Math & Physics Whiz – Jaheim Harris | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jaheim Harris, a 6th form student at St. Jago High ranked number 1 in the Caribbean in Additional Mathematics & Physics.
21 comments
This is a very articulate young man!! What’s really fascinating (to me) about this youngster is, his eloquence!! Most students with the aptitude for science are usually awkward in English Language in general and public speaking in particular!! Not this youngster!!
He will do well in whatever field/s his heart desires!!
This is true.
You’re doing St. Jago proud
“Labor Omnia Vincit”
You’ll do great going forward Jaheim
Is he related to Dailiah He resembles her
Congratulations young man, I’m so proud of your achievements stay focused and be blessed.
“High Flyers”
Congrats General, favour Dahlia Harris.
I have a friend with 15 subjects currently and he’s doing 9 more this month.. he’s only 17 btw and he wants to get all 27 that the school has to offer
The boy is a Harris. Stop hate Neville.
Congratulations to you, your parents and teachers. This is motivation for all especially boys. There are higher heights to scale. Glad you see God as your source.
Wonderful achievements!
Go young man. The sky is the limit. Wish you well. My good friend teaches at St jago .
You tqlk about maths as if you’re discribing your favourite food.
Awesomeness
We are all so proud of you
My grandson. Keeping on shining
Blessings always !!
Big up the Harris clan proud of you Jahiem number one on the chart !!!!!
Congratulations Jaheim, continue to make your parents proud
One plus one is always two… exact and logical…
Congratulations. I hope this inspires many more persons. I’m inspired.