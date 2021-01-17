Man climbs trees to save stranded cats | Animalkind

TOPICS:
Man climbs trees to save stranded cats | Animalkind 1

January 17, 2021

 

He used to be afraid of heights. Now at 70, Normer spends his days scaling tall trees to rescue people's cats for free! 🐈
RELATED VIDEO » Kitten rescued by firefighters from busy overpass:

Normer Adams started climbing trees to get over his fear of heights. Now, at 70 years old, he rescues neighborhood cats from trees for free.

******************************************************************

Check out more Animalkind stories!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Animalkind, subscribe to our other channels here:
–Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

–Love our troops?! Check out Militarykind!

–Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

20 Comments on "Man climbs trees to save stranded cats | Animalkind"

  1. Appu coolman | January 16, 2021 at 6:03 AM | Reply

    Happy to see a person dedicating to save these poor cats . I love 🐈❤️

  2. Chiru Raju | January 16, 2021 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    🔔

  3. XitAleksey | January 16, 2021 at 6:07 AM | Reply

    Smart engineer 48

  5. The Cyclist | January 16, 2021 at 6:15 AM | Reply

    It’s great to see some kindness well done that man ❤️✌️

  6. Элиза Молдобаева | January 16, 2021 at 6:17 AM | Reply

    Weak warrior 10

  7. Kimberley Pex | January 16, 2021 at 6:20 AM | Reply

    Oooooooooohhhhhhhhh !!! Hero ❤️😺❤️😺❤️😺❤️ respect ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

  8. Kimberley Pex | January 16, 2021 at 6:21 AM | Reply

    Thanks ! Very good work 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

  9. Summerjamfanreporter | January 16, 2021 at 6:25 AM | Reply

    Respect for you!

  10. Sam Wilson | January 16, 2021 at 6:27 AM | Reply

    Thanks for rescuing cats he’s a Great Man ❤️👍🙏

  11. Asel Moldaliev | January 16, 2021 at 6:34 AM | Reply

    Pure dolphin 07

  12. MAANDO MBA AND EXECUTIVE HILLARY CLINTON | January 16, 2021 at 6:38 AM | Reply

    Thanks you 🤗❤️🤗💯✌️

  13. VEGAN FOR LIFE | January 16, 2021 at 6:48 AM | Reply

    🙏☀☀☀🍀🍀🍀🍀

  14. Jessica Larkin 002 | January 16, 2021 at 6:55 AM | Reply

    Hi Boys 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️

  15. Buckeye Fangirl19 | January 16, 2021 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    Awesome man❤️🐈😺 God bless him.

  16. Mandala Sun | January 16, 2021 at 8:41 AM | Reply

    This gentleman is a true gem with a most caring heart! Thank you sir!,❤️❤️❤️

  17. N X | January 16, 2021 at 8:46 AM | Reply

    Thank you from this 4 decade plus Cat Daddy, GOD BLESS YOU!

  18. Ramona Nelson | January 16, 2021 at 9:21 AM | Reply

    God bless his heart, what a terrific man! 😻

  19. Teresa OBrien | January 16, 2021 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    We need more folks like this.

  20. NeoKenni Me | January 16, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    The fact that he’s 70 makes it more incredible!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.