51 comments
Sadly he’ll have to take his award in 5 million dollars worth of pillows. So, ten million pillows.
Zero pillows
Zero jobs left at his company
And he may just wish he got prison for the 3 hots and a cot
😂
Everyone gangsta until you lose a 5 million dollar bet.
@Ted Cruz 2024 Correct. Mike Lindell is no expert.
@Paul Schulte um not Lindell I’m talking about the so called expert that was on this show
Oh, that 5 million is just the tip of the iceberg. More to come, Mike. More to come 🫡
Mike has no one to blame but himself! Clearly he never cared about his employees, if he did he would have stopped lying.
$1.3 Billion more
Yep! More to come! And those companies are getting THEIR MONEY! Dominion. Smartmatic.
Love it that the debunker is a two time trump voter … Mike Self-Own Lindell
The pillowman has hurt America badly . Although America is far from being perfect , we don’t agree to some people’s anger … it is scaring the children to death and no wonder they’re freaking out.
Our family members were listed on the Heroes Combat list 15 times , you can imagine they’re pretty disgusted…. but you know if America needed them again they would go , feeling that is Honorable.
Never forget that trump himself was the very first one to tell “THE BIG LIE”
@Georgie You do even know how to use Ellipsis points correctly…
@Georgie no, FU. 😂
@Georgie you’re awfully forthright aren’t you? Cosy behind that keyboard big man? 😂
He’s gonna have to cough up more than $5 million after Dominion and Smartmatic gets done with him. Much more!!!!😅
Dominion just got 78.7 billion pennies
Didn’t FOX news just have to shell out close to a Billion to Dominion for their lies? 😂😂
More likely he will choke, not cough.
My Pillow Guy will end up broke.
@GEN Z SAVED AMERICA I wonder if Fox’s lawyers will start making technical arguments about the terms of that payment to Dominion (hoping that the media spotlight will have moved on, or at least that the public will get complacent and follow media coverage)?
These Republicans going down one by one. Going to need more prisons.
“Melt the machines down and turn them into prison bars”
— Mike Pillow
One is going to be built near Disneyland
@Arkady Belsky Gavin Newson building it ?
Who would have guessed that a pillow salesman can’t be trusted. ?
Yea, I wouldn’t trust any salesman….most people know that but, for cnn, its a good, unsophisticated, easy story to report……not too much to mess up on, get tangled up in, and trip over on. You know, great tabloid stuff. That IRS whistleblower tho…….wow!!
@doris affissio Ms. Ashley. The traitor that was shot during the insurrection! Bye bye Ashley
@doris affissio He’s probably referring to Ashli Babbitt.
@Hunter’s parmesan dealer zero evidence.
I love when individuals like this step up. So many, like me, just knew intuitively that Mike Pillow was full of BS, but this guy proved it!
“Intuitively”!? The My Pillow guy might as well have a flashing neon sign permanently grafted to his head saying, “Beware, grifter on crack!””
@Georgie Fool you once, shame on them. Fool you twice, shame on you!
Of course they were simple Word documents. Pillow’s drooling followers can barely get thru a Cracker Barrel menu.
Why hasn’t the pillow guy presented or submitted his evidence in court? Well?.. WE’RE WAITING!
What policies did Trump have besides giving the wealthy another tax break? I’m stunned that this guy can still have anything positive to say about Trump. ‘Everything Trump Touches Dies’ – Rick Wilson (former Republican).
Where have we arrived in the culture that I see this man as sane and rational?
You mean Trump right?
An easy way to save 5 mil is to not make a challenge that can be easily disproven by someone on your own side.
What’s weird is that Lindell could have had experts look at the data privately before putting out the $5 million challenge.
@Larry O That’s not weird. He obviously just hired a hack and asked him to give him some computer gibberish so he can continue to run his con. He just didn’t know his hacker was the discount dollar store variety.
@Mike Y That may well be the case.
@Larry O They’ve been lying for so long now that they’re beginning to believe their own crap.
If Trump went after him for debunking Lindel I dont think he’d be “on the fence” for 2024
The worst he can say about Trump is that he’s unpredictable!!!!! And he voted for him 2x!!! INSANE
Right?! It’s disgusting.
The sad thing is that it was soooo easy to debunk. He simply was lying.
The pillow guy is an absolute troll. I’m glad he needs to pay up.
Its insane that after ALL this he’d still be open to voting Trump.
Wow.
Erin loved this! Her face said it all, bless her.