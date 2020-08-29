Massive section of cliff collapses at Scarborough Bluffs in Toronto, sending beach-goers running

Police say no one was injured after a large section of the Scarborough Bluffs stone face collapsed into Lake Ontario.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
My condolences to the rest of the cliffs for their loss.
😆
You spelled loess wrong.
“sending beach-goers running”
that guy is just sitting there taking pictures…
Saw one guy running. Well jogging.
That happened once before. It filled in the entire road going down to the bluffs 40 feet high.
It’s 2020. The dirt did not fall, it jumped.
women and children were hit hardest
glad nobody got killed.
This is a sign of things to come this fall….
Housing bubble collapse coming in Toronto
They should have worn their masks
just the first sign of massive earthquake stirring up underneath. when it actually reaches the surface…RIP
Those two sitting at the very right never even bothered to see what was going on 😆😆😆😆😆😆 I went there like 7 years ago. It looks like cement, so dosty it is. You’re not supposed to be too close tho the bluffs. I’ve learnt about the blufs because there is a sculpture of the bluffs not that far from the CN Tower. So I went to see that… It was not that much spectacular per se, but its geological origins do are interesting.
Did a bluff just collapse? Oh my, that has never happened before!
Trumps fault…..
That’s racist!
defund sedimentary rock
Ban assault rock-faces! No one needs and assault cliff to take down a minnow, they should all be outlawed by order in council immediately!
Mother Nature’s way of demonstrating the CANADIAN GOVERNMENT !!
i didnt see a single person running from that
At the very first second you can. You blind lol
Those rocks were placed there for rioters.
Doublespeak much astroturf, wtf? This “sending beach-goers running” headline seems a lot like riots being described as “erupting in protests” on other segments.
Kinda makes one ponder if they should believe their lying eyes, or their lying ears, or the lying reporters?
Believe half of what you hear and none of what you see
Quick…. Has anyone notified Greta ??
No masks, no social distancing. The lies keep piling up.