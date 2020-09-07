McCaskill: Trump Shows He Doesn’t Care About COVID-19 With RNC Crowd | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Fmr. Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill says the fact Trump had a large crowd with few masks and no social distancing on the White House lawn demonstrates he doesn't care about the COVID-19 outbreak that is still raging across the country. Aired on 08/27/2020.
Trump never care people DIE he ONLY care his election…
@TCL Tcl they will be fine…thanks
https://youtu.be/dcHrANzaZZg
@TCL Tcl
I hope all those rioting catch bullets instead of Covid.
@Ken Bugbee o wow that is awesome nice kenny
@Ken Bugbee You shouldn’t speak death on anybody…coz you might be next.
Sacrifice a few voters to win? That’s what Putin does
And that’s what REALLY, “triggers,” the Cult of Trump. They’re scared alright, but not of the Dems. What they fear is the big, “We told you so,” that comes with the PROOF that THEY, the Cult of Trump, were Trump’s biggest TARGET! It was THEIR donations, from the Inauguration Fund, as early as 2016, to the NRA, to Steve Bannon’s Wall GoFundMe, that have been STOLEN. Their donations, taxes and “promises” made by trump; ALL LIES AND THEFT! They KNOW IT, deep down. And they just can’t face that TRUTH! ✌️
Putin also poisons his opponents. Biden better watch what he eats!
@Ron Chasr
Biden better watch his back with Hairyass for a Vice-president.
Ash Roskell I believe you are right that the Trump voters are scared. Trump voters have been attacked. Remember the young man in Washington DC who met the Indian beating the drum in his face and was attacked by the main stream media. He is winning a lawsuits left and right. We also had a black Trump supporter who was shot and killed in Wisconsin. I think a lot of Trump supporters are keeping their mouth shut and will voice their concerns on election day in the privacy of the voting booths.
There’s a lot of people that are going to die that were at that rally.. Guess they forgot about Herman Cain…
They don’t forget they’re just too conservative to care
That’s what you said after the Oklahoma rally…but no spike greater than any other state.
@Time’s Up Josh Since we weren’t/aren’t prepared to contact trace, proving such things is difficult. Tulsa officials disagree with you, dumdum. Where did you get your information otherwise?
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tulsa-coronavirus-cases-trump-rally/
@Time’s Up Josh sure –you been keepin up with that–give it a rest,get ready to loose bigly!
These people who are ‘dying’ to support Trump are merely his props, which he discards when he’s finished with them. Willing Suckers being willingly suckered by a snake-oil salesman. JEEZ.
@Ken Bugbee ..so..as you being a Trump supporter..death to more Americans is what your about..not surprising..just like your cult leader Trump with 180,000 on his record so far…let me guess.. you and Trump are probably ok with the bounties Russia put on American troops and White Supremacists murdering people for decades on end…dont forget your support for the confederate flag
@Dumbledore is a Republican You need adult supervision before you’re allowed onto the street….
So far, four people infected with COVID-19 due to RNC Convention!
In the long run, The Greatest Weapon Of Mass Destruction Is Stupidity!!!
Herman Cain is rolling around!
@Ken Bugbee and
@Ken Bugbee and your intelligence appears to have been hijacked by the Trump cult, which makes all cult members IQ lower than a snake’s belly. Nice try, though.
Should check up on that crowd in a couple weeks. See how they’re feeling.
Everything Except Shoes -10 Republican Senators were just banned from the Capitol due to COVID. I wonder if any of them attended the RNC 🤔
Maybe better to keep a very safe distance lol
Gemin_Ice if there is a god, I sure hope so! 🙏🏽
I don’t know if I would bother , Trump has spread It amongst his minions , via unmask rallies. It is likely that the majority of them are already exposed to the virus before November.
naw man let em drink clorox and take hydroxycloriquin-or whatever that stuff is that doesn`t work at all and their lungs turn to cement–less is more.
Apparently his supporters don’t care either
Historians say Grant didn’t care about his soldiers when he was fighting Lee at the end of the Civil War’s Virginia Campaign. At least he was fighting for the Union. Trump the Chump only cares about himself.
interesting choosing Grants side
Now, now. Trump is fighting for Putin.
Trump acted against the American people flaunting the White House as a political gain,the most disgusting and disgraceful act by the President of the United States of America,
You’re presidents all massacre millions but this is disgraceful. 😂😂🥜🥜
@Tuyen Dang Let’s assume you’re a Lakhta troll and ignore you, shall we, Svetlana?
d wilson who loves Jewish people very strange.
You’re right…
Obama never used the White House for political gain..lol.
It’s not that far back unless you were just born….or better…a robot to MSM
The problem about the Hatch Act is that the President has the final say so it doesn’t matter. Trump will just simply ignore this.
Obama ignored it too
Desperate times call for up yours dbag! Trump is the best ever! 🇺🇸
@Dumbledore is a Republican so you and DJTJ apparently share a supplier.
@ihave35cents Obama isn’t the president anymore. Stick to current issues about the current president. The Obama references are getting tired.
@Corvette 1966 Thank you!!💯💯
Trump is a living political cartoon.
Randy Gourdine yeah, apparently trump invented covid and then ordered doctors to not treat patients
@vice tea strange he doesn’t seem to care how its been spreading except blame others..he did say he wanted to slow down the testing 🙄..he did say it would magically go away….elect a clown..expect a circus…i guess King Magaturd been injecting to many disinfectants again
So is MSNBC
@unpaid troll like your mama
@Randy Gourdine too bad it wasn’t a lethal dose
Too hard to move the President? Really? He seemed to lumber around the country quite easily recently. Perhaps it would be best to lock him in his bunker, for his own safety, of course..throw the key away
You basement-dwelling mole people all think alike. Losers.
He has certainly been all over this country in the last few months, so not being able to move the president makes zero sense.
@PB & J I was thinking the same thing. He’s traveled 50+ times since March. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_presidential_trips_made_by_Donald_Trump_(2020)#January
Maybe if he wasn’t 100 lbs overweight…
He just wanted to use the White House as his own personal sandbox and wow his supporters with fireworks while letting them all get infected with yet another super spreader event. He put on show while abusing the White House. I threw up when I saw Trump and Melania standing at the balcony of the White House like some King and Queen. Disgusting.
Wouldn’t it be awful if he lost by one vote, and that one missing vote belonged to someone who was sitting in the audience.
I would rather he lose by as many votes as possible so people living abroad don’t think that most Americans actually believe this man speaks for them.
@Warren F. it’s a global problem Britain’s split in half by Brexit and elected a well educated trump equivalent useless money driven prat on now proven lies .trump’s now will be up against real money people
@Warren F. well well well….THIS is dumbest comment today as of today….. it’s only 12:30
dr byker I think I’ve encountered the dumbest person that I’ve seen all day and it’s not even 10…
@Warren F. the sad part is that he’s actually correct. Brexit and the US elections were completely undermined by both Russia and Murdoch
“Who do we see about that?” The answer is NOBODY. If someone breaks the law continuously and no one comes knocking what’s the incentive to stop?
@caesar elias
The Logan act has been ignored several times by the Obummer gang and that’s much more criminal than the
Hatch act.
We just have to fight back and keep on fighting to take back our country. We all have to roll up sleeves and know we are in this fight for the long term, folks.
@Ken Bugbee lol supporting criminals is not patriotism you dolt, it is the exact opposite, qult boi
@Eco Geek
Trump hasn’t broken any laws that I know of, unverified accusations and assumptions by you idiots won’t hold water with me.
@Ken Bugbee Just outright admit that you don’t give af if Trump breaks any law whatsoever. Because you are a partisan hack with zero principles or morals.
Trump has never cared about anyone but himself. Incredible that millions and millions are still willing to risk their lives for such a crooked, dishonest man.
@dr byker successful at death.
littlefatsoo he’s done forever.
Yeah. The fact he has done more for the black community shows he doesnt care.
The fact people had more money and opportunity…yeah..he doesnt care.
Stop being a robot if MSM
@dr byker LIES!!!!
@littlefatsoo nope, what you MEANT to say was Biden 2020 and forever…..
Trump doesn’t care about the Hatch Act. He gets away with everything. And so many of you Americans want him back in. The world is gobsmacked.
Trump or China??
@imiss toronto because immergrents attack us!!
@Ken Bugbee lol
@UCdUOMU4NVmOTyzmKabRsU8A
The Obama administration gave millions of our tax dollars to that China lab in 2015 , Fauci was in on it as well but you blame Trump ?!?
Stay on the left , you’re way too stupid to be a conservative.
The Russian Trolls are earning their Rubles but Trump is done …..
Off to jail with Cinnamon Hitler
Oh and I’m Republican or was till they turned Traitorous
He don’t care about nobody but himself.
@Nicholas L that’s hilarious 🤣 do you write for SNL?
Nicholas L dude shut up 🤐
@Nicholas L that was hysterical.. you crack me up 😂😂😂
@Nicholas L You forgot the “/s” (for sarcasm)
You’re right…
That’s why he gave up running his billion dollar business and donated his presidential pay cheque to charity…
Boy…good point.
Americans have lost their souls. They don’t care about any of their president’s wrongdoings or criminal actions.
When did we care??? We only care when we are losing.
Really?😂😂
Herman Cain is calling them all home.
Good one. 😂 😂 😂 😂
Let’s hope their shuttle leaves soon.
To the good ship lollipop.
I absolutely LOVE seeing so many MAGA CULT congregating.
So many of them won’t be around to vote in November.
DARWINISM at it’s finest…
People may die because these boomers are occupying ventilators though…
@Vin Kie that’s the downside, that his followers will infect other people who dont deserve it. Otherwise I would say, have as many of then congregating as he wants, get him his numbers.
You’re right…Marxism is better.
@Rolf Xristos Only a select few are mentioning marxism. And it’s not the ones proposing it…
@Vin Kie select few!? The founders of BLM are trained marxists…their words.
Sad people follow such disgusting people.
The Whitehouse is looking more and more like a DICTATORS PALACE..!
Peaceful protesters are ok…right?
Masks…social distancing…yeah. sad