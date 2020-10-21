Management of Business 11:15AM-12PM | Educating a Nation – October 21 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
This was an excellent lesson, very interactive & engaging & I liked how the teacher involved the imaginary/virtual students 👏👏👏👏❤❤❤
VERY GOOD LESSON!
I was engaged with the lesson taught by Ms. Taylor, even though it was a virtual classroom she utilized engaging strategies to keep me interested.
Wow! Well done Ms.Taylor! The lesson was Very engaging and interactive. A lot of content covered in such a short amount of time! I can’t wait for the next class!😊
Excellent content and delivery Ms Taylor. Can you teach me everything!?lol Thank you for this session
Amazing context!! Great delivery, thank you👏🏾
One of Jamaica’s best! Brilliant educator.
Great delivery and content from Miss Taylor as always. Passionate about the course and clearly understands it.