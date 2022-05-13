Recent Post
This seems like it should be on CNN+
Can we all have a moment of silence for Chris Wallace and our libtard friends at CNN-?
Reading I
Acts 13:13-25
From Paphos, Paul and his companions
set sail and arrived at Perga in Pamphylia.
But John left them and returned to Jerusalem.
They continued on from Perga and reached Antioch in Pisidia.
On the sabbath they entered into the synagogue and took their seats.
After the reading of the law and the prophets,
the synagogue officials sent word to them,
“My brothers, if one of you has a word of exhortation
for the people, please speak.”
So Paul got up, motioned with his hand, and said,
“Fellow children of Israel and you others who are God-fearing, listen.
The God of this people Israel chose our ancestors
and exalted the people during their sojourn in the land of Egypt.
With uplifted arm he led them out,
and for about forty years he put up with them in the desert.
When he had destroyed seven nations in the land of Canaan,
he gave them their land as an inheritance
at the end of about four hundred and fifty years.
After these things he provided judges up to Samuel the prophet.
Then they asked for a king.
God gave them Saul, son of Kish,
a man from the tribe of Benjamin, for forty years.
Then he removed him and raised up David as their king;
of him he testified,
I have found David, son of Jesse, a man after my own heart;
he will carry out my every wish.
From this man’s descendants God, according to his promise,
has brought to Israel a savior, Jesus.
John heralded his coming by proclaiming a baptism of repentance
to all the people of Israel;
and as John was completing his course, he would say,
‘What do you suppose that I am? I am not he.
Behold, one is coming after me;
I am not worthy to unfasten the sandals of his feet.’”
Responsorial Psalm
89:2-3, 21-22, 25 and 27
R. (2) For ever I will sing the goodness of the Lord.
or:
R. Alleluia.
The favors of the LORD I will sing forever;
through all generations my mouth shall proclaim your faithfulness.
For you have said, “My kindness is established forever”;
in heaven you have confirmed your faithfulness.
R. For ever I will sing the goodness of the Lord.
or:
R. Alleluia.
“I have found David, my servant;
with my holy oil I have anointed him,
That my hand may be always with him,
and that my arm may make him strong.”
R. For ever I will sing the goodness of the Lord.
or:
R. Alleluia.
“My faithfulness and my mercy shall be with him,
and through my name shall his horn be exalted.
He shall say of me, ‘You are my father,
my God, the Rock, my savior.’”
R. For ever I will sing the goodness of the Lord.
or:
R. Alleluia.
Alleluia
See Rv 1:5ab
R. Alleluia, alleluia.
Jesus Christ, you are the faithful witness,
the firstborn of the dead,
you have loved us and freed us from our sins by your Blood.
R. Alleluia, alleluia.
Gospel
Jn 13:16-20
When Jesus had washed the disciples’ feet, he said to them:
“Amen, amen, I say to you, no slave is greater than his master
nor any messenger greater than the one who sent him.
If you understand this, blessed are you if you do it.
I am not speaking of all of you.
I know those whom I have chosen.
But so that the Scripture might be fulfilled,
The one who ate my food has raised his heel against me.
From now on I am telling you before it happens,
so that when it happens you may believe that I AM.
Amen, amen, I say to you, whoever receives the one I send
receives me, and whoever receives me receives the one who sent me.”/
How low will the stock market go under Joe? Does anyone know?
I’m buying up everything while it’s on sale. 🤑
@JasonDrvmz Well if bought the last dip, you just lost your A$$! 🤣
@Jeremy A it’s money I don’t really care about taking a loss on. 🤷🏽♂️… Plus I just DCA in my positions. If someone is worried about losing money then they shouldn’t be investing. If it’s money you might need in the next 5 years then don’t do it. It’s all on sale…
@JasonDrvmz I completely agree! If you’re IN, you better not care about returns nor the short term..
@Jeremy A With food shortages looming and supply chain issues I’m glad I got in commodities and energy back in October. It’s gonna be real in the fall. I’m in it for the long term though, I’m not selling anything.
No videos on baby formula shortage, inflation, gas prices, ministry of truth
It’s weird, those *Black Sun Patches* that so many Ukrainian soldiers wear on their uniforms. Wonder what it means.
this is what CNN thinks we should be focusing on
CNN could try to use their platform to pass socialized healthcare, but choose to talk about wine instead. So brave.
💖💖💖
“I CHOOSE…. To live by choice, not chance. To be motivated, not manipulated. To be useful, not used. To make changes, not excuses. To excel, not compete. I choose self-esteem, not self-pity. I choose to listen to my inner voice, not the random opinions of others. I choose to DO the things you won’t, so I can continue to do the things you can’t!”
– (Way of the Warrior)
Isaiah_55
“BEHOLD…. I have given a WITNESS (🌍👑) to the people, a LEADER AND COMMANDER to the people.”
“You SHALL call a nation that you do not know, and a nation that did not know you shall RUN to you, because of the LORD your God, and of the Holy One of Israel, for he has GLORIFIED 😎 YOU.”
“SEEK the Lord while he may be found, call upon him while he is NEAR!”
“Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him RETURN to the Lord, and he will have MERCY upon him; and to our God, for he will ABUNDANTLY PARDON!”
Proverbs 1
“A Wise Man WILL HEAR, and WILL INCREASE learning; and a man (Or woman 😘) of understanding SHALL attain unto Wise Counsels.”
“The FEAR of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise Wisdom and instruction.”
“Wisdom CRIES OUT at the head of the noisy streets, at the entrance of the city gates she speaks!”
“How long, you simpletons, will you insist on being simpleminded? How long will you mockers relish your mocking? How long will you fools hate knowledge?”
“If you respond to my WARNING, then I will pour out my Spirit on you and TEACH you my words & SHALL make you Wise!”
“But since you refuse to listen when I call and no one pays attention when I stretch out my hand,”
“You IGNORED my counsel and rejected the correction I offered!”
I WILL laugh in the day of your calamity; I will mock you when TERROR strikes you!”
“When your DREAD comes like a storm, and your DESTRUCTION like a whirlwind, when DISTRESS & ANGUISH OVERWHELM YOU!”
“When they cry for help, I will NOT answer. Though they anxiously search for me, they will not find me!”
“For that they hated knowledge, and did not choose the FEAR of the Lord!”
“They rejected my counsel and paid NO attention when I corrected them!”
“Therefore, they must eat the bitter fruit of living their OWN way, choking on their own schemes.”
“For the turning away of the simpleminded shall kill them, and a fools complacency because of prosperity SHALL DESTROY THEM!”
“But WHOEVER LISTENS to me will dwell in SAFETY, And will be SECURE, without fear of evil.”
You don’t have to see the FULL staircase to Heaven… You just NEED to take the first step!
Romans 10:9
“If you CONFESS WITH YOUR MOUTH that Jesus IS Lord, and believe IN your heart that God raised him from the dead, you WILL be saved.”
https://youtu.be/9518QrtUYV8
Oh my god, what has it come to
RECORD HIGH INFLATION!!! BORDER CRISIS!!! SKYROCKETING CRIME!!!
Couldn’t you have found someone darker ?
– I can only take him half serious.
I would say every single answer Jen Psaki gives is dishonest at the minimum – and most of her answers are full on lies. What she did this past year plus should be criminal deceiving the public day in and day out
That must be a fun job a wine connoisseur🤔
Yeah this is way more important than securing basic social welfare, healthcare, infrastructure, tax reform, eliminating homelessness, etc. let’s talk about this instead and never address those issues.
