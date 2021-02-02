Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits Parkland Shooting Happened, Defends Confronting David Hogg

TOPICS:
Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits Parkland Shooting Happened, Defends Confronting David Hogg 1

February 2, 2021

 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted in an interview that school shootings, such as the one that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, did occur despite alleged past social media posts claiming the opposite. She also defended a confrontation she had with David Hogg while he was in Washington, D.C. NBC's Garrett Haake reports on how the congresswoman could cause a divide in the Republican party. Aired on 02/01/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

As part of its commitment to providing breaking news coverage throughout its daytime schedule, MSNBC has a block of "MSNBC Live" programming throughout the day, with different anchors splitting up the hours. This portion of the block is anchored by Ayman Mohyeldin. As with the other "MSNBC Live" programming blocks throughout the day, the Mohyeldin-anchored show explores the day's developments in news and politics so the network's viewers can continue to be informed of the latest happenings. In addition to covering breaking news, the show includes newsmaker interviews and analysis of the latest stories.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#MarjorieTaylorGreene #DavidHogg #MSNBC

Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits Parkland Shooting Happened, Defends Confronting David Hogg

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

79 Comments on "Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits Parkland Shooting Happened, Defends Confronting David Hogg"

  1. Aerial Arboreal | February 1, 2021 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    She’s lying because she knows she’s about to be kicked out… Give her time, she’ll reveal herself again, these idiots ALWAYS do…

    • Ellie James | February 1, 2021 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      @The eternal cheerleader Not from Georgia and trying to figure out how she defeated a respectable neurosurgeon…

    • Carol Ann | February 2, 2021 at 12:01 AM | Reply

      @Debra Deroos you said that very well.

    • Akrinor Noname | February 2, 2021 at 12:19 AM | Reply

      @Mackenzie Glidden Source?

    • rftulie | February 2, 2021 at 12:45 AM | Reply

      RIght! She wants to go right to the edge to thrill her nutjob base, but she has to figure out where the edge is so she doesn’t get kicked out. She has zero power if she gets kicked out. But she might lose her committee assignments if she goes too far, and in Congress those assignments are everything.

    • Austin Chandler | February 2, 2021 at 1:39 AM | Reply

      Well tbh the fact she indicated strong support for executing Democrats, ill always support her for that

  2. Dick Head | February 1, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    One necessary thing that’s missing: An apology.

  3. Ftl Rig | February 1, 2021 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    The worst thing to give someone seeking attention is🤔 attention.

    • CrazyLife2112 | February 1, 2021 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      But when that person has the title Representative or Congress Person you shouldn’t look away.

    • JRG2733 | February 1, 2021 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      An apology is necessary but not sufficient.

    • R S | February 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM | Reply

      Yes and this is a huge part of the problem. Media outlets make too much money over-covering this nut job element & they will lead us straight into a dictatorship, as soon as 2024. Brace yourselves.

    • Sky Delight | February 1, 2021 at 6:33 PM | Reply

      Hadith: If you are able to,change evil action with your hands,tongue and heart-thats the weakest of faith.

    • Poppy Kneegrow | February 1, 2021 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      I understand why trump supporters call y’all pssies, you’re all a bunch of cowards looking the other way, taking the high road- wait til she does something disastrous, you’ll be the same ones whining because nobody stopped her sooner

  4. Charles Dowling | February 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    “I looked up his age before I talked to him.”

    So basically, she planned trying to slander him from the start.

  5. Dench2020 | February 1, 2021 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    Ugh. I can’t stand listening to that woman speak. It’s like nails on a chalkboard.

    • Sopadecalavza Caballero | February 1, 2021 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @lori watkinsKarma,might live right next door missy.

    • Carol Miller | February 1, 2021 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      That’s her soul, squeezed to the thinnest of threads, scratching across her heart.

    • Sopadecalavza Caballero | February 1, 2021 at 11:22 PM | Reply

      @The Busy Bee You tell them!

    • Tsubadai Khan | February 2, 2021 at 12:05 AM | Reply

      Weird how Republicans have said the same thing about listening to Hillary Clinton. I wonder if our perception of someone’s voice is colored by our feelings about them. Trump’s been silent since the inauguration, but last night I heard a show replaying one of his speeches. I turned around thinking it was Stephen Colbert doing an impression, but it was actually Trump. To me he already sounds like a bad caricature of himself…..

    • Bang Bang | February 2, 2021 at 1:26 AM | Reply

      What if she was telling the truth? I guess you were one who got the vaccine lol line up sheep

  6. Lawnge Blackduke | February 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    I notice she didn’t apologize for having said that.

  7. Cynthia Bursey | February 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    her peeps my told her she need to clean up her act before she get in trouble, oh she’s already in trouble🤣😂😆😅🤣😂😆😅😆🤔

  8. Kev O'Connor | February 1, 2021 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    “I saw he was now legally an adult so I decided it was ok to harass him about a horrific tragedy that happened when he was a child”.

    • chillertime | February 1, 2021 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      just something somebody said

    • Phoenix DaVida | February 1, 2021 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      Exactly! As if that makes it even better! Just inhumane.

    • Ellie James | February 1, 2021 at 11:23 PM | Reply

      They twist themselves to rationalize their actions…

    • merle stewart | February 1, 2021 at 11:25 PM | Reply

      Another low-class Trump-hole bully (with the full support of the GOP) who will do whatever she wants until she gets held to account.
      Claims she “Won’t apologize” but is now backpedalling faster than a Peleton trainer on steroids.
      She was very explicit that she was armed- an implicit threat. Just give me an reason to shoot- I’ll claim it was self defense. 
      As I understand it, carrying is illegal in DC, as is carrying on the house floor.
      David Hogg handled it with his usual aplomb- he ignored the fly buzzing around him.
      Is she really a Q-anon, or has she just found a vulnerable group that she can exploit?

      Lets face it- all of the Q “promises” fizzled on inauguration day…Maybe the Q’s need to examine their false prophets….

    • Ellie James | February 1, 2021 at 11:41 PM | Reply

      @merle stewart No, she’s a full-on conspiracy theorist. A journalist said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene never met a conspiracy theory she didn’t like.” So far: Space Lasers; George Soros; 9/11; False Flag Attacks; QAnon

  9. Michael Snyder | February 1, 2021 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    Breaking news: “congresswoman finally admits the sky is blue”.

  10. Lee Jay | February 1, 2021 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    She harassed a victim irrespective of their age…. and refuses to apologize for it.

  11. gljm 1159 | February 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    This is like a “Simpsons” episode: “And we will never speak about this again”.

  12. T OD | February 1, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    The face of evil, pure and simple.

  13. wwolfdogs | February 1, 2021 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    A criminal that “changes her story”, What’s new?

  14. Utopia Light | February 1, 2021 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    She doesn’t really apologize she just changed her story.

    • Adam G | February 1, 2021 at 11:34 PM | Reply

      @SSS🌙 the only modern crisis that truly seems like it had the potential to be a false flag was 9/11, and im not saying it was a conspiracy, but there are some interesting aspects of it. All these shootings are not related in the slightest, ive been entirely lucid since 2000 and beyond and i cant think of anything major thats happened that led to drastic change except 9/11.

    • 0errab0 | February 1, 2021 at 11:37 PM | Reply

      @DEMOCRACY WINS Barack Obama

    • DEMOCRACY WINS | February 1, 2021 at 11:41 PM | Reply

      @0errab0 Yes. I should of known that.

    • Bill Hartegan | February 1, 2021 at 11:47 PM | Reply

      Republican Party should remove their members who support her like McConnell graham paul Cruz and the others who give her a pass because their such cowards, so afraid of trump….

    • Linda Chin | February 2, 2021 at 12:40 AM | Reply

      She just blame others. She does not admit to her lies.

  15. L T | February 1, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    why is she saying this now??, she trying to save face, too late the damage is done, she needs to be removed

  16. GVogeaz | February 1, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    Clean up on aisle 9. Didn’t hear apologies, just a twisted new version.

  17. Ashley Morris | February 1, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    “A change in tone” sounds terrifyingly familiar. Dear God. Make it stop.

  18. Lisa Sterrett | February 1, 2021 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    She needs 2go. She is who she is.
    When someone shows u who they r
    believe it. She is a liar.

  19. Fred Derf | February 1, 2021 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    She’s lying about what she believes, in an attempt to save her position.

  20. PAUL GIlbert | February 1, 2021 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    “She was so used to lies, that the truth confused her.” — Jeff Hood

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.