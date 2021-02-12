Manhunt on by Cops for Serial Robbers in Jamaica – February 11 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Lord come yah!!!🙆 if yuh nuh busy 🚶 yah!!!🙆🙌🙆
What are you saying?
@Ivarene Tulloch she said this pray to God, and he is understanding all of us. i hope. we rarely have a dreams from the past, more to the future, a very strange future.
@Serega Nochvin yea
Serial not a bauxide not a serial u mean cereal only time it is serial is when it’s on person carrying out the act😏🤔
create civilian guard for nights patrol your street. sorry, cannt arrive to you, else will arrest you all, for questions and interrogates, because you are all under suspect ( at the same time could be learn your english, maybe, a little bit))))
What happen to your M.P. and unu suh fool same way them can use Unnu fi get Unnu vote same way them must be there for you .
The parish is now green i think they would have have prosperity by now.
No political party in Jamaica has done anything significant to reduce crime. All of them make promises and the results are the same…. the real fools are the ones who expect a difference based on the party.
@Lady RW it is not a trouble for they, but controls under crime is only your task.
@Lady RW I agree with you that they’re the same, however it Andrew Holiness who promised to do something about it bcuz every time PNP form power crime go up and he was going make us safe that we can sleep with our windows open 🤣🤣, JLP is the worst at crime, he is using the curfew hour as his crime plan. Clark’s government lol
Police noh live Inna unu community, unu need to meet the police dem halfway even though some a dem so corrupt but if unu Naw tlk wha dem must do,everything unu tlk bout justice…kmt
H
Nobody nuh want talk but wait until it reach a dem door
hwo are now keeping under control your kids and criminalities, tomorrow get a power under all. remember this.
The word of God says that him Jesus didn’t give us a spirit of fear but of love, power and of a sound mind, get on your knees and cry out to God and you will get results.
Amen
Clive hylton say it 5000000000mill time bout can’t sleep open your doors and windows and sleep
LOL. What about the part that says that God likes the smell of dead flesh
Everwhere you go in this country you hear persons like you screaming to others that they must pray. Its that passive mentality thats keeping jamaicans down. We has a people must be pragmatic and understand that the only force you can rely on is yourself.
@Rolando Walcott Because it is easy to pray and be an easy target for crime and violence.
And peope think crime has been higher than this.
Mandeville is yet to have a good hospital with professional working class doctors and nurses. Presently it is just a regional morgue replicating a hospital
a hospital is more better than a morgue, a hotel is more better than a prison. but when virus and crime do grows at day to day, then you need to know more.
@Serega Nochvin they were all made by babylon to make money from the poor controlled by caesar, so all are in the same category
All the doctors and nurses have all gone to America! Truth , friend.
@Robert Gayle of course i agree with you complexly, i was always against dirty crime and dirty moneymakers, but I.V.Stalin has been died 1953, and nobody protecting ppl against imperialism after him. so, we must study and acts without him, but like as he was, else they eat up all of us.
Jamaica doesn’t have 1 good hospital it’s a big disgrace. The government is even more disgraceful.
So many walking around without mask. What do they expect? Only sorry for frontline workers & those responsible citizens who may have gotten caught through no fault of their own.
Would like to see Covid attacking these criminals, for once !
Nuvuh fi once wouldn’t mind all a dem gone😔kill mi poor uncle😭
Jungle Justice protect yourselves.
Why you keep blaming the police yes unu head the police didn’t know about the killings
Need to start in the Parliament…..🤣
And when police cough up with them and take them out there criminals love come out crying for justice and how police killed them Angels..
Cyah believe him Gone 😓why people suh wicked…😭 put dung unuh gun fi once nuh an see how it ago impact yuh life!!him neevuh get fi see mi guh back a school..uncle,(stanford Betty) aka dj braxco ur niece love you..she always has 😔❤
How my God, these robbers need to be caught. Jamaica need CCTV monitoring all over.
Police lives in a lot of these communities they to know the criminals along with the citizens so dem know what to do to get them out stop hide dem
Y’all should turn over your criminal relatives and friends to the Police instead of protecting them.
When is Jamaican come to this on woman safe in Jamaica right now