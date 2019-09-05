Mayor Pete: The World Needs America Now More Than Ever | Morning Joe | MSNBC

2020 Democratic candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, discusses his hope for uniting the country around climate change and why he says the world needs America now more than ever.
Pete Buttigieg is a man you want to support.
They should interview Sessions about this matter.
Trump for prison in 2020.I prefer presidents who are not criminal’s. 🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒
The world doesn’t need or want this America. We hope you can get over this, for the sake of America, not the world. Vote for that POS again and you’ll be another Russia, alone and despised.
João Santos Russia is not alone or despised. Neither is the US, the #1 oil supplier in the world. Get a clue please.
No. As much as I like Buttigieg, the world doesn’t need America. Ironically, Americans need America.
if Americans don’t want him, Canada does
America needs to smarten up from SpankyPants tRump. Ok thats a given. America is full of itself though & I do not feel the rest of the world needs more American meddling. On the contrary with over 800 military bases in over 70 countries it has over extended itself & is not always a force for good. Eg. Iraq Wars, Afghanistan Wars, Korean War, Vietnam War etc etc to site just a few examples.
this guy needs to win… not biden..not warren…not harris this guy.
Mayor Pete is a source for hope in this world I genuinely pray that Americans are smart enough to listen to this man and his message is one that could unify us all and literally save our entire planet
Simone Hylton
yeah, kind of like how Obama unified us. 😀
Thr world need Amercian becuase NED must continies to finanical support black ops to overthrown country, cause millions of civilian death, civil war and invasion. Sure.
Thanks but no thanks, we’re good
Sincerely
The world
Kristian Kruse
so it is ok for the US to end all financial, humanitarian, military aide ?
@Alex Hamilton well since you paid for it with money you borrow and have no idea how to pay it back, it might be a good idea anyway
He tap danced right around the immigration issue. I like what he did say but I would like to hear his exact thoughts on the border and separation issue.
No we dont!
Fixe your own country and let the world alone
True enough at this time, but it isn’t that simplistic!
LOL, the soon to be back playing Mayor candidate.
The world is better off without America starting wars and trying take over their resources!!!
Rest assured nothing good will ever be done by trump.
Even if Mayor Pete was perfect and said everything right. He wont be President because there are a large number of Homophobic ignorant people in our country. Bless Their Hearts.
A HOUSE DIVIDED WILL NOT STAND, TRUMP AND PUTIN KNOW THIS, AND THAT IS THE GOAL! RIP USA!
It’s So sad that Angel Families have to go through this being separated from their families
Conservatism is racist by nature it’s a trashy ideology for fools. Period
It is so refreshing having a candidate you really want to listen to, I wish the World we would elect Mr. Buttigieg. I truly believe he would actually attract the very best of the very best! I truly love listening to Mr. Buttigieg’s refined and intelligent perspective.