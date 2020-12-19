McConnell Urges Cooperation As Congress Rushes To Finalize Spending, Covid Relief Deal | MSNBC

December 19, 2020

 

Mitch McConnell opened the Senate floor this morning urging cooperation as Congress scrambles to finalize a Covid-19 relief deal, Leigh Ann Caldwell reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

71 Comments on "McConnell Urges Cooperation As Congress Rushes To Finalize Spending, Covid Relief Deal | MSNBC"

  1. Greg A | December 19, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    Now that he needs Georgia to save his behind McConnell says it’s urgent to help Americans. These people have one thing on their minds and it’s their own agendas

  2. Sue Howie | December 19, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    I’m amazed he can even spell co operation..

    • Crystal Telf | December 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

      Technically he didn’t spell it, but his eyes threw red flames briefly when he said it!

    • Mae Gary | December 19, 2020 at 4:21 PM | Reply

      I’m amazed his tongue didn’t fall out of his mouth. It has been over 12 years I didn’t think he would even remember how pronounce the word properly anymore, it’s been so long since he’s used it.

    • Air Apparatus | December 19, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

      He probably meant to say corporation. Since he only seems to care about them only.

  3. Alcagaur1 | December 19, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    And in related news, Satan is the new spokesperson for “Pay It Forward.”

  4. Ero Sanji | December 19, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

    he wants cooperation now while he was the one..stopping the whole thing to process forward..wish we could smack those people in the balls sometimes.
    So much hypocrisy and self interest while people are dying..

  5. The Chris | December 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    “Close to an agreement” at this pace means it will pass in March. No really, that’s not hyperbole. March.

    • John Doe | December 19, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

      Covid 19 symptoms.
      Suicide
      Starvation
      Homelessness
      Aggressive behavior.
      Increased dependency
      The virus has a 99.4 % survival rate.

      Playing by the rules set forth by actual criminals has consequences.

      Mostly what we’re doing now is following what everyone else is doing or what we’ve been told we should be doing.

    • Moon Cabbage | December 19, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      It’ll happen before the runoff or likely not at all

    • Charlie Brennan | December 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM | Reply

      I was thinking early September!!!!!! 🤦‍♂️

    • Bidenforthenext8years Pleasewearamask | December 19, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      George republicans-“don’t vote for the republicans on the Jan 5 run off , don’t give these republicans candidates your votes” this is the head of the Republicans saying this maybe listen? The election 🗳 has been decided already

    • Kurt Tuchscherer | December 19, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @John Doe I guess you have to include your little profile pic in that.

  6. 3guys1girlandfetus | December 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Never stop calling him Moscow Mitch because if there is one thing he hates is that

  7. M Henry | December 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    What we need is your fkn signature Mitch!!!

  8. mobayguy | December 19, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    McConnell- You have NO Shame – Just GO AWAY

    • Agapito! | December 19, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

      Elaine chao secretary of transportation moscow Mitch wife is corrupt!

    • Lynnoue Martin | December 19, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

      Pat Tuimi is a the donkey s behind since last night. He is the one holding things right now.

    • Wingnut353 | December 19, 2020 at 4:54 PM | Reply

      Republicans and Democrats agree on this one… Mitch has gotta go. Omnibus bills have to stop also, and we need to open back up safetly and stop giving “stimulus” that is just gonna get spent on frivolous items by most people and won’t help the people really hurting due to being shut out of their jobs by the government.

    • Saul Serna | December 19, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

      McConnell =Clown

  9. don simpson | December 19, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    We pay their salaries free health care and they don’t want to help the middle class and the poor. Something is wrong with this picture.

  10. Your Seat At The Table | December 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    Mitch “It’s my way or nothing’ McConnell somehow acting like the sort of politician we thought we were electing in the first place? Oh, we’re way too far into debt to help the average tax payer…

  11. Delaun Stokes | December 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    Where was this urgency for compromise back in July, August, September, October, or November? Mcconnell is a joke and shouldn’t be a senator

    • Colette J | December 19, 2020 at 6:19 PM | Reply

      EXACTLY!!!! A BUNCH OF IDIOTS!!!!!

    • Matthew 26:52 KJV | December 19, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

      Exactly. It’s because red states weren’t suffering back then. Now that red states are hurting, now Moscow Mitch wants cooperation. Sick.

    • Canis Africanis | December 19, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      @Matthew 26:52 KJV He doesn’t care abOut red, or blue states. To him it’s about keeping control of the Senate. Even if he has to make concession towards anybody to appear as if he’s reason!able. Not a joke. A cheap opportunist.

    • Claire Coulson | December 19, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      He is The Antichrist’s right hand demon. They are both pure evil. Seriously. They’re cruel.

    • Adam Langton | December 19, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      Anyone who voted for this “man” should be ashamed of themselves.

  12. J C | December 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

    Ron Johnson is a Undercover Russian Agent! …America’s Children is starving, while his kids are throwing away leftovers!

  13. Tiyisha Henderson | December 19, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    Corporation from a man that has done nothing but obstruct

  14. CA2SD | December 19, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    How do you know when McConnell is lying?
    Answer: when his lips move

  15. T A | December 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch, ” My way or the highway.” Now that Christmas is a heartbeat away, I just want to thank Congress for putting the final nail in the coffin of what has been the most screwed up year of out lifetimes, and ensuring that we won’t even have money to buy a decent Christmas dinner. Thanks guys and see you at the ballot box. The Grim Reaper can take his very generous $600 and stick it where the sun don’t shine.

  16. Terry Wolf | December 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    There MUST be no Liability protection for businesses. NONE, This is a non starter.

  17. Katherine Dodd | December 19, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    The older far right Senators like McConnell need to resign and go home. Their time in Congress is done.

    • Trisha Yamada | December 19, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

      They will die off. I swear it’s going to take that generation dying before the USA can become a worthy nation again.

  18. Justin Figgins | December 19, 2020 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    Talk about US election voter fraud, how did Mitch & Lindsey get reelected when Kentucky, South Carolina & the US “hates” them both….

  19. M Hilde | December 19, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    Now he wants cooperation? He’s the biggest obstructionist in the history of the world

    • Furious_DC | December 19, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      He was on Fox bragging about blocking every bill Obama put before the senate. Conservatives refuse to work with democrats but only call for unity when a democrat is elected to the White House. But then still block everything.

    • Jonathan Mol | December 19, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      He should do stand up for a Texas farm in the summertime and maybe people throw tomatoes?

  20. Poison Toad | December 19, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    When a Republican says ‘we need co-operation’ the hypocrisy makes me sick.

