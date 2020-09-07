Fmr. Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill reacts to Trump's RNC speech, riddled with falsehoods and delivered from the White House lawn. Aired on 08/28/2020.
McCaskill On Trump RNC Speech: I Will Never Forgive Him For This | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
The freak show .
We have the power to kick him out of OUR HOUSE, Let’s do it on November 3rd !!!!
🙌🙏
Let’s be VERY clear. This election is NOT about Democrats vs Republicans. THIS one is about Democracy vs Authoritarianism.
@Jay Cee
Trump has broken so many Constitutional laws since taking ofc, it’s just ridiculous. You are siding with the traitor(s) that desire to change us from a Democratic Republic to an authoritarian regime UNDER Putin who controls Trump.
@carmen Horn, I’m not excited by a Marxist/Communist society. I’m familiar with your reading list but not impressed with Extreme Liberalism, Utilitarianism, or required Economics structures. I would suggest a trip to Eastern Europe to understand the devastation created by such thoughts. You need to work on your interpersonal skills. If I wasn’t such an understanding individual, I might be offended.
@Arthur Anderson, Jr. – When has Trump did anything unconstitutional?
@Arthur Anderson, Jr. – What freedoms has Trump taken from us??? The left dems will treat us all as servants to big brother government. You better get your head straight because once the dems get power this time, they won’t let it go. I live in California and I’m seeing it here.
carmen Horn I think you are the Ignorant one!
****FOR GODS SAKE AMERICANS WAKE UP BEFORE ITS TOO LATE************
TRUMP 2020
Wake up people’s. This dude has really have to go. United States is a disgrace and laughing stock all over the world. People are dying and many more,, more, and more gonna die, and this racist rhetoric TRAITOR doesn’t care. Look how much confusion he has brought on this nation. He’s trying to blame whom every, except self.. if self can’t see his own fault, don’t, don’t, and Michele said it well, HE’S NOT COMPETENT TO DO the job people. It is all about him and his family only…
@Tanmay 333 Trump for Prison 2020
If one man can divide your country then your country is weak
@kevin kevin No it just that the Republicans are scared shitless of Trump. Absolutely no backbone. Many of them have been recorded with a hot mic calling Trump the most awful human being to ever be POTUS.
his skank wife actually held his greasy hand for once…he had to buy her a new purse to get her to do that
😂😂
He probably tricked her with Super glue…
Bet she got paid way more than a handbag…
SLEAZY, that’s putting it mildly Claire, he has literally stained our whole country, with his absurd ideas, beliefs and actions.
Big Bubba
No big Bubba I don’t have to prove anything to you that’s not my job all I have to do is post my opinion and that’s all I have to do thanks Russian troll
Truthfears Guilty . Seriously? Only Trump supporters have passed on the infection? Trump supporters not only caused the virus to infect people, but purposefully brought it to the US? Only Trump supporters were in favor of shutting down the economy? Only Trump supporters have guns at protests? Did you honestly read what you wrote? We call that Trump Derangement Syndrome. Your post actually proves that it is a real condition (unless you weren’t really serious with your post). The first points you make are ridiculous. As for the economy, are you aware that CA, MI, NY, PA, and MD are still shut down by their governors? Which of those states has Trump or any of his minions insisted reman shut down? Post the proof if it exists. Are you aware that one of the Antifa thugs shot (executed) a person about three days ago? You probably won’t see it on CNN though. Next, are you aware that machine guns are illegal, and have been for decades? No one, on either side is walking around with a machine gun. Last, why must I “GET OUT”? Can I not share my opinion as you share yours? Is your argument really that weak? Why do you try to silence those you disagree with? Is your version of free speech only for those you agree with?
Brad Dibble . You are right, you don’t have to prove anything. In which case, I’ll simply state that your comments are not true, and are in fact , lies. Exactly what you accuse Trump of doing. Hummmm. See the irony?
Big Bubba
Oh big Bubba be careful what you’re typing on the Internet everybody knows that people that are supporting trump a Russian bots thanks comrade
Brad Dibble . Ok. Thanks for the warning.
He forgot it’s the people’s house and the people need to take it back…..period. Time to get rid of all of them.
I was nauseated — literally sick to my stomach –when I saw that scene on the south lawn. It was a repulsive abuse of the White House, the house that belongs to We The People. The campaign signs. The rally of people sitting close together and none of them wearing masks. It was treacherous.
That was something Kim John Crazy would do. And MBS. And Xi. God help us, please.
Hopefully most of them, including Donald Trump, will contract COVID-19, and after that, may God help them because we sure won’t.
I’ll wager the if the great, the all wise, the all-knowing BHO had done it, you’d be dithering on about how majestic and fitting it was. You hate the man and don’t even know why.
@Mac As if you could do anything to help even if you cared to.
@Richard Weathers 180,000 dead due to the lack of a national response 280 plus days of golfing during his 3 plus years of his presidency …. Saying that tariffs are paid by another country and that is not true it’s paid by us citizens of the United States ….. Etc etc etc …. I don’t hate Trump … He’s just poorly equipped to handle the presidency simple as that
If you are still wavering at this point I think you need to take a step back and reanalyze your world view and values.
It is embarrassing to be an American citizen right now.
I am dam Proud, f#%k the world!
The world is hoping it changes this nov.
Feel free to slip out the back door never to return.
He is and his legacy will state, he was the most disgraceful president to ever hold office! He is an insult to my Patriotism!
@ms 3533 It’s not we don’t like America. It’s we don’t like the crook that is in the WH. He couldn’t even win the votes of most Americans. You sound like the second biggest crook in the WH Nixon. He said the same thing. He found out about who was leaving. Do will this clown Nov 3. Americans aren’t going to leave. They are going to vote in record numbers to rid America of the law breaker. No, we don’t leave. We get rid of con artists and crooks who don’t deserve the office that most presidents treated with respect
Earl Meyer How is he a crook?
mikey fiftythree He’s not going anywhere. He’s going to win in November.
@Dave fool
People mad cause trump, allies and real patriots are taking down the corruption and pedo rings and entities involved crimes against humanity and doing it globally. He has A lot more support than you can imagine
He acts exactly like his love Kim.
The only reason why I’m so deep into politics now, only because we have a stupid dumb Dump taking away my peace of mind.
No, you have a President who’s trying to give you your country back!
ms 3533 how?! He is robbing and killing us. What are you talking about?!
@ms 3533 ????????????????????. Go to sleep.
I think that is how alot of us feel at the moment
Ifeoma Ebinumoliseh you are stupid!!! You should wake the eff up because you and your racist dumb chump started this war. The country was great and once he put his hands on it it’s destroyed. You stupid uneducated dummy. Go back to the rock you crawled out of.
Those flag poles remind me of the Nuremberg Rallies that Hitler orchestrated in his rise to power, and we all know how well that turned out.
Let’s hope Trump has a gun and goes down to his bunker.
Frighteningly similar to the Third Reich rallies
This is the first time I’ve heard someone make that comparison. It was the first thing I noticed too!
This is only the beginning, IF he gets four more years! He adores dictators.
Please Americans, STOP HIM!
Nuremberg rallies: “I was only following orders”.
trump enablers: “I was only following orders”. 😩
Trump has cheapened the white White House, the Presidency, and our democracy.
This convention made me sick to my stomach! How dare he use “the people’s house” for his own political purposes!! As a result it was all paid for with our tax dollars! Absolutely infuriating!!!!!!
Its his house for another 4 years. It’s not yours or mine because we can’t live there
He is acting like he’s getting a Oscar, on the red carpet. Boy O Boy did the voters make a mistake in 2016 . We need to make it right in November
Hillary got 3 million more votes. Not 3,000. Not 30,000. Not even 300,000…but 3 MILLION more votes. That’s more people than the population of Houston. She was overwhelmingly more popular. The only mistake is the Electoral College.
@ThreeBabyMommas President Electoral college is not a mistake. Founding fathers created it to prevent tyranny of the majority. Democrats are tyranny.
Yes Lord they know that they have really, really, really, really, really made a big mistake. There’s so many people are dying, and this president ,a racist, LIAR, diversity, and Lord, the law and order thing..trump know exactly what he’s doing. Biden, called him out. He’s the one causing all this controversy over the years in office. Like President Obama and Michelle in office for 4 years COMPETENT and can’t do the JOB. The thing that gets me is, he do not, I mean, he do not have any empathy for any body, and he person with a cold heart like that, WILL DO ANYTHING. I mean anything and ya’ll letting him do it to.
@Sherrie Spears show me proof President Trump is racist?
MAGA 2020 was right.
He & his wife are Russian puppets. Russians are here. Wake up Americans.
What has Trump done in the last 4 years that favored Russia in the slightest?????? You are just blindly parroting what fake news media keeps spouting with NO evidence at all.
So true. Been saying this for 3 1/2 years
America, behold your king. That’s what goes through his mind.
ALL YOU PEOPLE HAVE TO DO IS WATCH “HITLER-THE RISE OF EVIL” AND YOU WILL SEE THAT TRUMP AND THE REPUBLICANS ARE USING THE SAME PLAYBOOK!!!
THAT PART
@Big Bubba EVIL is EVIL. The Bible says “the DEVIL is a LIE” Trump seems to be full of them new each day….to save himself only and deflect further costing lives…what more proof do you need? The Bible also says many will be decieved and follow such EVIL to the GRAVE “the LOVE of MONEY is the ROOT of ALL EVIL.” Those who follow such EVIL, “Devil’s” and lies are liars and sinners themselves so much so they have to maintain the lie themselves to convince and control to continue living the way of living in sin they have become accustomed to. Sin is rampant and people who know the TRUTH avoid EVIL and liars like the PLAGUE. Sin is SIN no matter what way you try to spin it. Those who FOLLOW the LOST will be FOUND wanting what they should have followed all along. GOD PROMISES to make EVERY WRONG RIGHT. GOD just revealed ALL EVIL by showing us who FOLLOWS it and votes for it. Only those FOLLOWING God know this TRUTH.
1YAHWEH YAHWEH . Every shingle thing you wrote can equally be applied to Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, Omar, you, me, and everyone else. We are all sinners and fall short of the glory of God. Doesn’t the Bible say that too (Romans 3:23 if you are curious). Now, since we are not voting for a savior ( I already have one of those) , but for a leader of the USA, I believe Trump is a much better option. As for lies, you can find just as many with Obama (if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor, Clinton, I did not sleep with that woman) Biden’s love of money involves his son and billions from China and Ukraine. You can close your eyes to it, but that does meant it doesn’t exist. Harris has her fair share of corruption too, such as taking campaign funds from the catholic diocese, and looking the other way regarding prosecutions of clergy. It is all there if you want to read it. So, back to the issue of who is better for the country for the next 4 years…..
@Big Bubba in the END it ALL boils down to who you choose to FOLLOW. trump lives in his sin some have turned from their evil ways and have chosen a different and righteous path. Others will be decieved and continue to live for themselves instead of God. Yes we ALL fall short some are forgiven and some continue to hide, trump is the biggest lie and deception. A true believer would know this very common deception and knows what the REAL TRUTH is. I refuse to vote for or FOLLOW any amount of EVIL to LEAD a STOLEN COUNTRY that was murdered for, enslaved to build and than banked on for FREEDOMS we still are paying for today. In the END every knee shall bow that means trumps also. All EVIL same lies we now call “our history” was once “His Story” God though was voted out. Some will follow his word to the very end and others will turn to false prophet’s.
1YAHWEH YAHWEH . Lol, I like you. You’re funny. I choose to follow Christ. However his is not on the ballot in November, Biden and Harris have not turned from their evil ways. Evidence? They and their teams are bailing out those who destroy others property, and are encouraging people to loot and destroy. So Biden and Harris continue to hide. They have not turned from their evil ways. Now, when you start writing things like “a true believer this” and “a true believer that”, I conclude you are silly. For you don’t know their hearts. You don’t even know your own heart. I sure hope you don’t live in the US, because if you do, anybody you vote for will be leading the “stolen country” as you describe it. Of course, if you choose any other country to live in, odd are good, that somewhere in the past there was slavery, and it was a war between peoples that resulted in its current form. So you see, I do know the Real Truth. It is you who are deceived. I know that I am not voting for a savior in November. Neither of the options are people free of sin. But one option, Trump, is putting the people first, and not the organizations like Antifa, BLM, George Soros, chamber of Commerce, the Pharmaceutical Industry, Bankers first. Something has to take top priority in any administration. It should not be any of the things I listed. Biden would put all of them before the American People.