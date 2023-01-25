Recent Post
66 comments
“An appeaser is someone who feeds 🐊🐊🐊crocodiles 🐊🐊🐊hoping to be the last to be eaten.”
Winston Churchill
America is ruled by an elite of PSYCHOPATHS. This is the opinion of the Guild of Russian Psychologists.
dude that quote doesnt even relate to the video. why do people keep spamming churchill quotes on youtube? thats such a silly thing to do.
@Colonel Midi Churchill was a great man. His words have meaning. Nobody with intelligence, education and ssophistication have no problem with a genuine Churchill quote.
Failing is the one thing Russia seems to be really good at. : )
Like they failed to win two world wars.
“Back in the day” … during the Cold War before high bypass jet engines allowed airliners to fly transAtlantic without a refueling stop, every trans Atlantic flight landed in Gander Newfoundland to re-fuel. Literally hundreds of Soviets and Eastern Europeans defected there (including some famous ballet dancers) and an efficient system for dealing with refugees was set up in Gander by the Canadian government to process them from defection onwards.
@Piccalilli Pit And there are millions of American’s longing for the ‘good old days’ when everyone had ‘family values’ and ‘pulled themselves up by their bootstraps’. It doesn’t make those millions any less wrong in believing something that was never quite what they thought it was.
@Scurra – well that’s just flat-out dumb isnt it. For THOSE people is it was the good old days. But being capitalist America that applied to 40% of the population. Under the “communism” the good old days applied to 80% which is why 75% of people over 65 voted for the “communist” party in the last election.
Those millions, in either situation, were not “wrong” about their lived experience. I dont want to live under Stalin’s communism OR Eisenhower’s America, my values are radically different to both of them. But that does not make the people who remember it fondly “wrong”
@Piccalilli Pit_’well that’s just flat-out dumb isnt it’_ No, it’s just the cold honest truth. Their fantasy of barely remembered communism isn’t any more real than the fantasy of the ‘MAGA’ half-wits. Old people are notoriously unreliable when critically analyzing their past.
_’But that does not make the people who remember it fondly “wrong”‘_ Yes, it does. Both of those timeframes were rife with injustices across the board, and to remember those fondly is just a deluded(and dangerous) fantasy. What you’re suggesting is just a variation of the moronic ‘but at least the trains were on time’ defenses of Mussolini(which wasn’t even true).
Another of many nice stories about Newfoundland. Not so goofy, after all, lol.
@Scurra – Well IM the author on psychology and the collapse of civilisation that has spent 12 years collecting people’s stories of life under communism for a book and you are a shouty rando on the internet…
So who should we trust here???
OK – So lets say you – shouty person – could buy a house for $25,000, have a job for life that paid you $75,000 index-linked, a good union and a pension that paid you 75% of your final salary, your university cost you $5,000, great medical insurance and you had a new car you bought cash every 2 years and only one of you had to work so the other person could look after your kids – ARE YOU TELLING ME that this would be a bad life???
cos THAT is what these people are remembering, you can accuse them of not remembering the bad stuff and sure they gloss over that. But what they are NOT misremembering is that THEIR LIVES WERE VASTLY BETTER TO YOUR LIFE.
And that is why you are an angry shouty person on the internet.
You are not angry cos they are misrepresenting the past – you are angry they are RIGHT in many ways – your life is sh!t working an uber style contract and no hope of buying a house.
My friend in America started as an intern at a company 33 years ago. She is now on $225k, she HAS a 75% pension and she just downsized her house that she bought 30 years ago for $1.1 million – now you cant hate her cos she is massively left wing and goes out every winter handing out coats and gloves she has bought to every homeless person in her city.
YOU are angry cos that life is not available to you.
YOU want them to be misremembering – cos that just means they are id!ots and you can write them off and that makes YOU feel better about how you have been totally and utterly shafted by neoliberalism in America.
KGB/FSB = ‘you can book out but never leave.’ (Eagles, Hotel California album).
Putin said this too. He should know.
Wow! Either the FSB is completely incompetent, or this woman has ball# of steel, or close enough.
Because it’s a bs story
It is incompetence. Because the russian state apparatus employs people based on obedience, not competence.
I think the FSB has been compromised since before the invasion. Ukranian ingenuity and CIA $$$.
I actually believe that FSB is incompetent – for example, around 6 months ago I brought (by accident) cellphone with me inside Russian embassy in Washington – I just forgot to take it out of my pocket and the Russian security guy didn’t check me because he already saw me in the morning the same day and didn’t pay attention to me at all……
@Gary Streeter we have incoming troll.
Man, I hope she has good security!
I hope she doesn’t accidentally fall off a hotel balcony.
She got a place at Area 51🤣
Sadly, it appears she has no security and is running out of money as well. God help her. 😞
@ZiggyStardust 🤫
Avoid any floor above ground. Watch out for the poison agents.
She needs to never go above the first floor of every building now, falling out the window of the first floor won’t be so bad.
Actually many Russians have committed suicide jumping out of basement windows. Ha.
Stay away from windows. Defenestration happens…
Putin must go away !!!
@James onto a bullet?
Sometimes in life we have to make the hard choices she can never go back home the deep in her heart I guess she knows she’s doing the right thing🤔
Until you realize that this was all part of russias plan to let our guard down to double agents.
I would never trust any Russian ever again.
Home is where the heart is . . . But only if your heart is in the right place. I just hope she’s telling the truth?
i hope she doesnt have family there, putin knowing he will go for the family to either kill, capture or use as leverage
It just takes one brave Russian to end the madness of Putin and restore peace!!
As nice as that would be, it’s a fantasy. You think Putin wouldn’t be replaced by another party career man praising Lenin just as much? Cut off one head of the hydra and two will step up to replace it.
Thats an ignorant comment as you clearly have no idea of what kind of nutters he actually keeps in check.
Give them a chance. These people can help us and a brighter future Russia as they are the real Russian patriots.
@knowledge copy and paste much? 🙄🤔
@knowledge America may have less nukes but 100 from each side is more than enough to end the modern world. The soviet union had nukes and didn’t manage to fire any off at actual targets by the time they fell apart. Here comes round 2 for soviet union 2.0 to fall again
Those “nukes” would prob just explode before properly letting of. at this point they are just 2 Choices handle them like nazi Germany or erase everything Russian from the world map
@knowledge The world is already on it’s deathbed. No one’s afraid of Russian nukes if we aren’t already intimidated by the existential crisises ALREADY deployed against mankind’s survival. Russia will be obliterated from the face of this earth if ot launched a nuke and no nuclear wepons have to be deployed against it. It’s struggling against UKRAINE. It will FLOUNDER against NATO.
These ex-FSB are a real danger to the West. *Once a FSB always FSB* .
During the Cold War athletes, dancers, musicians, etc. from Soviet Union and other communist countries always had security escorts with them to keep them from defecting at international events. Family members were prevented from traveling together to keep them from defecting. Right before the Berlin Wall fell people living in communist East Germany and Czechoslovakia found a loop hole. Because Hungary was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire before 1918 many people still had relatives in Hungary and even Austria. Hungary allowed free movement between Hungary, Austria, and Czechoslovakia. People in East Germany would arrange a family vacation in Hungary and then cross into Austria or West Germany and never go home.
It’s time the Russian people grew a backbone and put their lives on the line for freedom and democracy.
in russia there will never ever be a western puppet again let that sink in your head,these are traitors whose fate is sealed
@Brian T Western puppet? Russia will by the looks of things will be a Nazi regime for the foreseeable future.
Yes, about time the people of Russia and the USA unite to overthrow oppression.
Great care must be taken, when dealing with the influx of ‘defectors’. That’s a preferred strategy….. 😎
American will kill themselves democratically. No need to do anything by others.
You’re smart.
@African in Russia this is war
Maria, please stay safe! Thank you for standing up to Putin, but be very careful!
“We have always been at war with Russia”
– Ministry of Truth
Its the way I see it to. Russia has never been our friend. Until the Putins of this world stop ruling over Russia not much will change. there was a brief moment in history with Gorbachev and Yeltsin that things could change but then they went right back to their old ways.
This take the term “quiet quitting” to a whole new level.
I wish for these defectors to genuinely help stop Putin, but also to find a better life.
We did give asylum during the Cold War. Treat them the same way. Check the information. Use it as much as we can. Do not expose them to other defectors. Let them work as they can.
It is important to be cautious when considering information provided by any individual with a history of working for a government agency or intelligence organization, as their past experiences and biases may influence the information they provide. Additionally, individuals with a history of working for such organizations may have a vested interest in providing information that is favorable to their former employer. However, it is also possible that a former FSB agent could provide valuable and accurate information, so it is important to evaluate information on a case-by-case basis and to consider the source’s credibility and potential biases.