Man in hot dog costume is dancing his buns off | Humankind

TOPICS:
Man in hot dog costume is dancing his buns off | Humankind 1

October 17, 2020

 

His goal was to be as weird as possible and get people to smile. He nailed it. 🌭
RELATED » Couple enforces silly-walking sidewalk:

EJ Fields wanted to do something to help bring his community some joy. He also wanted it to be very weird. He succeeded.

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

28 Comments on "Man in hot dog costume is dancing his buns off | Humankind"

  1. Mr Cookie | October 17, 2020 at 7:03 AM | Reply

    Yeet glizzy man

  2. Angel5999 | October 17, 2020 at 7:06 AM | Reply

    “WHO ELSE IS WATCHING THIS WHILE BEING STUCK AT HOME BECAUSE OF CORONA

    (ɪ’ᴍ ɢɪŦᴛɪɴɢ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴏɴᴇ ᴡʜᴏ 𝘚ᴜʙ𝘚 ᴛᴏ ᴍᴇ)🛎

  3. samantha Keening | October 17, 2020 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    Crack cocaine and a hotdog outfit can life get any better?

    • Gimme a Little of Everything | October 17, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      Well, considering the story mentioned he got the idea during his after work commute, it is unlikely he is a crack head. Why? Because most crack heads are unemployed.

  4. Stephen | October 17, 2020 at 7:36 AM | Reply

    That’s news 🗞

  5. Mr. Smith | October 17, 2020 at 7:43 AM | Reply

    Future Pro Sign Spinner

  6. Priest Brooklyn | October 17, 2020 at 7:52 AM | Reply

    Once he said he takes no tips he lost me. Being weird is hilarious but takes no $ 🦺🤔

  7. Base Bass Forte | October 17, 2020 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    police: son were gona have to check if your on drugs.

    hotdog man: dances non stop while smiling. ^w^

  8. Mikelj Barham | October 17, 2020 at 7:58 AM | Reply

    Bless you sir ,love it

    • Elinfoh Lucky | October 17, 2020 at 9:23 AM | Reply

      My thanks Testimony. I want to say a very Big to Mr
      Patrick Elliott Who help me join the illuminati Today. I
      never knew illuminati was real but he provide it to me
      illuminati is real. And tell me things I needed to know/
      do as a member to be my first benefits was 1 million
      u.s dollars a a car with a and monthly salary , All
      thanks to him for all he did for mine family and all
      thanks to lord superior, NOTE: Illuminati brings along
      wealth and famous in life, you have a full access to
      eradicate poverty away from your life now, Remember
      your destiny is in your hand’s and only you can
      determined what it become, poverty and sorry dose not
      exist for those that join the illuminati and never you
      ignore a person who cares for you, because someday
      you’ll realize you’ve lost a diamond while you were
      busy collecting stones, interested kindly call or
      Whatsspp Mr PATRICK Elliott at (+2349066388046)or email (templeilluminati004@gmail.com)

  9. Eileen S | October 17, 2020 at 8:00 AM | Reply

    You are a fabulous person! We need more of this in our world! God bless you !

    • Elinfoh Lucky | October 17, 2020 at 9:22 AM | Reply

      My thanks Testimony. I want to say a very Big to Mr
      Patrick Elliott Who help me join the illuminati Today. I
      never knew illuminati was real but he provide it to me
      illuminati is real. And tell me things I needed to know/
      do as a member to be my first benefits was 1 million
      u.s dollars a a car with a and monthly salary , All
      thanks to him for all he did for mine family and all
      thanks to lord superior, NOTE: Illuminati brings along
      wealth and famous in life, you have a full access to
      eradicate poverty away from your life now, Remember
      your destiny is in your hand’s and only you can
      determined what it become, poverty and sorry dose not
      exist for those that join the illuminati and never you
      ignore a person who cares for you, because someday
      you’ll realize you’ve lost a diamond while you were
      busy collecting stones, interested kindly call or
      Whatsspp Mr PATRICK Elliott at (+2349066388046)or email (templeilluminati004@gmail.com)

  10. Toonses | October 17, 2020 at 8:28 AM | Reply

    gaay cameraman has own modus operando.

  11. kazeshini | October 17, 2020 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    I would never sink so low my pride would NEVERA allow this.

    But kudos to you from Baltimore

  12. Elinfoh Lucky | October 17, 2020 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    My thanks Testimony. I want to say a very Big to Mr
    Patrick Elliott Who help me join the illuminati Today. I
    never knew illuminati was real but he provide it to me
    illuminati is real. And tell me things I needed to know/
    do as a member to be my first benefits was 1 million
    u.s dollars a a car with a and monthly salary , All
    thanks to him for all he did for mine family and all
    thanks to lord superior, NOTE: Illuminati brings along
    wealth and famous in life, you have a full access to
    eradicate poverty away from your life now, Remember
    your destiny is in your hand’s and only you can
    determined what it become, poverty and sorry dose not
    exist for those that join the illuminati and never you
    ignore a person who cares for you, because someday
    you’ll realize you’ve lost a diamond while you were
    busy collecting stones, interested kindly call or
    Whatsspp Mr PATRICK Elliott at (+2349066388046)or email (templeilluminati004@gmail.com)

  13. Sedate | October 17, 2020 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    That’s our man

  14. Jemel Moore | October 17, 2020 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    Take the tips bro

  15. Al D | October 17, 2020 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    Sounds fun for bout 20 mins. Love this guy , even though I think he’s crazy. He qualifies for prez though.

  16. Dennis Martens | October 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    Man has talent

  17. The Real Ali Q | October 17, 2020 at 10:34 AM | Reply

    *The Secret of All Secret Societies*
    *(FREE ENERGY + TELEPATHY)*

    *The Third Eye. The Pyramids.*

    The Third Eye = Telepaths, psychics. Nearly half of the global population is telepathic/psychic. Referred to in the modern day, as ‘Awakening/Opening the Third Eye’, telepaths/psychics aren’t permitted to disclose much information to those who are not awake/aware i.e. telepathic/psychic. There are rules. There is a policing force also made of secret societies.

    The Pyramids = Ancient Pyramids of Egypt. Regarded as mysterious, with questions remaining to present day as to the purpose of their construction, answers are kept hidden within secret societies and the minds of telepaths. Revealed to only those who awaken their third eye and become telepathic, is the marvel of electricity existing in ancient times. Concepts of Free Energy are originally derived from the ancient pyramids, known for producing free electricity in mass volumes, instantaneously. This secret along with the actual methods that were used and needed to produce free energy are kept secret by half the world and regulated by secret societies. The pyramids were turned OFF a long time ago, they can be turned ON today if the secret and hidden powers to be wanted the world to have free energy.

    How? Electrical components, Inductors and Transformers (coils), do not transfer electricity but actually create free electricity. Solar energy fed back into an inductor or transformer, can create unlimited electricity instantaneously. Norms (non-telepaths), are often discouraged and confused when attempting to study electrical engineering or physics due to the false assertion of Electrons. There are no such thing as electrons, they are taught only to confuse norms so they don’t figure out the solution to the worlds energy problems.

    There is a reason why the cartoon ‘Transformers’ was created, along with the lyric in it’s theme song, “Transformers – More Than Meets The Eye.”

    Trump is CURED!! For more Secrets Released publicly, Vote Trump!!

    God Bless Sirius and the Grey Aliens.

  18. Gimme a Little of Everything | October 17, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Beautiful!

  19. Moose The Goose | October 17, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    Buns nice word

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.