Man climbs trees to save stranded cats | Animalkind

He used to be afraid of heights. Now at 70, Normer spends his days scaling tall trees to rescue people's cats for free! 🐈
Normer Adams started climbing trees to get over his fear of heights. Now, at 70 years old, he rescues neighborhood cats from trees for free.
Happy to see a person dedicating to save these poor cats . I love 🐈❤️
Lovely
It’s great to see some kindness well done that man ❤️✌️
Oooooooooohhhhhhhhh !!! Hero ❤️😺❤️😺❤️😺❤️ respect ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Thanks ! Very good work 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
Respect for you!
Thanks for rescuing cats he’s a Great Man ❤️👍🙏
Thanks you 🤗❤️🤗💯✌️
🙏☀☀☀🍀🍀🍀🍀
Awesome man❤️🐈😺 God bless him.
This gentleman is a true gem with a most caring heart! Thank you sir!,❤️❤️❤️
Thank you from this 4 decade plus Cat Daddy, GOD BLESS YOU!
God bless his heart, what a terrific man! 😻
We need more folks like this.
The fact that he’s 70 makes it more incredible!