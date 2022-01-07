Maroon Festival Goes on Despite Covid Concerns | TVJ News – Jan 6 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Jamaica’s Security forces have no jurisdiction there so
Really, they don’t? How so? Is that area a part of Jamaica or not? The last time we all checked facts the Jamaica Constabulary Force, along with all officials have jurisdiction across every inch of Jamaican soil.
@Pink Lady Bath & Body you need to do some more research. Besides, how is grandmarket any different? Also, the elections?
@Pink Lady Bath & Body They have no right. Nuff said.
@Pink Lady Bath & Body clearly you don’t know anything about your culture smh you are part of the problem in Jamaica
Grand market 👌night was no different so what
Free my people
Just Like The Election Did & The Party They Had The Other Day Did Anndddd Sooooo….Don’t Mix🆙️In Maroon Business😎
Lmao isn’t that a cvmtv employee
Woooooo
We need the old time Jamaican mind set back, the mindset that made us independent
@Timara Grant Yuh mek mi proud Fi be a Jamaican. Even if it’s for a moment. Thanks for commenting. 😊
Clearly the Maroons are above the law of Jamaica. They must have forgotten that REBELLION is the order of the Maroons.
Yes 🙌🏿 my grandma was from their.
Didnt Grand Market just happen just 2 weeks ago
Yes, man, keep yuh party.
My body, my choice. My territory, my choice.
Big up to chief Currie and the Maroons. You guys represent the part of Jamaica that remain the fighting and resistant spirit to tyranny.
Continue to stay united and determined to resist the corrupt sellout forces encircling you.
You guys are inspiring the Jamaicans to unite and rekindle the fighting spirit of our ancestors and so the corrupt sellout forces will try to break you guys.
Jamaicans, we are not stupid people. We know what oppression is. Learn from the Maroons and support them. What they are teaching and reminding us is that once we unite and resist en mass, peacefully at first, they cannot kill all of us and lock up all of us. The corrupt forces know this and so they will try to instigate violence to rile up a few of us to make an example out of them to keep the majority in fear and disunited.
It’s simple divide and conquer strategy.
We have been here before hundreds of years ago and we prevailed. Now we have our own acting as proxy forces of oppression against their own people, but once again, we will prevail.
Jamaicans, the tyrant puppet will want to lash out and reinstate lockdowns to lock us up and inject us with toxins by force, fraud, and coercion.
The puppet tyrant doesn’t care about destroying peoples’ livelihoods, the lives of our children and the economy. He only cares about his injection rate commission and selling out the country to the highest bidder.
Jamaicans, unite and resist to take back the country. They have pushed us too far now!
Well said.
Grand market is no different
I agree with the gentleman at 2:27, instead of completely barring the festivities, resources should have been in place on the government’s end to ensure proper distancing, sanitization and health information. But that would have been too much planning I guess🤷
Surprise, surprise..so did Mochafest, ATI, Grand Market, elections, Christmas & New Year parties, Floyd Green’s party, et al🤷🏽♀️
Mi seh a pure cartoons we have as leaders dem have nothing name sense🤡🎪🎪🎪🤡🤡🤡🎪
Grand Market did still go on. So is only d COMMERCIAL MERCHANTS HAVE RIGHTS?
I am not from jamaica
But i love what i saw, jamaica pepole live up to your history , dont worry with the police, army force they are people who dont education.
Ok but what about some of us who that event cause tears in our eyes and pain in our hearts remembering how their ancestors hunt down other african tribe including my ancestors and hand them over to the slaves owners to be persecuted,do you thing i should be celebrating if no I’m not educated on my history?
Big to the chief…
Blessings to the Maroon that travel out of Africa! as Slaves! to Jamaica! enjoyed and keep the festival Alive!! with the Ancestors! its the only way you get freedom!!!!🇯🇲 🙏🔥🙏🔥🙏🔥🙏🔥🙏🔥
Grand market was allowed so what?
Yes one black💚✊🏿✊🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿✌🏿🙏🏿