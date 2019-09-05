Mayor Pete: The World Needs America Now More Than Ever | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Mayor Pete: The World Needs America Now More Than Ever | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

September 5, 2019

 

2020 Democratic candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, discusses his hope for uniting the country around climate change and why he says the world needs America now more than ever.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Mayor Pete: The World Needs America Now More Than Ever | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

26 Comments on "Mayor Pete: The World Needs America Now More Than Ever | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Ho-Hyong Yoo | September 5, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Pete Buttigieg is a man you want to support.

  2. santolify | September 5, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    They should interview Sessions about this matter.

  3. Steve Preston | September 5, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    Trump for prison in 2020.I prefer presidents who are not criminal’s. 🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒

  4. João Santos | September 5, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    The world doesn’t need or want this America. We hope you can get over this, for the sake of America, not the world. Vote for that POS again and you’ll be another Russia, alone and despised.

  5. Anon | September 5, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    No. As much as I like Buttigieg, the world doesn’t need America. Ironically, Americans need America.

  6. P J | September 5, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    America needs to smarten up from SpankyPants tRump. Ok thats a given. America is full of itself though & I do not feel the rest of the world needs more American meddling. On the contrary with over 800 military bases in over 70 countries it has over extended itself & is not always a force for good. Eg. Iraq Wars, Afghanistan Wars, Korean War, Vietnam War etc etc to site just a few examples.

  7. Machkeznho | September 5, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    this guy needs to win… not biden..not warren…not harris this guy.

  8. Simone Hylton | September 5, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Mayor Pete is a source for hope in this world I genuinely pray that Americans are smart enough to listen to this man and his message is one that could unify us all and literally save our entire planet

  9. Franciso L | September 5, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Thr world need Amercian becuase NED must continies to finanical support black ops to overthrown country, cause millions of civilian death, civil war and invasion. Sure.

  10. Kristian Kruse | September 5, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Thanks but no thanks, we’re good
    Sincerely
    The world

  11. 45 Root | September 5, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    He tap danced right around the immigration issue. I like what he did say but I would like to hear his exact thoughts on the border and separation issue.

  12. Pierre Blaise | September 5, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    No we dont!
    Fixe your own country and let the world alone

  13. Alex Hamilton | September 5, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    LOL, the soon to be back playing Mayor candidate.

  14. Micheal Mitchell | September 5, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    The world is better off without America starting wars and trying take over their resources!!!

  15. Keith Carey | September 5, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Rest assured nothing good will ever be done by trump.

  16. Thugsy DaClown | September 5, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Even if Mayor Pete was perfect and said everything right. He wont be President because there are a large number of Homophobic ignorant people in our country. Bless Their Hearts.

  17. Keith Carey | September 5, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    A HOUSE DIVIDED WILL NOT STAND, TRUMP AND PUTIN KNOW THIS, AND THAT IS THE GOAL! RIP USA!

  18. Brian Lanier | September 5, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    It’s So sad that Angel Families have to go through this being separated from their families

  19. Keith Carey | September 5, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Conservatism is racist by nature it’s a trashy ideology for fools. Period

  20. North Guy | September 5, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    It is so refreshing having a candidate you really want to listen to, I wish the World we would elect Mr. Buttigieg. I truly believe he would actually attract the very best of the very best! I truly love listening to Mr. Buttigieg’s refined and intelligent perspective.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.