McCaskill: Trump Shows He Doesn't Care About COVID-19 With RNC Crowd | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
McCaskill: Trump Shows He Doesn’t Care About COVID-19 With RNC Crowd | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Fmr. Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill says the fact Trump had a large crowd with few masks and no social distancing on the White House lawn demonstrates he doesn't care about the COVID-19 outbreak that is still raging across the country. Aired on 08/27/2020.
102 Comments on McCaskill: Trump Shows He Doesn’t Care About COVID-19 With RNC Crowd | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

    • And that’s what REALLY, “triggers,” the Cult of Trump. They’re scared alright, but not of the Dems. What they fear is the big, “We told you so,” that comes with the PROOF that THEY, the Cult of Trump, were Trump’s biggest TARGET! It was THEIR donations, from the Inauguration Fund, as early as 2016, to the NRA, to Steve Bannon’s Wall GoFundMe, that have been STOLEN. Their donations, taxes and “promises” made by trump; ALL LIES AND THEFT! They KNOW IT, deep down. And they just can’t face that TRUTH! ✌️

    • Ash Roskell I believe you are right that the Trump voters are scared. Trump voters have been attacked. Remember the young man in Washington DC who met the Indian beating the drum in his face and was attacked by the main stream media. He is winning a lawsuits left and right. We also had a black Trump supporter who was shot and killed in Wisconsin. I think a lot of Trump supporters are keeping their mouth shut and will voice their concerns on election day in the privacy of the voting booths.

  4. These people who are ‘dying’ to support Trump are merely his props, which he discards when he’s finished with them. Willing Suckers being willingly suckered by a snake-oil salesman. JEEZ.

    • @Ken Bugbee ..so..as you being a Trump supporter..death to more Americans is what your about..not surprising..just like your cult leader Trump with 180,000 on his record so far…let me guess.. you and Trump are probably ok with the bounties Russia put on American troops and White Supremacists murdering people for decades on end…dont forget your support for the confederate flag

    • So far, four people infected with COVID-19 due to RNC Convention!
      In the long run, The Greatest Weapon Of Mass Destruction Is Stupidity!!!
      Herman Cain is rolling around!

    • @Ken Bugbee and your intelligence appears to have been hijacked by the Trump cult, which makes all cult members IQ lower than a snake’s belly. Nice try, though.

  7. Historians say Grant didn’t care about his soldiers when he was fighting Lee at the end of the Civil War’s Virginia Campaign. At least he was fighting for the Union. Trump the Chump only cares about himself.

  8. Trump acted against the American people flaunting the White House as a political gain,the most disgusting and disgraceful act by the President of the United States of America,

  9. The problem about the Hatch Act is that the President has the final say so it doesn’t matter. Trump will just simply ignore this.

  11. Too hard to move the President? Really? He seemed to lumber around the country quite easily recently. Perhaps it would be best to lock him in his bunker, for his own safety, of course..throw the key away

  12. Wouldn’t it be awful if he lost by one vote, and that one missing vote belonged to someone who was sitting in the audience.

    • I would rather he lose by as many votes as possible so people living abroad don’t think that most Americans actually believe this man speaks for them.

    • @Warren F. it’s a global problem Britain’s split in half by Brexit and elected a well educated trump equivalent useless money driven prat on now proven lies .trump’s now will be up against real money people

    • @Warren F. the sad part is that he’s actually correct. Brexit and the US elections were completely undermined by both Russia and Murdoch

  13. “Who do we see about that?” The answer is NOBODY. If someone breaks the law continuously and no one comes knocking what’s the incentive to stop?

    • @caesar elias
      The Logan act has been ignored several times by the Obummer gang and that’s much more criminal than the
      Hatch act.

    • We just have to fight back and keep on fighting to take back our country. We all have to roll up sleeves and know we are in this fight for the long term, folks.

    • @Eco Geek
      Trump hasn’t broken any laws that I know of, unverified accusations and assumptions by you idiots won’t hold water with me.

    • @Ken Bugbee Just outright admit that you don’t give af if Trump breaks any law whatsoever. Because you are a partisan hack with zero principles or morals.

  14. Trump has never cared about anyone but himself. Incredible that millions and millions are still willing to risk their lives for such a crooked, dishonest man.

  15. Trump doesn’t care about the Hatch Act. He gets away with everything. And so many of you Americans want him back in. The world is gobsmacked.

  17. Americans have lost their souls. They don’t care about any of their president’s wrongdoings or criminal actions.

  19. I absolutely LOVE seeing so many MAGA CULT congregating.
    So many of them won’t be around to vote in November.
    DARWINISM at it’s finest…

