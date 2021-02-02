Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted in an interview that school shootings, such as the one that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, did occur despite alleged past social media posts claiming the opposite. She also defended a confrontation she had with David Hogg while he was in Washington, D.C. NBC's Garrett Haake reports on how the congresswoman could cause a divide in the Republican party. Aired on 02/01/2021.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits Parkland Shooting Happened, Defends Confronting David Hogg