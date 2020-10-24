Man at Trump rally appears to make hand gesture commonly used by white supremacists | USA TODAY

White supremacist hand gesture seen at Trump rally in Florida.

At a Trump rally in Florida, a man appears to have displayed a hand gesture that the Anti-Defamation League calls a hate symbol used by white supremacists and other far-right extremists.

