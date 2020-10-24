Man at Trump rally appears to make hand gesture commonly used by white supremacists | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
Man at Trump rally appears to make hand gesture commonly used by white supremacists | USA TODAY 1

October 24, 2020

 

White supremacist hand gesture seen at Trump rally in Florida.
RELATED:

At a Trump rally in Florida, a man appears to have displayed a hand gesture that the Anti-Defamation League calls a hate symbol used by white supremacists and other far-right extremists.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY: COPY MOST RELEVANT PLAYLIST BITLY HERE
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

28 Comments on "Man at Trump rally appears to make hand gesture commonly used by white supremacists | USA TODAY"

  1. Escape Reality | October 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    Trolling 😂😂😂

  2. John Doe | October 24, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    Dumb. His life’s probably going to go down hill.

  3. James James | October 24, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    So
    Trump my President one more time.,

  4. Tilen Letonja | October 24, 2020 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Hired by Crooked Hillary

  5. Tameshia Godfrey | October 24, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    “Appears” Folks are not blind, the man clearly made the gesture! Stop with the BS headline

    • Pubbinz The Porg | October 24, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

      The okay symbol as a white supremacy sign is literally a joke made up on 4chan. I assure you it’s nothing more. Back when critical race theory was starting in universities the running joke among many people was that the theory could make anything racist. So comical fools on the internet got news reporters to spread an internet meme that the okay symbol spells WP for white power. The idiot in the video is just trying to get attention… it worked. Ideally the lesson from this is to be aware of how the news frames our thoughts before we have them. The okay symbol is still just the okay symbol. The crazy drama over this old internet meme is lasting quite a while. I’m sure you feel a pull towards excited and enraged at the sight of that because I know would be too had I not known the backstory. I don’t think a lot of people these days take the time to communicate properly to one another. I hope I helped a little. ☮️

    • Lau Fiu | October 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      Tameshia USA TODAY got their Puppet hand right up your *where the sun dont shine* .

  6. Reggie Reginald | October 24, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    Great reporting on 0 evidence

  7. TheLaceylou92 ForWorld | October 24, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    Thats not even the “okay” sign. His fingers are spread apart which could mean hes trying to say “white power” and i think hes only doing it to make trump look bad. Trumps supporters disavow that bs.

  8. Tammy R | October 24, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    He didn’t just “appear” to make a hand gesture, he DID make the hand gesture.

  9. Lau Fiu | October 24, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    USA today, YOU CAN’T THE TRUMP TRAIN.

  10. ITZ_ICY_GAMING | October 24, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    OH NO IM SO OFFNEDED

  11. mack the knife | October 24, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    Oh will ya frickin stop.trump has disavowed the white supremacist numerous times he is not responsible for these yahoos

  12. Martin Honan | October 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    I trust gas sushi in August more than this ” news “.

  13. Matthew Stewart | October 24, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    The ones that tell the stories rule society.

  14. Savitri S. | October 24, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    Nth but a faked infos

  15. Benjamin Franklyn | October 24, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    Maybe he is a Balla from Gta,lul.

  16. Missy ArSan | October 24, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Aaaand? This is no surprise at all…. we already knew that….

  17. Joel Borden | October 24, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    The media is played out. Nothing left to hit with.

  18. Epiphanny Taylor | October 24, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    Lol that’s the Illuminati 666 sigh. Now what?? Stop lololol

  19. Eri Suzu | October 24, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    トランプさん勝負強いところあるから　V2 達成するのではないでしょうか❓　話題のスキャンダルも私的には後2週間速く出てほしかったかな　投票に反映される為に😆。

  20. João M. | October 24, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    Not surprised

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.