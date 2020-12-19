Mitch McConnell opened the Senate floor this morning urging cooperation as Congress scrambles to finalize a Covid-19 relief deal, Leigh Ann Caldwell reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
McConnell Urges Cooperation As Congress Rushes To Finalize Spending, Covid Relief Deal | MSNBC
Now that he needs Georgia to save his behind McConnell says it’s urgent to help Americans. These people have one thing on their minds and it’s their own agendas
@B Humphries sorry if i misread your comment. That doesn’t call for incorrectly characterizing my intelligence. How about we restart?
Can you explain your stance on minimum wage? What reason does an adult have for having a long-term minimum wage job?
said I don’t watch crap. C-span when i can, foxnews, pbs ,lying rush Limbaugh. Lol and i have been called a troll before because i do sandblasting rust under bridges. But at least I am not a traitor like all Republicans.
@The Tweatles Your fake news!!!!
@Roman Show me!!!!
@Roman Does the phrase disability mean anything to you.
I’m amazed he can even spell co operation..
Technically he didn’t spell it, but his eyes threw red flames briefly when he said it!
I’m amazed his tongue didn’t fall out of his mouth. It has been over 12 years I didn’t think he would even remember how pronounce the word properly anymore, it’s been so long since he’s used it.
He probably meant to say corporation. Since he only seems to care about them only.
And in related news, Satan is the new spokesperson for “Pay It Forward.”
😆. When you said “Satan” you really mean Jesus? 😆
he wants cooperation now while he was the one..stopping the whole thing to process forward..wish we could smack those people in the balls sometimes.
So much hypocrisy and self interest while people are dying..
Lol, the Ow My Balls politician special!
Republicans made Idiocracy into a documentary!
There is no killer virus.
I choked on my drink! Reading this!
He is probably being yelled at by his campaign donors
“Close to an agreement” at this pace means it will pass in March. No really, that’s not hyperbole. March.
Covid 19 symptoms.
Suicide
Starvation
Homelessness
Aggressive behavior.
Increased dependency
The virus has a 99.4 % survival rate.
Playing by the rules set forth by actual criminals has consequences.
Mostly what we’re doing now is following what everyone else is doing or what we’ve been told we should be doing.
It’ll happen before the runoff or likely not at all
I was thinking early September!!!!!! 🤦♂️
George republicans-“don’t vote for the republicans on the Jan 5 run off , don’t give these republicans candidates your votes” this is the head of the Republicans saying this maybe listen? The election 🗳 has been decided already
@John Doe I guess you have to include your little profile pic in that.
Never stop calling him Moscow Mitch because if there is one thing he hates is that
Kevin Anthony #MITCHINA
@Kevin Ouellette pretty much every company works with China. You will find the word china on just about everything
@Kevin Ouellette and her dad is still alive? Mitch is ancient🤔
@Kevin Ouellette Wow dude. You forgot to mention the guy is CHINESE. Good for him. Who cares??
He’s actually twice as bad as most people know. Moscow Mitch only cares about Russian interests and his mail order wife is a Chinese spy who reports back to the communist party in China about all the information that Moscow Mitch gives to her.
What we need is your fkn signature Mitch!!!
F you McConnell rhino
McConnell- You have NO Shame – Just GO AWAY
Elaine chao secretary of transportation moscow Mitch wife is corrupt!
Pat Tuimi is a the donkey s behind since last night. He is the one holding things right now.
Republicans and Democrats agree on this one… Mitch has gotta go. Omnibus bills have to stop also, and we need to open back up safetly and stop giving “stimulus” that is just gonna get spent on frivolous items by most people and won’t help the people really hurting due to being shut out of their jobs by the government.
McConnell =Clown
We pay their salaries free health care and they don’t want to help the middle class and the poor. Something is wrong with this picture.
And yet people in his state continue to vote for him
They don’t think we pay their salaries and healthcare Services. They believe all MONEY belongs to them.
Vote everyone of them out . Keep Bernie
Mitch “It’s my way or nothing’ McConnell somehow acting like the sort of politician we thought we were electing in the first place? Oh, we’re way too far into debt to help the average tax payer…
Where was this urgency for compromise back in July, August, September, October, or November? Mcconnell is a joke and shouldn’t be a senator
EXACTLY!!!! A BUNCH OF IDIOTS!!!!!
Exactly. It’s because red states weren’t suffering back then. Now that red states are hurting, now Moscow Mitch wants cooperation. Sick.
@Matthew 26:52 KJV He doesn’t care abOut red, or blue states. To him it’s about keeping control of the Senate. Even if he has to make concession towards anybody to appear as if he’s reason!able. Not a joke. A cheap opportunist.
He is The Antichrist’s right hand demon. They are both pure evil. Seriously. They’re cruel.
Anyone who voted for this “man” should be ashamed of themselves.
Ron Johnson is a Undercover Russian Agent! …America’s Children is starving, while his kids are throwing away leftovers!
Lol. I don’t know about Russian agent, but he is a crappy person for trying to withhold aid. Coals for Christmas kind of person.
@Clayton Horton that was obviously a trumpian russian honeypot wet up, gawd could people be more stupid?
He doesn’t seem to be undercover at all, most of them aren’t. Dana Rohrabacher would be proud!
Corporation from a man that has done nothing but obstruct
How do you know when McConnell is lying?
Answer: when his lips move
@Shaun Lee ha
Hes still breathing,as old vampires do.
Yup now that Russia has hacked our defense dept and other agencies due to his lack of putting increased cybersecurity measures for a vote now he wants both sides to come together? EFFF him, actions are nothing but treason and a traitor.
His wife is chinese spy
Moscow Mitch, ” My way or the highway.” Now that Christmas is a heartbeat away, I just want to thank Congress for putting the final nail in the coffin of what has been the most screwed up year of out lifetimes, and ensuring that we won’t even have money to buy a decent Christmas dinner. Thanks guys and see you at the ballot box. The Grim Reaper can take his very generous $600 and stick it where the sun don’t shine.
Well said.
There MUST be no Liability protection for businesses. NONE, This is a non starter.
The older far right Senators like McConnell need to resign and go home. Their time in Congress is done.
They will die off. I swear it’s going to take that generation dying before the USA can become a worthy nation again.
Talk about US election voter fraud, how did Mitch & Lindsey get reelected when Kentucky, South Carolina & the US “hates” them both….
Now he wants cooperation? He’s the biggest obstructionist in the history of the world
He was on Fox bragging about blocking every bill Obama put before the senate. Conservatives refuse to work with democrats but only call for unity when a democrat is elected to the White House. But then still block everything.
He should do stand up for a Texas farm in the summertime and maybe people throw tomatoes?
When a Republican says ‘we need co-operation’ the hypocrisy makes me sick.