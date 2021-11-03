Marlie Mount Primary vs Duhaney Park Primary | TVJ Jnr. SCQ 2021 – Nov 2 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
5 comments
Congratulations these are our future scientist. Doctors and engineers. Bright
Wonderful girls, they’re so sweet
I’m in marlie mount primary but it’s not looking good for them
Duhaney Park my old skl ggs
I see my old classmates who repeated