May Pen Vendors Disgruntled with Christmas Arrangements – December 6 2020

TOPICS:
December 8, 2020

 

Trusted News
14 Comments on "May Pen Vendors Disgruntled with Christmas Arrangements – December 6 2020"

  1. Parris Small | December 7, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

    Andrew Holness do not care about the small Jamaican!!

  2. Dennis Jones | December 7, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    Everywhere you turn in Jamaica you have wicked people exactly where the people must get $5,000 from kmt all the markets are nasty every one of them

  3. Dennis Jones | December 7, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    That’s why we as Jamaican we should sell our vote for high prices

  4. Albert Ramhi | December 7, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    Wat the people them vote for that them a get y crying nw

  5. Denise | December 7, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    Why don’t they expand the market so people can do things the right way? Expand the market and make it easier and affordable for vendors to register for a license.

  6. R y | December 7, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    Government is always looking something from the poor why not go to the rich is it not them you guys care for about

  7. Tttuhf Oooo | December 7, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    This is nothing new both parties do thr same thing

  8. iquivalent badness | December 7, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    Only way I vote I must be getting 100k I will never vote, people Wise up das y people turned to crime everything u try is high tax😒😫

  9. Diego Robinson | December 7, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    This is so sad how people must survive

  10. Mario Campbell | December 7, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

    Poor people alone a feel it struggle is real

  11. Andrew Blake | December 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    The mayor referred to the jamaican people as ” these people” the faces may change but the sentiments remain the same.

  12. Mood Music | December 7, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    There is a simple solution, the government must agree to provide adequate space for the vendors and the vendors must agree to comply and sell in the space provided….the obvious problem here is that the space designated for vending cannot accommodate everyone, this means that you will have persons vending on the street, which creates another problem…y would they pay $5000 for the area provided when they can sell on the street for free?

  13. The Engineer | December 7, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

    Why isn’t there a zero tolerance campaign against crime and corruption?

  14. Courtney Howell | December 7, 2020 at 11:26 PM | Reply

    A de make so much come Ina de country to eno. Because when poor people a try and deam a deal with them so wea deam agdo

