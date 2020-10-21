Management of Business 11:15AM-12PM | Educating a Nation – October 21 2020

TOPICS:
October 21, 2020

 

Trusted News
8 Comments on "Management of Business 11:15AM-12PM | Educating a Nation – October 21 2020"

  1. Sheena Taylor | October 21, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    This was an excellent lesson, very interactive & engaging & I liked how the teacher involved the imaginary/virtual students 👏👏👏👏❤❤❤

  2. Felecia Berry- McIntyre | October 21, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    VERY GOOD LESSON!

  3. Deneise Grant | October 21, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    I was engaged with the lesson taught by Ms. Taylor, even though it was a virtual classroom she utilized engaging strategies to keep me interested.

  4. Lorrie Vernal | October 21, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    Wow! Well done Ms.Taylor! The lesson was Very engaging and interactive. A lot of content covered in such a short amount of time! I can’t wait for the next class!😊

  5. Trudy-Ann Johnson | October 21, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    Excellent content and delivery Ms Taylor. Can you teach me everything!?lol Thank you for this session

  6. Duaneslt | October 21, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    Amazing context!! Great delivery, thank you👏🏾

  7. Silvan Brown | October 21, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    One of Jamaica’s best! Brilliant educator.

  8. Akello Morgan | October 21, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    Great delivery and content from Miss Taylor as always. Passionate about the course and clearly understands it.

