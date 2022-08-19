Recent Post
Oh look, OLD MITCH MCCONNELL burned down
Grand Old Party,
turning a lot of REPUBLICANS HOMELESS.
Thank you KARMA!
That’s Gangstyle QNON Party you are talking about. REPRESENT !
I don’t trust poll’s. Vote! Vote! Vote!
@Michael C economy is ruined Bidens cluster F of USA is tragic
@Michael C Have you been to a gas station or a grocery store? In America?
@Sam White Yes this morning. Gas is falling in price.
@Michael C your dollar is actually 0.90 , utilities and food prices are steadily increasing and gas prices dropping by ten cents isn’t helping the working class. If trump was the current president you would say we are in a recession.
@Sam White Dont be a clown…You want to be realistic or pessimistic? If trump was in office you would say America is still great!!
Karma got to love it. Mitch just realising he can no longer control the crazy they brought on themselves.
@Joss Akins 👈🐑
@dingus We’re pretty much exactly where we were before Trump. There are different problems in the world for sure but none of them can really be blamed on Biden. I mean, I don’t even really like the guy but he’s been doing fine.
“I had a mouth full of cotton when I said that, you misunderstood” – Marble Mouth Mitch
Yes, Sleepy Joe is so much better at mumbling and tripping over his words, constantly.
That’s what happens when you are the minority party…
You lose.
Warms the cockles of my heart!!
That is good winter coming 👌
You are also derelict of your duties also, Mitch. And on behalf of many, thank you.
Let’s not be blinded by Mitch’s speech ! Keep the focus !!!
VOTE BLUE IN 22!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
No Tangibles No BLACK VOTE FBA-B1
THAT’S WHAT SCREWED US LAST TIME WHEN WE ASSUMED THAT HILLARY HAD THE ELECTION ON LOCK & PEOPLE STAYED 🏡 HOME & DIDN’T EVEN BOTHER VOTING IN CERTAIN STATES & THEN THE NEXT THING WE KNEW WE WERE STUCK WITH TRUMP BASED ON 11,770 VOTES IN 3 STATES, DAMN IT MAN 😔
@notfiveo Don’t worry prayer has been proven to work even in clinical medical trials. Whether it’s a deity or the power of the mind it still works.
Mitch needs to go he’s so corrupt.
And don’t forget old and cryptic
@Carlos2400 ignorant to, the quality of the education there sux.
@Roger Turner yawn. How tiresome
The statement “candidate quality” says out loud what everyone should know and probably does know. Vote according,
Mitch is retiring, so he doesn’t need to worry about the next primary. I think the Ole turtle is sick of Trump. I can’t wait to see Trumps reaction to that statement.
Dianne Feinstein is a quality candidate who has been able to put her own shoes on for 2 decades. People still vote for her.
Dear USA. Everyone who is allowed to vote. VOTE. Don’t sit back & think there’s enough votes for seats to be decided as you want. If everyone voted, and the votes counted properly (without massive gerrymandering or voter deregistration interfering in the wish of the People), then the elections will hold firm under scrutiny. VOTE!
Don’t stop keep voting blue
If that happened in 2020, Trump the legend would still be in office instead of the potato 🥔
@DG youtube That doesn’t even rhyme, dude. Try harder.
“Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome” – That sounded like Mitch McConnell taking a swipe at Trump for supporting the likes of Oz and H Walker.
and the gun-toting ladies are lovely too.
IT WAS!
Let the power of the vote be the last word … it’s not up to the old rich entitled white men , it’s up to us , we the people …
Sure, up to the people, but it would be better if them people could keep that Congress…
Yes, it’s important that everyone votes blue
Didn’t members of Congress (on both sides) use to be of at least “above average” intelligence and have a little common sense with a grasp on reality thrown in for good measure? At least it was a starting point before they started duking it out on policies. Now they ride in on a broom or a flying saucer for crying out loud!
@Shadow Maturity 😂😂🤣🤣 I’m 82 and I’m a spring chicken in DC!
Says a lot about the American constituency
@Chris Albert Chris if you see Paul will you please take his car keys away from him and hide them? Please!!
@F16 I wouldn’t call the Democratic party extreme. They have pretty normal solutions to pretty well understood problems, and while plenty of people might not like those solutions, the party that’s supposed to be providing alternatives is instead threatening to throw a violent manbaby tantrum if people don’t vote for them.
This is what happens when you can’t gerrymander a whole state.
To quote someone, “Progress is on the doorstep.”
Senate races by design are actually much different than the other races
Tbh the map plays a big role
Like in 18….the map for Republicans was very favorable (defending red state seats) despite a blue wave
In 10 Dems held despite a huge r wave
Unlike the house the Senate candidates must appeal to the entire state…thus moderate candidates would be more ideal as they have to win independents
“Candidate quality has a lot to do with it”
Try “Candidate Integrity”
>”Do you ever get the feeling that the only reason we have elections is to find out if the polls were right?” ~Robert Orben
слава советской армии!!
Great to finally hear Mitch ‘Blocker’ McConnell has been voted into irrelevancy.