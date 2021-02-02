Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted in an interview that school shootings, such as the one that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, did occur despite alleged past social media posts claiming the opposite. She also defended a confrontation she had with David Hogg while he was in Washington, D.C. NBC's Garrett Haake reports on how the congresswoman could cause a divide in the Republican party. Aired on 02/01/2021.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits Parkland Shooting Happened, Defends Confronting David Hogg
She’s lying because she knows she’s about to be kicked out… Give her time, she’ll reveal herself again, these idiots ALWAYS do…
@The eternal cheerleader Not from Georgia and trying to figure out how she defeated a respectable neurosurgeon…
@Debra Deroos you said that very well.
@Mackenzie Glidden Source?
RIght! She wants to go right to the edge to thrill her nutjob base, but she has to figure out where the edge is so she doesn’t get kicked out. She has zero power if she gets kicked out. But she might lose her committee assignments if she goes too far, and in Congress those assignments are everything.
Well tbh the fact she indicated strong support for executing Democrats, ill always support her for that
One necessary thing that’s missing: An apology.
@Sam Kay An apology means you recognize you harmed someone (America). take it from there
Who cares about an apology? That will do nothing. You must be from another country.
An actual apology to all the families at both Sandy Hook and at Parkland needs to happen.
@Blue Patriot She’s actually on two committees: Labor & Education and House Budget
@Sam Kay you’re the one who isn’t grown up here and needs a lot of growing up to do.
The worst thing to give someone seeking attention is🤔 attention.
But when that person has the title Representative or Congress Person you shouldn’t look away.
An apology is necessary but not sufficient.
Yes and this is a huge part of the problem. Media outlets make too much money over-covering this nut job element & they will lead us straight into a dictatorship, as soon as 2024. Brace yourselves.
Hadith: If you are able to,change evil action with your hands,tongue and heart-thats the weakest of faith.
I understand why trump supporters call y’all pssies, you’re all a bunch of cowards looking the other way, taking the high road- wait til she does something disastrous, you’ll be the same ones whining because nobody stopped her sooner
“I looked up his age before I talked to him.”
So basically, she planned trying to slander him from the start.
He has good grounds for a lawsuit or a criminal complaint.
He’s has grounds for being stalked by this excuse for a human being. No feeling of compassion for the children and their families. Despicable.
@Michele Kett
Righto!!!
Harrass
AND UGLY TO
Ugh. I can’t stand listening to that woman speak. It’s like nails on a chalkboard.
@lori watkinsKarma,might live right next door missy.
That’s her soul, squeezed to the thinnest of threads, scratching across her heart.
@The Busy Bee You tell them!
Weird how Republicans have said the same thing about listening to Hillary Clinton. I wonder if our perception of someone’s voice is colored by our feelings about them. Trump’s been silent since the inauguration, but last night I heard a show replaying one of his speeches. I turned around thinking it was Stephen Colbert doing an impression, but it was actually Trump. To me he already sounds like a bad caricature of himself…..
What if she was telling the truth? I guess you were one who got the vaccine lol line up sheep
I notice she didn’t apologize for having said that.
Never apologize to liberal lemmings. Words to live by. ✌🏼🇺🇸
Act just like her master trump. Trump never apologized before too.
What for? Which members of the squad laughed and joked about the holocaust. Which one of these democrat elected terrorist skanks joked about the slaughter of Jews.
@Bill T Marchi Meshuga
She said it as if she really believed it. At first I believed it when Alex Jones said it but I too but I would never repeat such a thing. She had no empathy for the parents of all those babies.
her peeps my told her she need to clean up her act before she get in trouble, oh she’s already in trouble🤣😂😆😅🤣😂😆😅😆🤔
Yep too late lady.
“I saw he was now legally an adult so I decided it was ok to harass him about a horrific tragedy that happened when he was a child”.
just something somebody said
Exactly! As if that makes it even better! Just inhumane.
They twist themselves to rationalize their actions…
Another low-class Trump-hole bully (with the full support of the GOP) who will do whatever she wants until she gets held to account.
Claims she “Won’t apologize” but is now backpedalling faster than a Peleton trainer on steroids.
She was very explicit that she was armed- an implicit threat. Just give me an reason to shoot- I’ll claim it was self defense.
As I understand it, carrying is illegal in DC, as is carrying on the house floor.
David Hogg handled it with his usual aplomb- he ignored the fly buzzing around him.
Is she really a Q-anon, or has she just found a vulnerable group that she can exploit?
Lets face it- all of the Q “promises” fizzled on inauguration day…Maybe the Q’s need to examine their false prophets….
@merle stewart No, she’s a full-on conspiracy theorist. A journalist said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene never met a conspiracy theory she didn’t like.” So far: Space Lasers; George Soros; 9/11; False Flag Attacks; QAnon
Breaking news: “congresswoman finally admits the sky is blue”.
Breaking news, MSMBC finally admits it’s a communist network of the state!
My wife still says “No FH, you’re wrong “
But earth still flat tho
Marjoire : But only for few hours of the day
Admits the sky is blue but still thinks the earth is flat
She harassed a victim irrespective of their age…. and refuses to apologize for it.
@Andrew Gamby
True 💯💯
He put himself out there on the political stage so he has zero coming.
@Terry Breedlove He never asked for an apology.
@Terry Breedlove you’re a vile pos
@Terry Breedlove . so some compassion you moron
This is like a “Simpsons” episode: “And we will never speak about this again”.
True 💯💯
Dual Personalities , Mental issues, where do these people come from? And how did they get GOVERNMENT JOBS?
The face of evil, pure and simple.
Yes she would be penalized .it called save fade she try save her butt
A criminal that “changes her story”, What’s new?
She doesn’t really apologize she just changed her story.
@SSS🌙 the only modern crisis that truly seems like it had the potential to be a false flag was 9/11, and im not saying it was a conspiracy, but there are some interesting aspects of it. All these shootings are not related in the slightest, ive been entirely lucid since 2000 and beyond and i cant think of anything major thats happened that led to drastic change except 9/11.
@DEMOCRACY WINS Barack Obama
@0errab0 Yes. I should of known that.
Republican Party should remove their members who support her like McConnell graham paul Cruz and the others who give her a pass because their such cowards, so afraid of trump….
She just blame others. She does not admit to her lies.
why is she saying this now??, she trying to save face, too late the damage is done, she needs to be removed
Clean up on aisle 9. Didn’t hear apologies, just a twisted new version.
That is a brilliant line..
Apologize for what an opinion a view a statement Crawl back in your hole snowflake
@Big Mike The shooting happened, students died, know no one in the media would broadcast a tragic if it didn’t happen, why would an adult seek this kind of attention? She is a fruitcake and you’re Forrest Gump.
@PI T IDK if that’s fair to Forrest Gump. He knew he wasn’t smart and he wasn’t malicious lol
“A change in tone” sounds terrifyingly familiar. Dear God. Make it stop.
She needs 2go. She is who she is.
When someone shows u who they r
believe it. She is a liar.
She’s lying about what she believes, in an attempt to save her position.
It will fail !
“She was so used to lies, that the truth confused her.” — Jeff Hood