Me & my Chinese father-in-law | Encounters in China

December 6, 2020

 

Geoffrey Sant (USA) first met his future father-in-law Huo Qingbao (Beijing) over a tense dinner in Beijing. It seemed that Huo would never accept his daughter to marry a foreigner – particularly after a number of disagreements with Geoff about paying the bill for their meal!

But after spending time together in China and America, Geoffrey was able to show Huo was that being a foreigner was no barrier to being a good husband and family member. And from a shaky start, a strong new family has grown.

