Manhunt on by Cops for Serial Robbers in Jamaica – February 11 2021

February 12, 2021

 

40 Comments on "Manhunt on by Cops for Serial Robbers in Jamaica – February 11 2021"

  1. lisa keekee Ferguson | February 11, 2021 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    Lord come yah!!!🙆 if yuh nuh busy 🚶 yah!!!🙆🙌🙆

  2. Adr Ian | February 11, 2021 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    Serial not a bauxide not a serial u mean cereal only time it is serial is when it’s on person carrying out the act😏🤔

  3. Serega Nochvin | February 11, 2021 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    create civilian guard for nights patrol your street. sorry, cannt arrive to you, else will arrest you all, for questions and interrogates, because you are all under suspect ( at the same time could be learn your english, maybe, a little bit))))

  4. Clive Hylton | February 11, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    What happen to your M.P. and unu suh fool same way them can use Unnu fi get Unnu vote same way them must be there for you .

    • Latonya Riley | February 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM | Reply

      The parish is now green i think they would have have prosperity by now.

    • Lady RW | February 11, 2021 at 2:36 PM | Reply

      No political party in Jamaica has done anything significant to reduce crime. All of them make promises and the results are the same…. the real fools are the ones who expect a difference based on the party.

    • Serega Nochvin | February 11, 2021 at 2:59 PM | Reply

      @Lady RW it is not a trouble for they, but controls under crime is only your task.

    • Sonia Montaque | February 11, 2021 at 3:06 PM | Reply

      @Lady RW I agree with you that they’re the same, however it Andrew Holiness who promised to do something about it bcuz every time PNP form power crime go up and he was going make us safe that we can sleep with our windows open 🤣🤣, JLP is the worst at crime, he is using the curfew hour as his crime plan. Clark’s government lol

  5. Sexy Camp | February 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    Police noh live Inna unu community, unu need to meet the police dem halfway even though some a dem so corrupt but if unu Naw tlk wha dem must do,everything unu tlk bout justice…kmt

  6. Serega Nochvin | February 11, 2021 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    hwo are now keeping under control your kids and criminalities, tomorrow get a power under all. remember this.

  7. Sharon Robinson | February 11, 2021 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    The word of God says that him Jesus didn’t give us a spirit of fear but of love, power and of a sound mind, get on your knees and cry out to God and you will get results.

  8. Mourique Ritchie | February 11, 2021 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    And peope think crime has been higher than this.

  9. Robert Gayle | February 11, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Mandeville is yet to have a good hospital with professional working class doctors and nurses. Presently it is just a regional morgue replicating a hospital

    • Serega Nochvin | February 11, 2021 at 3:07 PM | Reply

      a hospital is more better than a morgue, a hotel is more better than a prison. but when virus and crime do grows at day to day, then you need to know more.

    • Robert Gayle | February 11, 2021 at 3:13 PM | Reply

      @Serega Nochvin they were all made by babylon to make money from the poor controlled by caesar, so all are in the same category

    • dy persaud | February 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM | Reply

      All the doctors and nurses have all gone to America! Truth , friend.

    • Serega Nochvin | February 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM | Reply

      @Robert Gayle of course i agree with you complexly, i was always against dirty crime and dirty moneymakers, but I.V.Stalin has been died 1953, and nobody protecting ppl against imperialism after him. so, we must study and acts without him, but like as he was, else they eat up all of us.

    • Brando B | February 11, 2021 at 11:09 PM | Reply

      Jamaica doesn’t have 1 good hospital it’s a big disgrace. The government is even more disgraceful.

  10. Elfreda Carty | February 11, 2021 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    So many walking around without mask. What do they expect? Only sorry for frontline workers & those responsible citizens who may have gotten caught through no fault of their own.

  11. dy persaud | February 11, 2021 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    Would like to see Covid attacking these criminals, for once !

  12. Howard Harris | February 11, 2021 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    Jungle Justice protect yourselves.

  13. Doreen Campbell | February 11, 2021 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    Why you keep blaming the police yes unu head the police didn’t know about the killings

  14. Jody Ducasse | February 11, 2021 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    Need to start in the Parliament…..🤣

  15. Dave Frank | February 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    And when police cough up with them and take them out there criminals love come out crying for justice and how police killed them Angels..

  16. pSych It's Italena | February 11, 2021 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    Cyah believe him Gone 😓why people suh wicked…😭 put dung unuh gun fi once nuh an see how it ago impact yuh life!!him neevuh get fi see mi guh back a school..uncle,(stanford Betty) aka dj braxco ur niece love you..she always has 😔❤

  17. Night Fam26 | February 11, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    How my God, these robbers need to be caught. Jamaica need CCTV monitoring all over.

  18. THE LION OF JAH | February 11, 2021 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Police lives in a lot of these communities they to know the criminals along with the citizens so dem know what to do to get them out stop hide dem

  19. B. Edwards | February 11, 2021 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    Y’all should turn over your criminal relatives and friends to the Police instead of protecting them.

  20. Paul Johnson | February 12, 2021 at 2:04 AM | Reply

    When is Jamaican come to this on woman safe in Jamaica right now

