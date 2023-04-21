51 comments

  1. Sadly he’ll have to take his award in 5 million dollars worth of pillows. So, ten million pillows.

    1. Zero pillows
      Zero jobs left at his company
      And he may just wish he got prison for the 3 hots and a cot

  3. Oh, that 5 million is just the tip of the iceberg. More to come, Mike. More to come 🫡

    1. Mike has no one to blame but himself! Clearly he never cared about his employees, if he did he would have stopped lying.

  4. The pillowman has hurt America badly . Although America is far from being perfect , we don’t agree to some people’s anger … it is scaring the children to death and no wonder they’re freaking out.
    Our family members were listed on the Heroes Combat list 15 times , you can imagine they’re pretty disgusted…. but you know if America needed them again they would go , feeling that is Honorable.

  6. He’s gonna have to cough up more than $5 million after Dominion and Smartmatic gets done with him. Much more!!!!😅

    5. @GEN Z SAVED AMERICA I wonder if Fox’s lawyers will start making technical arguments about the terms of that payment to Dominion (hoping that the media spotlight will have moved on, or at least that the public will get complacent and follow media coverage)?

    1. “Melt the machines down and turn them into prison bars”
      — Mike Pillow

    1. Yea, I wouldn’t trust any salesman….most people know that but, for cnn, its a good, unsophisticated, easy story to report……not too much to mess up on, get tangled up in, and trip over on. You know, great tabloid stuff. That IRS whistleblower tho…….wow!!

  9. I love when individuals like this step up. So many, like me, just knew intuitively that Mike Pillow was full of BS, but this guy proved it!

    1. “Intuitively”!? The My Pillow guy might as well have a flashing neon sign permanently grafted to his head saying, “Beware, grifter on crack!””

  10. Of course they were simple Word documents. Pillow’s drooling followers can barely get thru a Cracker Barrel menu.

  12. What policies did Trump have besides giving the wealthy another tax break? I’m stunned that this guy can still have anything positive to say about Trump. ‘Everything Trump Touches Dies’ – Rick Wilson (former Republican).

  14. An easy way to save 5 mil is to not make a challenge that can be easily disproven by someone on your own side.

    1. What’s weird is that Lindell could have had experts look at the data privately before putting out the $5 million challenge.

    2. @Larry O That’s not weird. He obviously just hired a hack and asked him to give him some computer gibberish so he can continue to run his con. He just didn’t know his hacker was the discount dollar store variety.

  16. The worst he can say about Trump is that he’s unpredictable!!!!! And he voted for him 2x!!! INSANE

