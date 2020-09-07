Fmr. Democratic U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill says the fact Trump had a large crowd with few masks and no social distancing on the White House lawn demonstrates he doesn't care about the COVID-19 outbreak that is still raging across the country. Aired on 08/27/2020.

McCaskill: Trump Shows He Doesn't Care About COVID-19 With RNC Crowd | The 11th Hour | MSNBC