Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks about the legal dynamics at play in breaking news that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has subpoenaed the Trump Organization as part of an investigation into hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, noting that the local jurisdiction is beyond Attorney General Barr's reach and Trump's pardon power.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Manhattan D.A. Subpoenas Trump Org Beyond Barr's Protective Reach | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC