Manchin Will Not Run For Governor Of West Virginia And Remain In The Senate | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 3, 2019

 

Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has announced he will not be running for governor of West Virginia and remain in the Senate. NBC's Mark Murray has details on the senator's announcement and decision.
13 Comments on "Manchin Will Not Run For Governor Of West Virginia And Remain In The Senate | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC"

  1. juicy420jam | September 3, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    We will turn the Senate blue!

  2. Lisa Marie Barker | September 3, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    check his voting record! not good

  3. Michael Squires | September 3, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Folks ignore the 🤢trolls🤢Register and Vote Blue!
    Thank you 😊.

  4. Ro G | September 3, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    We need all these Democratic presidential candidates to return to their states and run for Senate.
    Moscow Mitch is doing more harm to America than Putin could have ever dreamed to do.

  5. Elaine Ferry | September 3, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    He needs to be gone from the Senate, he is tRump’s a**lick, a republican dressed as a democrat! We Do need to get rid of the UNjustice Gov, but not with Manchin!

  6. Mark Ta | September 3, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    We need to get Moscow Mitch out of office!!!

  7. John O | September 3, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    VOTE Blue!! Gop corruption has got to go

  8. Ty , First of his name | September 3, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    He knows he can help trump more in the senate and would lose a governor race to a republican.

  9. 5657889 Adbskad | September 3, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    A Democrat with a spine and morals. Manchin is a decent guy.

