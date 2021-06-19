Math & Physics Whiz - Jaheim Harris | TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

Math & Physics Whiz – Jaheim Harris | TVJ Smile Jamaica

21 comments

 

Jaheim Harris, a 6th form student at St. Jago High ranked number 1 in the Caribbean in Additional Mathematics & Physics.

21 comments

  1. This is a very articulate young man!! What’s really fascinating (to me) about this youngster is, his eloquence!! Most students with the aptitude for science are usually awkward in English Language in general and public speaking in particular!! Not this youngster!!
    He will do well in whatever field/s his heart desires!!

    Reply

  2. You’re doing St. Jago proud
    “Labor Omnia Vincit”
    You’ll do great going forward Jaheim

    Reply

  5. Congratulations young man, I’m so proud of your achievements stay focused and be blessed.

    Reply

  8. I have a friend with 15 subjects currently and he’s doing 9 more this month.. he’s only 17 btw and he wants to get all 27 that the school has to offer

    Reply

  10. Congratulations to you, your parents and teachers. This is motivation for all especially boys. There are higher heights to scale. Glad you see God as your source.

    Reply

