71 comments
Breaking news: George Santos has admitted that he’s the real Keyser Soze.
We need to start focusing out attention to white women! They are the ones pleasing and reproducing with these men making even more white people. Racism must be stopped at the source !
😂 thanks for the laugh
@peeping ukulele have you ever had a black or spanish or Chinese boyfriend before?
He must have graduated college in the top of his class with honors just like Biden.
@No Name Nope. High school drop out. Like Bobert.
The first reasonable decision he would make in his entire career.
Unless he’s lying.
@Brian Jones white supremacist trolls should keep quiet.
@Slothy that makes absolutely no sense. 🤦
MARYANNE TRUMP SHOULD HAVE ABOTED DONALD TRUMP LIKE IVANKA TRUMP ABORTED HER FIRST BABY. WAS IT JEFF EPSTEIN’S?
No way he made that decision. Mccarthy did bc of the bad optics.
That time George Santos the astronaut walked his dog on the sun with no shoes was just incredible. Thankfully he did it at night when the sun isn’t as hot.
@Reagal Jones ummm no not both side… you need to do better research. Republicans made these laws and the filibuster…..
Just like they hold the power for the information on the federal government website for the party flip of 1930 and they deny it. Today’s republicans are the democrats of old. To pray a civil war starts it a but psychopathic, don’t you think??
@Ken Cleg so first Omar is a liar not lier,and then there is nothing wrong with it ,oh shut up…
NO WAY did Santos make this decision on his own….but I’m quite sure he will take 100 percent credit for it.
I saw on the news that kev talked to him and then it was decided that he would get off the committees. marj traitor green is lying.
@dutchdna Oh said, alright. In an interview. Doubt he meant it though.
@dutchdna certainly not,the man is a psychopath,if he says anything assume its the opposite…
@Mogamad Greyson It’s in his best interest to make that decision, that’s why I think he did.
@dutchdna just like Trump,going into politics is the worse way he could’ve exposed himself to the world,now his going to have to stand for all his crimes,where he could have gone under the radar for years to come
Lets be clear. Committees=work. Santos wants none of that
@Mark Callaghan He hasn’t even put his name on the constituency office.
$174,000 a year to occasionally show up late to work, go to the office, eat a sandwich, take a nap, leave early. SIGN ME UP!!!
@TrilobitesRTasty No that was just Trumpy’ s schedule.
My guess is he can’t get a security clearance?
@Warrin Bang The title & the pay is all he wanted.
I am Sorry that Santos is Stepping Back just Before Black History month.I WAS JUST WAITING FOR HIM TO SAY THAT HE IS BLACKISH 💯🤡🤣🤣🤣
Brackish is not the same thing as Blackish.
He didn’t decide that on his own. McCarthy pulled him aside and gave him the chance to do so before he was removed. McCarthy didn’t want the pressure from the media.
@Kelly Appel Nobody defended Weiner after it was leaked that he was sending nude photos to minors. Leaked as in the photos were shown to the public by the minor he sent them to. Pretty big difference compared to what Santos did.
He also wasn’t removed from congress the way everyone thinks Santos should be. Pelosi suggested he should go in front of an ethics committee which is exactly what McCarthy is doing with Santos. Weiner ended up resigning before that happened.
@Bitchslapper316 yep, just saying it doesn’t matter left or right. Things aren’t always black and white.
@Bitchslapper316 First, I wouldn’t be jumping over hoops for anyone, as I am disabled. I suffer severe back pain every day due to a back injury which makes it very difficult to walk. However, since you mentioned it, I would almost give anything to be able to jump over hoops, no matter the reason.
Second, it doesn’t matter whether someone has a D or an R in front of their name. I only recapitulated a very small piece of an article I read on this whole Santos the Stain situation.
Third, my comment in reference to McCarthy being spineless, is my opinion based on my observations to multiple news reports and articles I’ve read. The debacle that took place that required 15 ballots and McCarthy to sell his soul to become speaker was equally tantamount.
Fourth, had Hakeem Jeffries exhibited the same behaviors, disrespect, disregard for what’s right, not dealt with Santos appropriately, just for a vote/seat, I would have commented the same and without the “simp” you accuse me of. [Again] only after my own research viewing multiple news outlets, reading different articles and taking others comments and opinions into consideration.
Finally, with all that’s going on with politics, the world and in my life, I’ve decided I am neither a Democrat, Republican or anything in between. I will not commit to a decision on anything that I don’t feel well enough informed to decide. I have nothing but time to absorb, process and make decisions/opinions on all that is happening. Believe it or not, even comments like yours are a big part of that process and one in numerous opinions I take into consideration. I find it interesting that you found my comment funny.
Thanks for playing and have a blessed day!
@Kahe Tiger So explain to me what McCarthy has or has not done that Pelosi or Jeffries would do. He said Santos will go before an ethics committee and if it’s found be broke laws he will be removed form congress. Contrast that with how Pelosi has handled congressmen in the last. Same house rules and same procedure for the past 20 years. Feel free to give some examples of Pelosi Immediately removing a congressmen as soon as an allegation is made. I just gave one of Charlie Wrangel where the committee dragged out for 5 years and she did nothing. She also let a member sit on an intel committee after it was revealed his was sleeping with a Chinese spy. Was she also spineless? Why didn’t she remove him from congress immediately?
It absolutely has everything to do with what letter is in front of his name. If Santos was D the media would be calling anyone criticizing him transphobic and a bigot. If he had a D in front of his name the media wouldn’t be following his every step and harassing McCarthy about it. The same reason they didn’t harass Swallwel and Pelosi.
Also no one would even care about this outside NY if it wasn’t for the dems trying to gain back a seat in the house. If this wasn’t a swing district you wouldn’t hear or care about this.
@Bitchslapper316 Let me preface this with the hopes that you will understand my dilemma when it comes to politics. I am actually embarrassed to admit that up until last February, I knew next to nothing about politics. I have spent almost every day since learning as much as possible. All while trying to keep up on all the other things going on around the world. Just before midterms, I was absolutely at burnout mode for about 2 weeks.
To reference an old baseball euphemism: after almost a year soaking up as much information I possibly could, I thought maybe I was on 1st base. However, as more and more things are presented, for example now your request, I feel like I’m still in the batting cage or possibly still in the dugout.
Unfortunately, I haven’t had the opportunity to delve into Pelosi or Jeffries. I only used Jeffries as an example for my previous explanation. And, if you recall in my original comment, I didn’t allude to knowing much about McCarthy.
I’m still dissecting the Omnibus bill, all the migrant issues, claims about Pelosi and stocks, the House Judiciary Committee’s Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act they passed to the House in May 2022, McConnell, SCOTUS justices, Santos, McCarthy, DeSantis, the Ethics Committee, the debt ceiling, Russian/Ukraine war and our involvement, Tyre Nichols and police reform, the classified document issues, Biden and Trump. Bernie Sanders,. There’s so much more I won’t list, and some of these items are ongoing and some I haven’t had the opportunity to look into. You mentioned “same House rules same procedures the last 20 years” and now it appears those have changed. I’m trying to cram everything for the past, let’s just say more than 20 years, into the least amount of time possible.
I’m not one to spend 20 to 30 minutes watching or reading about something and then just shooting from the hip. I take my time to research all relevant aspects I can locate, before coming to an opinion. All while having spending a combined 31 days in the hospital, this past year.
Sorry, that’s all I can give you for now. I do welcome suggestions on things that could help educate me and I am open minded. I am unfamiliar with Charlie Wrangel, so I will add that to my list. Also, I don’t have a computer and have to type with 1 finger on my iPad, so my responses may be delayed.
It’s disgusting how the media are going after santos. The guy is a legendary designer/structural engineer — designed and built the Eiffel Tower along with The Leaning Tower of Pisa. And, lest we forget, he authored the constitution. He should be respected and elevated.
@Dan I’m sure you can imagine just about anything.
@Peter Lee really everyone??? no that is just false equivalence/ overreaching. does not change the Fact!! that George Santos (his real name ??? ) is a. very mendacious organism no wonder he is in the ROT Republicans of Trump.!!!
@Jeremy Please don’t bring your imaginary friend into this, we’re talking about serious things. Like how Santos is both your mommy and daddy.
@D.B. Don’t take the mark that will be required of everyone in the world to take in order to buy or sell anything including food. And when millions disappear they will probably say it’s a mass alien abduction when it’s actually the rapture. Aliens = fallen angels/demons.
Revelation 14:11 KJV And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.
@Dan You spelled Trump incorrectly.
This decision he did not do on his own. He had to consult with the other 3 of his personalities to come to that conclusion.
And one of the personalities told her to reach out to Liza Minnelli. But Liza didn’t return her texts because they were full of typos. Liza hates typos.
Schizophrenia wat can be more beautiful,never feels alone, and is always in good company!
If I am ever accused of wrongdoing, I am going deny, deflect and then run for Congress. 🤦♀️🤷♀️🇺🇸
So anyone can run for office under any name telling any lies and with any kind of past or present criminal record?
I love the fact that people that plotted against our democracy and government are still employed by we the people…Americans should be outraged and demand anyone involved with the failed coup be relieved of any further duties.(and be prosecuted)
MTG said “I don’t know what the GREEN BAY SWEEP is, but since it has my name in it let’s do it president Trump !
The people that plotted against our REPUBLIC succeeded. The Biden puppet sits where he ought not and you can’t see it because you won’t turn off the tv that feeds you crap every single day.
Kg … it is effing amazing we still pay their wage and infuriating! Keep voting blue America. 💙
“he said this is a decision he made on his own”
That’s means he definitely didn’t make it on his own
The more airtime you give that woman the more you perpetuate the myth that she has something to say that everyone wants to hear!
Thumbs down
America first Baby !
100% goes for all of the maggots
@pugg cash ABSOLUTELY CORRECT my friend. CNN SUCKS.
Dat girls CRAZY!!!
“…made on his own…” Sure Marjorie 😂😂😂
TRANSLATION: The optics were getting so bad that Kevin McCarthy was finally forced to actually do something about him…🙄
Ohh without a doubt, that’s what happened
And McCarthy actually thinks he is in control? A fool would no better
TRANSLATION: it’s okay for our members to lie
The bare minimum
They FORCED him to do it and told him he could say that it was his decision to not make him look bad…
It is such a shame this talented Mr Santos recused himself from these committees even with his PhD in Quantum Physics and Mathematics, 6 Nobel prizes, 120 industrial patterns, 300 Olympic gold medals, twenty trips to Mars and back through his own worm holes, defeating Thanos with a single kick, 400 Drag Queens 1st place rewards, 50 Oscars, and a partridge in a pear tree. 🤣
“so much drama” she saids about this illegal drama he created. This DRAMA is call LYING
Its truly amazing a person like MTG holds power in this country.
Pretty sure MTG is a close relative of the banjo boy in Deliverance.