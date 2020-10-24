Mary Trump joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her uncle’s immigration policy that has left officials unable to locate the parents of 545 child who were separated at the U.S. border. She shares a family story that shows the idea that Donald Trump “cares about other people, particular vulnerable people, needs to stop.” Aired on 10/24/2020.
Mary Trump On Her Donald Trump’s Lack Of Empathy: ‘He Doesn’t Care' | The Last Word | MSNBC
The worst part is all his supporters don’t care either. They deserve him 100% !
Sent all of them to his hotels and resorts so they can live with trump happily ever after.
I used to feel that way, and sometimes still do, but I have met some very nice people that I later find out are Trump supporters. Of course, I remain baffled, and I get angry, but I try to remind myself that they have fallen for the con job! Then there is that percentage of deplorables that don’t care also.
@Willix elzorro Agree! Biggest cult in America right now
@Eidelmania sad but true; in his mind he is Americas gift and we idolize him 😡
Well, thanks for the second part, but, the truth is that his election was due to the incompetence of his detractors.
It’s impossible for a demon to care or show empathy!
@Beautiful Dayzee
Yes a very very dangerous child. I’m hoping and praying for your country.
🇨🇦✌🤞
Donald Trump told a story about an old man 80 years old who fell over in front of him and cracked his head open. Donald Trump said there was blood everywhere and I told them to clean up this mess whilst expressing with his body and facial expressions how disgusted he was by it. No empathy whatsoever.This was years ago there’s a recording of it somewhere. The Lincoln Project should show that one.
@maggie craigie – I remember that, I remember reading it somewhere, quite some time ago. Wow – that would have been (and may still be) a good story to remind people about, before they head to the voting booth!!!
@maggie craigie Howard Stern interview and reported in Harpers Bazaar 2017
Oh, I don’t know. There are a bunch of D. politicians have mastered the art of faking it to get your votes.
And this is who got elected for president? I ask WHY, what kind of normal person would even vote for him? WHY😞😰😠
@connie baldwin That’s the thing! You used to be able to have differing political opinions but somehow Trump and his followers have made that so completely impossible. I recently stopped talking to my best friend over the pandemic. She’s become and anti-vaxx conspiracy theoriest and just not the person I know anymore. I love her still but had to move on from that. Just couldn’t deal with it. If she were ever to reach out to me again though, wouldn’t hesitate to talk tbh. Its difficult.
@bigboy8421 Little did they know that the actual danger was in their face the whole time.
@Christopher J. Powell I get angry at them too, believe me! But if we wish ill and suffering on them then we are just as bad. I have been guilty of having those feelings as well, but I reserve them for only the true deplorables. The rest of them are just poor lost souls without a clue who have been brainwashed and/or are really dumb, but they aren’t bad people. And I still feel like smacking them sometimes. To think about it, only Trump could bring out this type of behavior in people! BYEDON 2020! Good Riddance Orange Man!
@connie baldwin you are better of without that kind of pain. Good luck and don’t change for anyone.
on his debates, he convinces everyone that he can handle the job and solve their worries, in a very numbing way
Finally a Trump that one can listen to for more than 20 seconds.
Right? And she educates rather than sucking your IQ points as they speak.
Empathy is just not a word in Trump’s 3rd grade vocabulary.
People with a narcissistic personality disorder like Trump are not able to feel empathy or compassion. The only feeling they know is rage and anger.
Hare’s list of the characteristics of a psychopath is Trump’s biography.
Esoteric espionage 👍👍👍🤣😂
There will be no guilt, no apologies, no shame, and no sense of remorse coming from a narcissistic sociopath like Trump.
Trump pretty much checks every box for the diagnostic criterion of a narcissistic sociopath.
● Manipulative and Conning:
They never recognize the rights of others, and see their self-serving behaviors as permissible. They appear to be charming, yet are covertly hostile and domineering, seeing their victim as merely an instrument to be used. They seek out situations where their tyrannical behavior will be tolerated, condoned, or admired..
● Shallow Emotions:
When they show what seems to be warmth, joy, love and compassion, it is more feigned than experienced, and serves an ulterior motive. Outraged by insignificant matters, yet remaining unmoved and cold by what would usually upset a normal person. Since they are not genuine, neither are their promises..
● Lack of Remorse, Shame or Guilt:
A deep seated rage, which is split off and repressed, is at their core. Does not see others around them as people, but only as targets and opportunities. Instead of friends, he has victims, and accomplices, who will also end up as victims. ( Cohen, Manafort, Bannon, Stone, Flynn) The end always justifies the means and they let nothing stand in their way…
● Callousness/Lack of Empathy:
Unable to empathize with the pain of their victims, having only contempt for others’ feelings of distress and readily taking advantage of them.
● Pathological Lying:
Has no problem lying coolly and easily and it is almost impossible for them to be truthful on a consistent basis. Can create, and get caught up in, a complex belief about their own powers and abilities..
● Poor Behavioral Controls/Impulsive Nature:
Believe they are all-powerful, all-knowing, entitled to every wish, no sense of personal boundaries, no concern for their impact on others.
● Irresponsibility/Unreliability:
Not concerned about wrecking others’ lives and dreams. Oblivious or indifferent to the devastation they cause. Does not accept blame themselves, but blames others, even for acts they obviously committed.
Some of the problems a sociopathic narcissist like Trump will face include: Trouble handling criticism, easily becoming impatient or angry if they don’t think they are being treated correctly. They feel easily slighted. They try to belittle others or react with rage to make themselves seem superior. They have trouble adapting to change and dealing with stress. They secretly feel insecure, vulnerable, and humiliated, and have a very fragile self-esteem.
@Blake O’Quinn
Wow he has it all doesn’t he. His cruelty stands out the most to me. Sadistic to his core.
@jamesmed4 There are always gullible people and some are just criminal waiting for their opportunity. Main thing is most people are decent and have a voice.
@Pauline MORTON You said it. Trump craves attention.
VERY well said. Thank you!
@Deomnibus Dubitandum I wish these were on all media back in 2016; may be, just may be, Trump would have lost the EC votes because the margin of those voting for Hillary would have been larger. I didn’t vote for him then or now. Please vote for Biden!
can only say it so many times covid45 doesn’t care🤷🏼♀️they endanger everyone cuz they don’t listen
Trump must be completely and utterly repudiated, only a landslide will convince the world this despicable and corrupt man was an aberration, a bug, not a feature, of America.
The panic of a baby without its mama. I think of my own 4 yr old twins and rage. America, we have a concentration camp complete with orphans and forced hysterectomies and a president with psycho followers who DO NOT CARE. Fix this, I beg! Where are the other 2 “equal” branches of government?!
Stacked with Conservative placed Justices and cockblocked by Mitch McConnell in the senate if my research is correct. No one on the Republican side wanted to do anything about Trump, despite despising him, because they could use him to get what they wanted. I’m sure that many republicans believe in conservative ideals, but those currently in power just want power for it’s own sake and will do whatever to keep it.
It hurts when I think about it. I have 3 girls and couldn’t imagine how I would feel being torn from them.
@LucineBlue A 2yr old will cry upon seeing another young child cry and panic. Not out of empathy or understanding the situation but know it’s “not good”. Mighty even try to comfort in his own way. But Trump has no empathy.
A sadist who surrounds himself with sadists.
It’s amazing to run into commentary saying “Donald Trump is a far more decent human being than Joe Biden.” 😮. Such pathetic fools.
We need to get out to the polls in numbers to big to rig and to real to steal. Don’t give trump anyway to stay in power.
Make sure we all go out VOTE🙏 Vote *”UNITED NEW AMERICA”* 💙
Vote early if possible. 👍
*-Too big to rig, too many to steal* 🐢
I am currently reading Mary Trump’s book. It is a depressing but also terrifying book about a man who is completely depraved of any moral behaviour. Vote him out or disaster will struck.
“Givе me ten years, and you will not recognize Germany anymore!”
― Adolf Schicklgruber @ election slogan, 1933
Trumpsters and the ones willing to vote for him thinking they will make money, DON’T CARE….. just vote… please, Vote Blue down the ticket….. this lunacy has gone far enough….
Trump is a horrible guy. Always has and always will.
so true… his parent sent him away to boarding school and that record is locked.
@D Smith Trump will lose. Can not wait to rub it in people’s faces🤩
October suprise. Look on the reporter’s face when she said ” he’d probably be annoyed “.🐃
“He” should’ve been kicked out of office a while ago. It costs billions to launch spacecraft into space. Bipartisanship costs nothing. Those people in congress should be ashamed of themselves.