SO OFFNEDED
Oh will ya frickin stop.trump has disavowed the white supremacist numerous times he is not responsible for these yahoos
Yea, Trump is known for being anti-bigotry 😂😂
I trust gas sushi in August more than this ” news “.
The ones that tell the stories rule society.
Nth but a faked infos
Maybe he is a Balla from Gta,lul.
Aaaand? This is no surprise at all…. we already knew that….
The media is played out. Nothing left to hit with.
Why because they keep bringing to light his racist attitude??
Lol that’s the Illuminati 666 sigh. Now what?? Stop lololol
Ha Ha…
トランプさん勝負強いところあるから V2 達成するのではないでしょうか❓ 話題のスキャンダルも私的には後2週間速く出てほしかったかな 投票に反映される為に😆。
Not surprised