Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks about the legal dynamics at play in breaking news that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has subpoenaed the Trump Organization as part of an investigation into hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, noting that the local jurisdiction is beyond Attorney General Barr's reach and Trump's pardon power.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Manhattan D.A. Subpoenas Trump Org Beyond Barr's Protective Reach | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
ALSO EXPOSE MOSCOW MITCH!!! Joe Scarborough had the guts to call out MOSCOW MITCH! EXPOSE THE MARXIST MOB that has now infiltrated the US GOVT
and lindsay graham……maybe the entire GOP
@B White I forgot about that one yeah wtf!!!
“Marxist”??
Hardly. The “Moscow Mitch” moniker is a reference to present day Russia, specifically Putin. Russia has become a capitalist, oligarchical, plutocratic dictatorship — quite the opposite of Marxism. McConnell and the GOP are certainly not communists or Marxists. They want the US to be just like today’s Russia, not the former Soviet Union.
Marxist? Please don’t. They’re so far from being Marxist it hurts the rest of your post.
Moscow Mitch!! Moscow Hannity!!! Moscow Trump!!
you don’t have Joe Scarboro’s audience though…
Moscow GOP.
Rostov-on-Don Trump
Moscow Mitch
Sochi Sean
Vlad and his Puppet
Borscht Barr.
Moscow Graham
trump = most corrupt administration in US history.
@vulcan stein
No he didn’t. He proved it and said it was happening again right now, but you lot keep blocking any bills that would protect our elections.
Michael B you mean the Obama administration?
@Raven Stark Russia, China, and others,have been running adds on Facebook for over a decade. Your lot seems to think it made a difference THIS election though.😂🤣😂🍼🍼Not the fact that Hillary and most other Dems are wacko! Open borders, third trimester abortions, and transgender promotion, lost you the election, not Russia!! And you will lose again because MOST AMERICANS ARE AGAINST THAT NONSENSE!! Greatest POTUS EVER!! Hop on baby!🚂🚃🚃🚃
vulcan stein …derp.
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3254239-Russia-Hacking-report.html
Thank you New York! About time Trump was held accountable.
Pete Tsaggaris You clearly have a fixation about cats,happy hunting.
I love New York!
for a ducking mistmenor. u got to be sitting g me. compared to ur lovely demon rat major criminals
Barrkachov will be pulling his hair out if the Manhattan DA takes a look see under the rug at The White House to see what Trumpski’s hiding there besides his Tax returns
Barr covered up for Reagan and Bush during Iran Contra. He’s here for a repeat performance and has zero credibility like the fake president.
@V
I love your comment.
You couldn’t be more correct.
Well said
Bill Barr may be able to protect Trump for the time being but at the state level, New York is dismantling the Trump businesses.
@William Kirksey 😄 😄 😄
Democrats are the kkk
R.I.C.O. charges loom in the future. DeBlasio said trump and is family aren’t welcome back in NY. When he’s thrown out the WH he may make a run for it outside the country.
i wont get my hopes up until i know for certain that nobody on this case is affiliated with the Trumps.
@Talia Kay 20 counts, 20 years. TRUMP 2020!
It’s 50/50
@Talia Kay Your like that kid in the back that nobody likes….has no take…and wont STFU
Joy – love your animation and glee in exposing criminals!!
She had me at “consiglieri”! 😉
Christina Haftmann agree
Especially when she exposed herself
We all now know what and how Trump did to come to this presidency.
@Talia Kay not 2020 it’s actually 16 sexual assaults and 5 rapes you guys keep getting trumps numbers wrong
@jake I have no idea what you are talking about You must be referring to Bill Clinton.
We have an AG who is also a fugitive from justice, the epitome of corruption!
@Travis Patterson, PhD why don’t you enlighten us on the situation?
@Lynn Wilhoite 😂😂 👌 Fred Flintstone. Spot on. LMBO.
Barr still learning his chops watching Roy Cohn tapes. He’s getting there.
It’s called living in a Banana Republic.
Worst U.S. Attorney General, Barr none.
@Dorian Shades of gray very true
@Anthony Egidio trump still greatest defender of US Constitution in my life time. His heart is in the right place but he is not a diplomat. Tulsi Gabbard. ( Still a reserve soldier)…the only viable candidate on Democrats side. The rest of the Democrats are bozos. Go tulsi…GO ARMY. And trump not a perfect man but perfect for the times ( without him, I had no clue how bad the swamp us). You too trump ( viva the rude obnoxious orange man) 2020. I’ll support trump or tulsi
You are talking about Eric Holdeer and thatt woman who met with Clinton during Hilary run for a President…Evil losers always project their own EVIL deeds and ASPIRAIONS onto innocents…
Nice word play
There is NO Constitutional rule nor any other law that states a sitting POTUS can’t be indicted and/or impeached. Years ago a DOJ Director put out a memo that the POTUS cannot be impeached because it would send the country into a “tail spin.”
However, trashy Trump has done that just that on his own…and worse.
@Cynthia Allen I guess we ARE a bunch of sheep. Since the policy came into effect, the Presidency has become sacrosanct and Presidents have gotten away with murder.
Cynthia Allen YES
@victor soto Explain how? You spout a lot of accusations without any substance. I think the LEFTWING is doing a FINE JOB undermining the US Constitution. They don’t even want us to have borders.
When this is over, billy Barr is the one person aside from trump who should be in prison for breaking our laws repeatedly
@Colt 45 HAHAHAHA
If he ever filled one to capacity, maybe they would go after him on fire codes!
Democrats are projecting their EVIL deeds and aspirations onto President trump. Projection is a typical tool of EVIL losers…as anybody who understand basic psychology UNDERSTANDS!
“One” ??????
Awww Please don’t leave out Moscow Mitch and his wife
If there are ways around Barr….let’s GO!
@Dorian Shades of gray or you could make a educated comment, but we know dtrump supporters 😂😂😂😂
@blueserman1 you forgot racist
@Dorian Shades of gray I havent seen you trolling in a while. Why is that?
Let her rip Manhattan , bring that slug down, and give him his very own prison clothes.
They’ll need a lot of orange material
YES !!!! They need to put this DICTATOR in prison for the rest of his life !!!! I don’t mind my tax dollars being spent on Trump in the orange prison clothes. Hate to tell him, but I really doubt that he will be able to have his ORANGE SPRAY TAN !!!!
I’d love to see him in Rikers.
(Yeah, I know. That’ll never happen.)
Good work by SDNY. Trump has something on Barr but, sooner or later, Barr will buckle.
What could an independent businessman just turned President have on Barr that the Dems don’t already have? Bill Barr has been working for the gov’t for a LONG time, DUH
You realize if trump was a descent human being all this crap would have been avoided but nope he’s a sociopathic, narcissistic con man with no empathy or compassion for anybody but himself
Sorry to burst your bubble, but it still would have happened any way. GOD said, “You will Reap what You Sow.” “Give and You will Receive.” Guess what, Trump Sow that Seed now he has to Reap the Harvest. He Gave the Crazy, now he has to Get the Crazy back. I must say, it couldn’t happen to a nicer person.🤣🤣🤣
@Janet Burrus NO CONTENT BOT BOT BOT BOT BOT YOU LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE
And what does that have to do with policy? Because I just hear you smearing someone, without facts.
Trump lied today saying a well respected Manhatten judge ruled the Russia investigation was a hoax. This is pure Karma
As soon as he opens his repugnant mouth, lies come marching out! We just can not stand your lying, corrupted con man President. He is embarrassing the office he unfortunately holds, and your once proud nation.
https://youtu.be/fg_jtGF4NeI
@Dorian Shades of gray Yes, Trump’ _did_ lie when he claimed that the judge ruled the investigation was a hoax. Your (and his) characterization of the judge’s ruling is deliberately false. Here’s the Politico article. It gives the necessary context:
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/07/30/dnc-lawsuit-trump-campaign-russia-email-hack-1441166
fusion fan He is following the lead of the greatest President of all liberal minds Barack Hussian Obama. 2016 HE was President when this Russian interference was taking place. He did NOTHING, NOTHING al all.
@martin winther are you that dumb? He did business with Russia. So what?!
Next election America or putin ?Democrat or Republican. Dems want to protect America, Republicans want to protect putin.
And while you are at it… the Commander-in-Theif’s tax returns please!