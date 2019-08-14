McConnell Will Move On Reform If Forced: Sen. Michael Bennet | Morning Joe | MSNBC

2020 Democratic candidate, Sen. Michael Bennet, discusses why he says the country is tired of Trump, why he sees the possibility of gun reform, the importance of Senate races and his new book 'Dividing America.'
Hopelessly naive.
This is why you’re never gonna be president
what a dope. throw in the towel already.
Wish he were doing better. I like him
Nope. Centrism is the key to failure.
herrconstable This guy is dull and boring. I doubt many people would go out and vote for him.
BERNIE 2020.
One single person holding total power in his hands, being able to block every single bill he doesn’t like – that’s the opposite of democracy.
14.5% of the country has 40 senators in Mitch’s hand. The 41st senator is for sale and Mitch decides who gets bought and what price the donors pay to deny 85% of the country their needs and desires.
The senate created the oligarchy before you with Reagan’s help. By surrendering the people’s power held for 50 years aka High Marginal Income taxes. He ended what forced the capital now hoarded to be spent on roads, bridges, jobs, consumers and demand. Highest 20 years of GDP growth since 1932 were with 70%+ marginal tax rates that nobody paid because deduct ability came via infrastructure funding.
Fabi Grossi
True. But it also falls on the senators following his ways of anti-democracy. If they would rise up against him, he’d be gone the next day.
M BENNET IS A CLOWN… WHAT A CLOWN SHOW CNN/MSNBC ARE… AG BARR HANG UM HIGH…
Michael Bennett’s own family doesn’t know he’s running, he should drop out the race right now. Everyone VOTE For BERNIE SANDERS
#StopMSNBCannibalHolocaust #FearAndreaGreenspan
I hate to sound negative but a background check would not have prevented the Newtown tragedy since the shooter took his mother’s gun(s).
True, but it would have prevented other attacks.
It stops more than no checks stops. Assault ban worked and saved 1000s
What’s the point in michael bennet ?
America is an Oligarchy as POTUS Carter and former secy Reich have affirmed. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Democracy_Index
VOTE Blue!! Moscow mitch and the rotten gop have got to go
Bennet’s status quo argument might work on old people, but most of the party wants someone willing to fight for big ideas. Republicans don’t want to fix healthcare, regulate guns, stop climate change, or end the opioid epidemic and we have years of bipartisan failures to prove it. The status quo works for millionaires on TV, but it’s killing the rest of us.
WOW 😮
Another day of Fake News. What will they say when Trump wins 2020? Ninety six tears
Guys, in the UK we are in our own Brexit turmoil but the prime minister will not get his way, which it is largely believed to be bad for Britain. He’s being blocked from the 2 other sides and he has an almighty fight on his hands from inside his own party as well and nothing will quieten these people. The Republicans need to do the same to Donald Trump y first mowing down Moscow Mitch.