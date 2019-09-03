Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has announced he will not be running for governor of West Virginia and remain in the Senate. NBC's Mark Murray has details on the senator's announcement and decision.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Manchin Will Not Run For Governor Of West Virginia And Remain In The Senate | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC