The Senate Intelligence Committee reported that Russia targeted voting systems in all fifty states in 2016. So why does Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keep blocking bipartisan efforts to pass legislation that would safeguard future elections?» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

McConnell Is Refusing To Protect America From Election Interference | MSNBC