TOPICS:
August 2, 2019

 

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks about the legal dynamics at play in breaking news that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has subpoenaed the Trump Organization as part of an investigation into hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, noting that the local jurisdiction is beyond Attorney General Barr's reach and Trump's pardon power.
Manhattan D.A. Subpoenas Trump Org Beyond Barr's Protective Reach | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

80 Comments on "Manhattan D.A. Subpoenas Trump Org Beyond Barr’s Protective Reach | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. gracie osornio | August 2, 2019 at 2:07 AM | Reply

    ALSO EXPOSE MOSCOW MITCH!!! Joe Scarborough had the guts to call out MOSCOW MITCH! EXPOSE THE MARXIST MOB that has now infiltrated the US GOVT

    • full moon | August 2, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      and lindsay graham……maybe the entire GOP

    • Warren Holly | August 2, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

      @B White I forgot about that one yeah wtf!!!

    • Astrobrant2 | August 2, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      “Marxist”??
      Hardly. The “Moscow Mitch” moniker is a reference to present day Russia, specifically Putin. Russia has become a capitalist, oligarchical, plutocratic dictatorship — quite the opposite of Marxism. McConnell and the GOP are certainly not communists or Marxists. They want the US to be just like today’s Russia, not the former Soviet Union.

    • Hazzycakes | August 2, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

      Marxist? Please don’t. They’re so far from being Marxist it hurts the rest of your post.

  2. Vlad and his Puppet | August 2, 2019 at 2:07 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch!! Moscow Hannity!!! Moscow Trump!!

  3. Michael B | August 2, 2019 at 2:07 AM | Reply

    trump = most corrupt administration in US history.

  4. Kim Brooks | August 2, 2019 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    Thank you New York! About time Trump was held accountable.

  5. V | August 2, 2019 at 2:15 AM | Reply

    Barr covered up for Reagan and Bush during Iran Contra. He’s here for a repeat performance and has zero credibility like the fake president.

  6. J. Rivera | August 2, 2019 at 2:18 AM | Reply

    Bill Barr may be able to protect Trump for the time being but at the state level, New York is dismantling the Trump businesses.

  7. ADjustinG2013 | August 2, 2019 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    i wont get my hopes up until i know for certain that nobody on this case is affiliated with the Trumps.

  8. Christina Haftmann | August 2, 2019 at 2:29 AM | Reply

    Joy – love your animation and glee in exposing criminals!!

  9. Francoise Mesnage | August 2, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    We all now know what and how Trump did to come to this presidency.

  10. Richard Johnsen | August 2, 2019 at 2:33 AM | Reply

    We have an AG who is also a fugitive from justice, the epitome of corruption!

  11. Timothy McCaskey | August 2, 2019 at 2:34 AM | Reply

    Worst U.S. Attorney General, Barr none.

    • Carlos Rivas | August 2, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @Dorian Shades of gray very true

    • Carlos Rivas | August 2, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Anthony Egidio trump still greatest defender of US Constitution in my life time. His heart is in the right place but he is not a diplomat. Tulsi Gabbard. ( Still a reserve soldier)…the only viable candidate on Democrats side. The rest of the Democrats are bozos. Go tulsi…GO ARMY. And trump not a perfect man but perfect for the times ( without him, I had no clue how bad the swamp us). You too trump ( viva the rude obnoxious orange man) 2020. I’ll support trump or tulsi

    • Vlasta Molak | August 2, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      You are talking about Eric Holdeer and thatt woman who met with Clinton during Hilary run for a President…Evil losers always project their own EVIL deeds and ASPIRAIONS onto innocents…

    • ColtsFan4Life 35 | August 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Nice word play

  12. victor soto | August 2, 2019 at 2:38 AM | Reply

    There is NO Constitutional rule nor any other law that states a sitting POTUS can’t be indicted and/or impeached. Years ago a DOJ Director put out a memo that the POTUS cannot be impeached because it would send the country into a “tail spin.”
    However, trashy Trump has done that just that on his own…and worse.

    • victor soto | August 2, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

      @Cynthia Allen I guess we ARE a bunch of sheep. Since the policy came into effect, the Presidency has become sacrosanct and Presidents have gotten away with murder.

    • Thomas Taylor | August 2, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      Cynthia Allen YES

    • FluffnNutter | August 2, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @victor soto Explain how? You spout a lot of accusations without any substance. I think the LEFTWING is doing a FINE JOB undermining the US Constitution. They don’t even want us to have borders.

  13. Kvoth Gamer | August 2, 2019 at 2:42 AM | Reply

    When this is over, billy Barr is the one person aside from trump who should be in prison for breaking our laws repeatedly

  14. Lynda Mitton | August 2, 2019 at 2:45 AM | Reply

    If there are ways around Barr….let’s GO!

  15. Jana Shultz | August 2, 2019 at 2:46 AM | Reply

    Let her rip Manhattan , bring that slug down, and give him his very own prison clothes.

    • supernumery | August 2, 2019 at 7:21 AM | Reply

      They’ll need a lot of orange material

    • Sarah Campbell | August 2, 2019 at 8:45 AM | Reply

      YES !!!! They need to put this DICTATOR in prison for the rest of his life !!!! I don’t mind my tax dollars being spent on Trump in the orange prison clothes. Hate to tell him, but I really doubt that he will be able to have his ORANGE SPRAY TAN !!!!

    • Astrobrant2 | August 2, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      I’d love to see him in Rikers.
      (Yeah, I know. That’ll never happen.)

  16. Steve Gruenwald | August 2, 2019 at 2:54 AM | Reply

    Good work by SDNY. Trump has something on Barr but, sooner or later, Barr will buckle.

    • FluffnNutter | August 2, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      What could an independent businessman just turned President have on Barr that the Dems don’t already have? Bill Barr has been working for the gov’t for a LONG time, DUH

  17. 5cloudwalker | August 2, 2019 at 3:02 AM | Reply

    You realize if trump was a descent human being all this crap would have been avoided but nope he’s a sociopathic, narcissistic con man with no empathy or compassion for anybody but himself

    • Janet Burrus | August 2, 2019 at 5:01 AM | Reply

      Sorry to burst your bubble, but it still would have happened any way. GOD said, “You will Reap what You Sow.” “Give and You will Receive.” Guess what, Trump Sow that Seed now he has to Reap the Harvest. He Gave the Crazy, now he has to Get the Crazy back. I must say, it couldn’t happen to a nicer person.🤣🤣🤣

    • Kathleen Dunlap | August 2, 2019 at 9:30 AM | Reply

      @Janet Burrus NO CONTENT BOT BOT BOT BOT BOT YOU LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE

    • FluffnNutter | August 2, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      And what does that have to do with policy? Because I just hear you smearing someone, without facts.

  18. JB | August 2, 2019 at 3:17 AM | Reply

    Trump lied today saying a well respected Manhatten judge ruled the Russia investigation was a hoax. This is pure Karma

  19. Dave D | August 2, 2019 at 4:04 AM | Reply

    Next election America or putin ?Democrat or Republican. Dems want to protect America, Republicans want to protect putin.

  20. gagatube | August 2, 2019 at 4:33 AM | Reply

    And while you are at it… the Commander-in-Theif’s tax returns please!

