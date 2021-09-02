Mandatory Vaccination & School Sports Examined – August 31 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
13 comments
It has started.
That would be a constitutional breach, and my daughters would not be going back to school.
@THE ALWAYS EXISTING EXISTENCE REVEALING unfortunately it will be a fight that we cannot win only God can fight for Us we are living in the days of the the health crisis before The dreadful worship crisis….covid is a simple easy test l if we can’t stand firm in this neither will we when The worship crisis comes
@game changer TMC So true!
this must be a joke
THANK YOU !!!! YOUR CHILDREN ARE HEALTHY AND DON’T LET THEM TELL YOU THAT YOUR CHILD IS SICK AND NEEDS VACCINATED
@Human PEOPLE SEEM TO FORGET THAT THIS WAS PREDICTED YEARS AGO, ALONG WITH THE VACCINE PASSPORTS THAT ARE BEING INTRODUCED !!!! THE PEOPLE PREDICTING THIS WERE CALLED CONSPIRACY THEORISTS !!!
TVj gone to the dogs mash up bad miss Doreen
and I bet if America says you have to be vaccinated to go to the Penn relays then you guys would be encouraging the kids to get vaccinated. The rule is simple, if you not vaccinated no face-to-face hence no sports. While the sports are outside, the locker rooms are inside and we really think kids aguh wear mask once them go inside? Get real.
We in a pandemic and people really feel like it’s all about them. As if them cyah dead too? Then go bawl straight to government when the hospitals can’t hold the kids, the parents, the grandparents, the siblings, aunties, uncles and all the couching staff.
@DavaB ! YOUNG FIT, HEALTHY HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS IN SPORTS DO NOT NEED TO BE VACCINATED !!!! THEY HAVE A STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM TO PROTECT THEM AND THEY ARE FIT AND HEALTHY !!!!
Going after the children to trap
The parents… REVELATION 13 RIGHT BEFORE YOUR EYES
Uno tek a break off a the football first man we no want here about school boy football yet a we life we a talk about now so uno don’t play noo football and wait first and watch and see if it can play a worse uno a make it get worse