Recent Post
- CNN reporter shows grim site of family’s home hit by airstrike
- Families flee Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on packed trains after Russians seize nuclear power station
- Ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko: We’ve seen Russia kill civilians with our own eyes
- Man who lost five family members when a Russian missile destroyed his home: “God, help this to end.”
- Ukrainian mayor: I saw a mortar kill two children in front of my eyes
51 comments
Condolences to all the mothers, fathers and families who are losing their loved ones in Ukraine 🇺🇦
It’s heartbreaking that the Ukrainian people are suffering for Trump/Biden’s endless greed and lies.
In 2019 Trump withdrew the US from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). The withdrawal from the missile treaty just happened to coincide with Lockheed Martin’s production of a new mobile Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) with a range of 600 kilometers.
In March 2021 Biden began shipping a new fully mobile long range hypersonic missile (LRHW), with a range greater than 2,775 kilometers, to Estonia, Latvia, and Ukraine, placing them on the Russia border.
Both the PrSM and the LRHW are dual-use missiles, meaning they can be armed with nuclear or conventional warheads. This also means any missile launched may be perceived as a nuclear attack.
The shorter range missiles would hit Moscow if launched from Ukraine or Estonia. The long range missile could hit Moscow from India (a NATO ballistic missile partner since 2011). Launched from Ukraine this missile would hit Moscow in less than 10 minutes. The US missiles on the Russia/Ukraine border are only 200 kilometers from Moscow. The US missiles on the Russia/Latvia border are 600 kilometers away from Moscow, and the US missiles on the Russia/Estonia border are 640 kilometers from Moscow.
When Russia peacefully gave up Eastern Germany Mikhail Gorbachev was promised that “NATO will not expand one inch to the east”. That was before Estonia and Latvia were brought into NATO. Both countries share a border with Russia.
This all begs the question, why did Biden not prevent this war by removing these missiles from the Russian border and getting back into the INF treaty? Instead Biden did everything he possibly could to provoke Russia into military action in Ukraine.
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6560170/hypersonic-delivery
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/31440/lockheed-conducts-first-test-of-its-new-precision-strike-missile-for-the-army
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/40584/the-army-has-finally-revealed-the-range-its-new-hypersonic-weapon
@Two parties, one oligarchy • In reality, Putin created the tensions of Ukraine by annexing Crimea and supporting rebels in the Donbass region.
@MegaRzen You mean after Victoria Nuland overthrew the democratically elected president of Ukraine by training, funding and arming neo-Nazis who killed 14,000 Russian-speaking Ukrainian’s, then installed a Chevron puppet who privatized oil and phased out universal healthcare. That is what happened right before.
@Two parties, one oligarchyYour post is misleading you portray the Ukrainian government as corrupt and neo-Nazi, that kind of rhetoric is straight out of Putin’s mouth.
@Two parties, one oligarchy complete lies and misinformation and I’m reporting you for it.
I’m in tears this is heartbreaking
I pray for your country..and all the people who Lost there Life for Nothing..
https://youtu.be/pnVWhnnWSiE
*WE will NOT GivE Up* 🇺🇦
https://youtu.be/9i9MuQZQgU8 breaking news…He has been captured 😱a
This is so terrible..I feel so bad … praying for peace …stop the war🥺
https://youtu.be/pnVWhnnWSiE
*wE Will NOT GivE up* 🇺🇦
If u want to buy some crypto let me know and I’ll see what I can do
How horrific. 😪Praying for the people of Ukraine. ❤🙏🏾🇺🇦
https://youtu.be/9i9MuQZQgU8 breaking news…He has been captured 😱
We must do more than pray! Long live Ukraine! ❗❕🙏😱🥶
💙💛
My condolences to this man and to the men and women of Ukraine who are fighting Russia’s forces. These people shouldn’t have to endure all this pain and anguish because of one man’s destructive and violent rule and desire to destroy!
@Captain America America – Total rubbish. Russian backed ethnic Russians tried to break away from Ukraine in an armed conflict, no one was stopping them from using their language, don’t be absurd. If they wanted peace they simply had to lay down their arms.
The Russian backed rebels killed many Ukrainians and shot down a passenger plane, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, killing everyone on board.
According to U.N. figures, 13,000 people have been killed in the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine. Of those, 3,350 were civilians (both Ukrainian and Russians) and 5,650 Russian insurgents and 4,000 Ukrainian military deaths.
So your comment is just Pro-Putin fascist propaganda.
It’s heartbreaking that the Ukrainian people are suffering for Trump/Biden’s endless greed and lies.
In 2019 Trump withdrew the US from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). The withdrawal from the missile treaty just happened to coincide with Lockheed Martin’s production of a new mobile Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) with a range of 600 kilometers.
In March 2021 Biden began shipping a new fully mobile long range hypersonic missile (LRHW), with a range greater than 2,775 kilometers, to Estonia, Latvia, and Ukraine, placing them on the Russia border.
Both the PrSM and the LRHW are dual-use missiles, meaning they can be armed with nuclear or conventional warheads. This also means any missile launched may be perceived as a nuclear attack.
The shorter range missiles would hit Moscow if launched from Ukraine or Estonia. The long range missile could hit Moscow from India (a NATO ballistic missile partner since 2011). Launched from Ukraine this missile would hit Moscow in less than 10 minutes. The US missiles on the Russia/Ukraine border are only 200 kilometers from Moscow. The US missiles on the Russia/Latvia border are 600 kilometers away from Moscow, and the US missiles on the Russia/Estonia border are 640 kilometers from Moscow.
When Russia peacefully gave up Eastern Germany Mikhail Gorbachev was promised that “NATO will not expand one inch to the east”. That was before Estonia and Latvia were brought into NATO. Both countries share a border with Russia.
This all begs the question, why did Biden not prevent this war by removing these missiles from the Russian border and getting back into the INF treaty? Instead Biden did everything he possibly could to provoke Russia into military action in Ukraine.
https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6560170/hypersonic-delivery
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/31440/lockheed-conducts-first-test-of-its-new-precision-strike-missile-for-the-army
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/40584/the-army-has-finally-revealed-the-range-its-new-hypersonic-weapon
God, please help the families of Ukraine.
@Robert J. Williamson LAY DOWN THEIR ARMS? 😕YOU MEAN LIKE UKRAINE NOW WON’T DO. AND IT’S A FACT, MANY UKRAINE RESENTED THE RUSSIANS NOT WANTING TO SPEAK UKRAINE. THEY STOPPED TEACHING RUSSIAN IN SCHOOLS TOO. YOU’RE ONLY HERE FOR UKRAINE. SO STOP YOUR LIES😣😤😤😥😥✋
@Captain America America Okay, russian bot
My deepest and most sincerest condolences to this man, my thoughts and prayers are with you🙏🏼🙏🏼
My heart and prayers go out to all Ukrainian’s who had lost everything that was so precious to them. A home you can always rebuild, a life you cannot. Putin is such an evil person and he will stop at nothing until he gets what he wants.
This poor man is in shock. He hasn’t begun to process the loss and horror. God help the people of Ukraine! 🇺🇦💙💛🇺🇦
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat is that English…dumb dumb
@GC T Good point, Trump’s anti-NATO rhetoric probably put a hopeful pause on Putin’s plans.
@Criman Sizers I don’t think Trump put anything in Papa Putin’s head. The command comes straight from the Kremlin.
@knowledge that is a bunch of BS. NATO already borders Russia. Could Russia not use the same excuse to take out all its neighbors?
Funny Kids & Adults Videos | Trending | Viral Videos
https://youtu.be/2caFIB6U_Sc
This is beyond horrible, this needs to end; the people of Ukraine are suffering far more than anyone else in history; I am truly sorry for your loss sir, you all deserved better, I hope for a better future for you and your fellow Ukrainians…..
My thoughts and prayers go to every man, woman and child in Ukraine, may God bless you and watch over each and every one of you…
@TheKid-Casper08😶🌫️ And? What do you want to do about it now?
@The cursed spongebob idk…got any ideas ?
@Cynthia Navarro Cranial flatulence on my part. The comment in question has been deleted. ✌
@GreatWhiteBuckwheat That is most kind GWB. I deleted my response so as not to confuse others reading the thread.
I cannot describe how bad I feel for that guy…
💔
His house was turned into rubble in an instant . How devastating for him losing 5 people whom he loved dearly ..
so sorry for this man. he’s just so shocked he doesn’t know what and how to feel. 😢
I can’t wrap my brain around all of this needless death and destruction. My heart breaks for the Ukrainian people. May God bless them.
My condolences to that man and all the victims. Targeting civilians! This is unacceptable!
Heart-breaking and horrific. The Ukranian people are in my thoughts and prayers. Love from Germany.
Germany is controled by Russia
@Charon shut up. You talk nonsense
Omg. I can’t even imagine losing my family in an instant. My heart goes out to Igor and all Ukrainians experiencing similar.
All I can say to the Ukrainians as a privileged guy in the UK, who grew up with the Soviet Union as a real threat in the 70s and 80s, and now worry about a new Iron Curtain falling across Europe, is that we will never forget this atrocity and never forget the Ukrainian people’s courage and bravery in the face of death and unimaginable suffering.
You have all reminded us of what democracy and the desire for self-determination is. Your bravery is beyond my comprehension. No matter what, you have won over millions, maybe 10’s of millions or more of people in Europe and around the world. Ukraine will get through this, and will join with the community of your fellow Europeans, and one day we will celebrate your indomitable spirit and thank you for reminding us all what we take for granted.
the more nato send weapons to ukraine the more russia feel threatened
the difference between “looking dangerous” and “being dangerous”.Russia
describes military doctrine as defensive military doctrine. With regard
to nuclear weapons specifically, Russia reserves the right to use
nuclear weapons: in response to the use of nuclear and other types of
weapons of mass destruction against it or its allies,in case of
aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons when the
very existence of the state is threatened. ooooops
Collateral Murder – Wikileaks – Iraq
Wikileaks: US Army murdered civilians
https://youtu.be/6hdEsGiT2Ls
https://youtu.be/kelmEZe8whI
usa nuked japan google the numbers
and
NATO attack:
14,500 have died in Libya
165,000 have died in Afghanistan
224,000 have died in Syria
1,200,000 killed in Iraq
It did not shock anyone.
None of these countries received approval.
Russia’s killing of 200 Ukrainian troops came as a shock. Human pain overflowed.
Does NATO have any right to blame Russia at all
Чем больше НАТО отправит оружия в Украину, тем больше Россия будет чувствовать себя под угрозой
разница между «выглядеть опасным» и «быть опасным». Россия
описывает военную доктрину как оборонительную военную доктрину. Относительно
к ядерному оружию конкретно, Россия оставляет за собой право применить
ядерное оружие: в ответ на применение ядерных и других видов
оружия массового уничтожения против него или его союзников, в случае
агрессия против России с применением обычных вооружений, когда
само существование государства находится под угрозой. упс
@knowledge That still doesn’t justify jnvading Ukraine
That poor man. He can’t even begin to process his loss. It is so sad to see him trying to look for pictures or anything he can find out of the rubble of what once was his home. This is horrific what the Russians are doing to these innocent people. My heart goes out to them. 🇺🇦
This is heartbreaking. Seeing this man alone with only his cat…the pain…the rubble…it is absolutely mind boggling that any person would do this to innocent civilians. The Ukrainians are absolutely AMAZING in strength. All my prayers🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤ ❤❤🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦